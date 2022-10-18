Read full article on original website
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Cruise-In at Busam Ford 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 with all cars, trucks and motorcycles welcome at 1182 W. Main St., Wilmington. Complimentary hot dogs, chips, drinks and door prizes, and music by Chazziz DJ Charlie Hargrave.
Jefferson Twp. receives cemetery grant
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Real Estate & Professional Licensing awarded $104,000 in grants to 44 Ohio cemeteries through the Fiscal Year 2023 Cemetery Grant Fund. One of those grantees is in Clinton County. The Jefferson Township IOOF Cemetery, operated by the township,...
Community invited to honor Terry family
Join the Terry family as they celebrate and honor their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fulton and Bertha Terry. An open house will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 from 2-4 p.m. at Fayette County Commission on Aging, located at 1179 S. Elm St. in Washington Court House. Feel free to stop by anytime between 2-4 p.m.
Beggars' Night - City of Franklin, Ohio
Trick-or-Treat in Franklin will be on Monday, October 31, 6:00 – 8:00 PM. The City Council and the Safety Department urge all parents and their children to exercise due safety and caution while engaging in Beggars’ Night activities, and also urge motorists to pay special attention to this event and exercise great care during these hours.
EC Playing With Purpose raises money for Curtis
East Clinton’s Playing With Purpose alumni volleyball tournament Oct. 8 raised money for 2006 East Clinton graduate Josh Curtis, recovering from surgery that removed a brain tumor earlier this fall. The tournament was hosted by the EC volleyball program and the East Clinton athletic boosters. Curtis, 34, has dedicated...
Local Briefs: EC/FFA set annual veterans event; Learn how to become a paraprofessional, aide or student monitor;
The East Clinton High School and FFA will be holding a Veterans Day Assembly at East Clinton High School on Tuesday, November 8. They invite all local veterans; those who attend will be served breakfast prior to the assembly. Veterans attending are asked to arrive at the school starting at...
WFD at Bright Beginnings
In observance of Fire Prevention Month, the Wilmington Fire Department came to visit the preschool classes at Bright Beginnings Tuesday School at Bible Baptist Church Wilmington. Pictured with the preschoolers are firefighters Brad Burton and Braden Puckett.
Church Briefs: Free community dinner at Blanchester Grace UMC
Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester will host a free dinner for the community from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, October 27 in the fellowship hall of the church. The church extends a warm welcome to anyone in the community to enjoy a delicious meal of potato soup, vegetable soup, sloppy joes, chips, desserts and drinks; plus, a chance to visit with their neighbors.
Chamber’s next ENA features Stivers on Ohio’s blueprint for economic success
WILMINGTON — Join the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce for an in-person Economic Network Alliance on Thursday, November 3, featuring a special presentation from Steve Stivers, President & CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, regarding the Blueprint for Ohio’s Economic Future. The meeting will be 8-9 a.m....
Words, and ‘The Word’, are gifts
In every job in which I’ve been privileged to serve, language has been a critical tool. Writer, editor, preacher: I’ve lived by words (and The Word!) It came naturally enough. My grandfather loved to gleefully help form my 2-year-old mouth around such gems as “transparent”, “translucent” and such – I had to learn the definitions, too. My nickname as a child was “Little Dictionary”.
Over 100 animals killed in Dayton house fire
DAYTON — UPDATE: 1:40 p.m. Over 100 animals were killed after a house caught fire in Dayton Wednesday night. Crews were called to battle the fire in the 900 block of West Hillcrest Avenue shortly after 7:15 p.m., according to Dayton Fire Captain Brad French. French says no one...
Locals help Florida’s victims of Hurricane Ian
WILMINGTON — Liberty Savings Bank, Sewell Motor Express and the Wilmington Rotary Club recently combined efforts with Matthew 25 Ministries of Cincinnati to bring donations to those in need after Hurricane Ian devastated parts of Florida. Sewell’s Safety Manager Paul Lezotte from Wilmington as well as employees of Liberty...
Integrated Services in Ross Co. to build housing for the homeless
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Work on the permanent supportive housing at McArthur Gardens has officially begun; Integrated Services for Behavioral Health, along with numerous public, private, and governmental partners, have taken steps to bring supporting resources to the Ross County community. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on October 25th...
U.C. Personal Needs Pantry Finds New Home
MARYSVILLE – After a hiatus because of lack of suitable housing, the Union County Personal Needs Pantry is back up and operational again at its new location, 232 N. Main St., Suite 1C, situated in the old McAuliffe building next to the Marysville Post Office. The Union County Personal...
City of Xenia announces fall leaf collection schedule
XENIA — The City of Xenia has announced its leaf collection schedule for this fall. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: City of Xenia to continue leaf collection through Dec. 10. They will have two zones and two collections, the City said on its website. Zone 1 includes “all areas north of Main...
Masquerage returns this weekend geared toward ‘providing Dayton the party it deserves’
Masquerage, Dayton’s “Party of Parties for a Cause” presented by Equitas Health, returns to The 804 Landing Event Building at 804 E. Monument Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 22. “While it is a giant party, it is also a really important fundraiser for our prevention and education programs...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Throwback Thursday: WHS Majorettes
“(AP) — Gen. Douglas MacArthur returned to the Philippines today and promptly called upon Filipinos to revolt against their conquerors in support of his invasion that ‘at one stroke split in two’ the defensive force of 225,000 Japanese soldiers.”. ‘Aachen Falls to U.S. First Army’. “(AP) —...
Woman, child, cat injured in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people, including a child, and a cat were injured in a shooting in west Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported at 7:59 p.m. on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive. One victim, a 9-year-old boy, was taken in stable condition to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, while […]
UPDATE: Power restored to AES Ohio customers after ‘animal’ causes outages
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE: 10:36 a.m. Power has been restored for thousands of AES Ohio customers who were without power in Montgomery County Wednesday morning. The majority of outages impacted customers in Englewood. A spokesperson for AES Ohio confirmed with News Center 7 that the outages were caused by...
