La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
fox13news.com
Tampa city council approves funding for paid internship program for those with intellectual disabilities
TAMPA, Fla. - City council members approved funding for a paid internship program for those with intellectual disabilities, like autism and downs syndrome. It is still in the development phase, but once it gets started, about a dozen people will participate in the program annually and will earn $15 per hour.
fox13news.com
News internships for those with disabilities
Big opportunities are coming for those with disabilities in Tampa. The city has a new internship program that will not just offer crucial work experience, but also independence.
fox13news.com
Tolls to be reinstated on Sunshine Skyway, Pinellas Bayway
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Tolls along three Florida roads, including the Sunshine Skyway, that were suspended ahead of Hurricane Ian will be reinstated late Monday night. Tolls were suspended on many roadways beginning September 26 to support early evacuation and emergency response preparations. Tolls will be reinstated at 11:59 p.m....
fox13news.com
St. Pete conservation group wants to educate locals, tourists about health of Tampa Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Tampa Bay Watch is working to restore the bay and hopes to create a healthy ecosystem by teaching others to be mindful of the water and what lives beneath the surface. Nestled inside the docks at the St. Pete Pier, visitors will find a special vessel...
fox13news.com
Florida beekeeping industry gets boost after Hurricane Ian damages thousands of colonies
ARCADIA, Fla. - Florida's beekeeping industry is getting a boost from a charity that is aiming to provide nourishment to hives that were hobbled by Hurricane Ian. "They are just like my family," said Joe Studier, the owner of Studier Apiaries. "And every beekeeper will tell you the same thing."
fox13news.com
Lakeland clinic focuses on recovery for long COVID patients
TAMPA, Fla. - Debilitating headaches, difficulty concentrating, and sleep problems are just some things people with long COVID deal with daily, but a clinic in Lakeland hopes to help. People suffering from long COVID know they have it, but it can be a struggle to convince others. Sometimes all it...
fox13news.com
CMA mourns loss of oldest dolphin
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Staff at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium are grieving the loss of the facility’s eldest dolphin, PJ. CMA estimates that PJ was about 51 years old and she took her last breaths while in the arms of her animal care and vet teams. In a press release,...
fox13news.com
TPD: 1 arrested in fatal Ybor City shooting
YBOR CITY, Fla. - A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in Ybor City early Sunday morning. According to the Tampa Police Department, several people got into a physical fight shortly before 3 a.m. at the intersection of N 16th Street and E 7th Avenue and 21-year-old Jatony Tykeese Torres attacked and shot the victim.
fox13news.com
Three high school hockey players suspended after 16-year-old takes her own life, parents say
PALM HARBOR, Fla. - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).
fox13news.com
Death penalty on the table for Matthew Terry after acting Hillsborough state attorney questioned under oath
TAMPA, Fla. - Acting Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez took the stand Friday to defend her decision to seek the death penalty in the case of accused murderer Matthew Terry. After hearing hours of arguments Tampa judge Michael Williams dropped a bombshell ruling Friday morning. "I’m going to deny the...
fox13news.com
Annual Pig Jig continues tradition of raising awareness for kidney disease research
It started as a backyard barbecue cook-off with friends to raise money for another friend in need. Now, it’s grown from a dozen people to thousands and into a Tampa city park. The 11th Annual Pig Jig is taking place at Julian B. Lane Park.
fox13news.com
Pinellas Park retro video game store is a blast from the past
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - Take a trip down memory lane and visit one of the largest retro video game stores in the country located in Pinellas Park. Unlimited Video Games has more than 40,000 retro video games in its store. "If you had a game from your childhood that you...
fox13news.com
Dog operations suspended at Pasco Animal Services due to contagious virus
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - Pasco County Animal Services (PCAS) says it is suspending dog adoptions, intakes, surgeries and rescue transfers for 14 days due to the presence of Canine Pneumovirus. It’s a highly contagious virus that causes respiratory disease in dogs. While some dogs are asymptomatic, the primary symptoms...
fox13news.com
Tampa man showed no remorse after violently killing Clearwater man on bike with tire iron, police say
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Clearwater police have arrested a Tampa man and are searching for a second suspect after a man was killed while riding his bike in Clearwater early Friday morning. Jermaine Adrian Bennett is facing first-degree murder charges after detectives say he confessed to attacking 49-year-old Jeffrey Chapman more...
fox13news.com
Rowdies ready to make playoff run
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - From here on out, every practice means just a little more for the Tampa Bay Rowdies. "It definitely gets your adrenaline pumping," says head coach Neill Collins. On Saturday, the two-time defending USL Eastern Conference champions begin their march to a title with the start of...
fox13news.com
Candlelight vigil held to bring overdose awareness
There were nearly 570 overdose deaths in Hillsborough County last year. One local mother is turning her heartache into a way to help others. She's hopeful what she's gone through will make someone think twice before experimenting with illicit drugs.
fox13news.com
Sheriff: 3 trafficked drugs from Mexico to Polk County, leads to largest seizure of fentanyl in agency history
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office says their latest drug bust resulted in the largest seizure of fentanyl in the history of the agency. Sheriff Grady Judd detailed the undercover trafficking operation, which ended with the arrests of three suspects and 11 pounds of fentanyl seized by detectives.
fox13news.com
Convicted felon in Gibsonton who was arrested for voter fraud hopeful his case will be dismissed
GIBSONTON, Fla. - A convicted felon from Gibsonton, who was arrested again for voter fraud in August, is hopeful his case will be dismissed after a judge in Miami tossed another voter fraud case Friday. Nathan Hart was among the 20 convicted felons rounded up August 18 by Gov. Ron...
fox13news.com
‘We don’t understand it’: Friends of Clearwater murder victim trying to cope with his death
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Friends of a man brutally beaten and killed with a tire iron want to know why the beloved father of two was randomly attacked while riding his bike. Police say 49-year-old Jeffrey Chapman was riding his bicycle early Friday morning when he was violently attacked by Jermaine Adrian Bennett, who allegedly told police he did it because "the ills of society had gotten to him."
fox13news.com
Clearwater police searching for suspects after bicyclist attacked, killed in beach neighborhood
CLEARWATER, Fla. - In a normally quiet neighborhood in the northern part of Clearwater Beach, detectives were trying to figure out who violently attacked and killed a bicyclist Friday morning. During a press conference, Deputy Chief Michael Walek made a plea, asking for anyone to come forward if they have...
