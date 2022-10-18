ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Tolls to be reinstated on Sunshine Skyway, Pinellas Bayway

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Tolls along three Florida roads, including the Sunshine Skyway, that were suspended ahead of Hurricane Ian will be reinstated late Monday night. Tolls were suspended on many roadways beginning September 26 to support early evacuation and emergency response preparations. Tolls will be reinstated at 11:59 p.m....
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Lakeland clinic focuses on recovery for long COVID patients

TAMPA, Fla. - Debilitating headaches, difficulty concentrating, and sleep problems are just some things people with long COVID deal with daily, but a clinic in Lakeland hopes to help. People suffering from long COVID know they have it, but it can be a struggle to convince others. Sometimes all it...
LAKELAND, FL
fox13news.com

CMA mourns loss of oldest dolphin

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Staff at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium are grieving the loss of the facility’s eldest dolphin, PJ. CMA estimates that PJ was about 51 years old and she took her last breaths while in the arms of her animal care and vet teams. In a press release,...
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

TPD: 1 arrested in fatal Ybor City shooting

YBOR CITY, Fla. - A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in Ybor City early Sunday morning. According to the Tampa Police Department, several people got into a physical fight shortly before 3 a.m. at the intersection of N 16th Street and E 7th Avenue and 21-year-old Jatony Tykeese Torres attacked and shot the victim.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Rowdies ready to make playoff run

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - From here on out, every practice means just a little more for the Tampa Bay Rowdies. "It definitely gets your adrenaline pumping," says head coach Neill Collins. On Saturday, the two-time defending USL Eastern Conference champions begin their march to a title with the start of...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

‘We don’t understand it’: Friends of Clearwater murder victim trying to cope with his death

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Friends of a man brutally beaten and killed with a tire iron want to know why the beloved father of two was randomly attacked while riding his bike. Police say 49-year-old Jeffrey Chapman was riding his bicycle early Friday morning when he was violently attacked by Jermaine Adrian Bennett, who allegedly told police he did it because "the ills of society had gotten to him."
CLEARWATER, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy