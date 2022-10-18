WOBURN — A Virginia man serving a life sentence for murder in a Massachusetts prison said he assaulted a corrections officer in an attempt to return to his home state, prosecutors alleged at the man’s arraignment Thursday. Roy Booth Jr., 40, is accused of beating Matthew Tidman of Leominster several times with a metal bar Aug. 31, while Tidman was on duty in the medium-security section of the Massachusetts Correctional Institution-Shirley. ...

LEOMINSTER, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO