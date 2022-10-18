Montgomery, AL –WVAS 90.7 FM, the “Voice of Alabama State University”, will air special programming on its airwaves for the 20th Annual Montgomery Glassner Autumn Challenge. Beginning at 5 AM on Saturday, October 22, 2022, WVAS will guide riders to bike cycling starting positions at the ASU Football Stadium. Throughout the morning, WVAS will air special music and announcements as riders enjoy breakfast in the ASU Hornet Lounge and then choose one of seven cycling routes spanning five to 125 miles around Montgomery County. All routes will finish at the ASU Football Stadium and riders will return to the ASU Hornet Lounge for lunch.

