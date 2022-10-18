ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Tulsi Gabbard compares Biden to Hitler while campaigning for Senate GOP candidate

By Asher Notheis, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 23

COMPLETE PUSHBACK
1d ago

Democrats are hemorrhaging all their intelligent people. Tulsi isn’t the only one. Even Andrew Chang left. He just gets no publicity.



Gregory Leake
1d ago

Vote Red ▶️🍒❤️ and Save the United States of America from becoming China ⁉️♥️🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 Remember Joe Stopped the pipeline on Day One and said that he would get rid of fossil fuels ⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️♥️♥️▶️▶️▶️♥️▶️🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲⛽⛽⛽⛽⛽⛽⛽⛽⛽⛽⛽🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈⛽⛽⛽⛽⛽



