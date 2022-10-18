Read full article on original website
WSFA
Montgomery plans to expand riverfront trail
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Pedestrians will now be able to walk further on the riverfront trail. The Montgomery City Council unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday to go into an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation to expand the trail and make it more American with Disabilities Act-accessible. The extension...
alabamanews.net
Officials Give Montgomery Whitewater Update
On Wednesday afternoon the Montgomery Chamber hosted City and Council leaders along with the Montgomery Legislative Delegation for an update to Montgomery Whitewater. According to Montgomery Whitewater Project Manager Jeff Austin, in the next 60 days the courses will be complete with concrete done, and mechanical systems operational. Officials will...
WSFA
Warming center to open as cold front moves across Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery has announced it will open a warming center as a cold front makes its way across Alabama. According to the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, a warming center will open at 3446 LeBron Road if temperatures fall below freezing. Masks, cots and warm blankets will be provided for anyone who needs shelter from freezing temperatures.
wvasfm.org
Montgomery Regional Airport 5K Runway Run
The Montgomery Regional Airport MGM 5K Runway Run will take place Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The inaugural event will start at 8:30 a.m. at the Montgomery Regional Airport at 4445 Selma Hwy, Montgomery, AL 36108. MGM Airport Marketing and Communications Manager, Brittney Jones-Dabney says all runners and walkers welcome. Registration...
WSFA
What this cold blast means for your vehicle
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Did your tire pressure light come on this morning? If so, you certainly weren’t alone. Temperatures fell into the 40s in most locations. Some of us approached 40 degrees. Temps that low will cause even the best, newest tires see their pressure levels drop a...
WSFA
Alabama National Fair leaders pleased with this year’s crowds
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday marks the last day of the Alabama National Fair. People came from miles around to enjoy what is known as the 10 best days of fall. From the rides to food, there was something for everyone. Randy Stephenson, executive director of the Alabama National Fair,...
wvasfm.org
WVAS to Air Glassner Bike Challenge Programming
Montgomery, AL –WVAS 90.7 FM, the “Voice of Alabama State University”, will air special programming on its airwaves for the 20th Annual Montgomery Glassner Autumn Challenge. Beginning at 5 AM on Saturday, October 22, 2022, WVAS will guide riders to bike cycling starting positions at the ASU Football Stadium. Throughout the morning, WVAS will air special music and announcements as riders enjoy breakfast in the ASU Hornet Lounge and then choose one of seven cycling routes spanning five to 125 miles around Montgomery County. All routes will finish at the ASU Football Stadium and riders will return to the ASU Hornet Lounge for lunch.
Wetumpka Herald
Lots going on in downtown Wetumpka
Downtown Wetumpka will be filled with excitement the next eight weeks. Fall and the holiday season are filled with events that will bring joy to anyone. With fall festivals, art shows and Christmas events everyone will want to come to downtown multiple times before Christmas. • Family Sunshine Center Food...
WSFA
Police chief says fentanyl concerns on the rise in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert is alerting residents about the dangers of fentanyl, as the department is seeing far too many residents die from illegal use of the drug. “I don’t think I’ve seen anything as serious as this since the 1990s crack epidemic,” Albert said....
WSFA
Montgomery recycling plant restructures, lays off 21 employees
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nearly two dozen people are without a job after Montgomery’s recycling plant, RePower South, announced layoffs. The company said this comes after stalled conversations with the city, but the mayor painted a different picture. RePower South’s recycling services are automatic for Montgomery residents. All waste...
WSFA
HVAC company, state fire marshal urge caution ahead of cold snap
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians will soon be firing up their furnaces, meaning more business for heating and air companies. “We do a lot of furnace tuneups,” said Will Imbusch with Bill Bradley Services in Montgomery. He said routine unit checkups not only help heaters last longer, but they...
alabamanews.net
Lowndes County Voters Talk Bingo Facility Shut Down
Circuit courts in Lowndes and Macon counties — now have less than two weeks to put a stop to electronic bingo in their counties. The Alabama Supreme Court ruled the games illegal last month. Now Lowndes County residents are speaking out. “It’s like a slap in the face for...
WSFA
Search continues for Montgomery man missing since 2017
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police continue searching for Fredrick Lamont Edwards, who has been missing since 2017. According to Montgomery police, Edwards, 49, was last seen on Nov. 1 of that year at his home in the 700 block of Byrne Drive. Edwards called his mother asking for a ride, but when his mother arrived, he was not at the home. He has not been heard from since.
alabamanews.net
Pay It Forward: Tametria Dantzler of Montgomery
Tametria Dantzler knows first hand the needs of families who are raising children with autism, and she is making a difference in lives across the River Region. Here’s how she is paying it forward. Nine years ago, Dantzler founded an organization called D.A.T.S. M.O.M.. It stands for “Disability as...
WSFA
Large police presence reported at Lowndes County home
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple law enforcement officers are involved in a situation in the Lowndesboro community in Lowndes County. Further details are limited. Several callers have contacted the WSFA 12 Newsroom to indicate the situation is taking place on Brinson Place, located right along the Alabama River. One...
WSFA
Lanes of I-85 NB near Forest Avenue reopen after crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 northbound near Forest Avenue were delayed Thursday after a crash, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. ALDOT says the crash happened around 8 a.m. and blocked the left shoulder and left lane. Details surrounding the crash have not been publically...
WSFA
Man killed in overnight crash on I-85
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has died after an overnight vehicle crash. According to Montgomery police, authorities responded to Interstate 85 south near Eastern Blvd. around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a single-vehicle wreck. There, officers located a 2000 Dodge Dakota. Police said the driver, 56-year-old Stanley Jarrett, was pronounced dead at the scene.
altoday.com
Yolanda Flowers addresses prison protesters
On Friday, Democratic nominee for Governor Yolanda Flowers addressed the “Break These Chains” protest rally on the Capitol steps in Montgomery. The rally aimed to draw attention to conditions within the Alabama Department of Corrections. Alabama is one of seven states that do not pay its prisoners for their labor. There is reportedly still an ongoing work stoppage in some state prisons.
lowndessignal.com
HIM graduates discover hope and a new purpose
Hope Inspired Ministries’ Lowndes County location held a graduation ceremony on Oct. 13 at Imago Dei Church at the 45 in Hayneville. The service featured awards and testimonies of how HIM helped graduates find hope and a new purpose. Demetrist Porter came to HIM feeling lost, longing to find...
Atmore Advance
Fun Day held in memory of Matthews
A Fun Day Peace event was held Oct. 15 at Houston Avery Park in memory and honor of Anthony Matthews Jr. Matthews was found dead in Shorter on Sept. 14, and soon afterward, an arrest was made in connection to the homicide, according to reports. Matthews’ good friend, Fred Knight,...
