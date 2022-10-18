Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s up in RI this weekend (Oct. 20-23)
Each weekend we bring you some of the best events around the state in “Six Picks Events.” This week features ballet, comedy, a classical guitar extravaganza, and a beer festival. Details below. Friday: Head to the Providence Performing Arts Center Friday night at 7:30 for whats certain to...
The Best Ghostly Legend near Providence is the ‘House Next to White’s’
If you ask anyone of a certain age what the most haunted house is on the Massachusetts SouthCoast near Providence, they’re not going to mention Fall River’s Lizzie Borden House, Middleboro’s Oliver Estate or even Wareham’s Fearing Tavern. Instead, they’ll bring up a place that is...
You're Invited to the "Zoo Boo Spectacular!"
As October moves through its final weeks, it's essential to stop and take a moment to appreciate everything the month has to offer. Really take in the breathtaking phenomenon of New England's leaves changing color. Savor every cinnamon-infused sip of your pumpkin-spiced latte. And most importantly of all, make sure you and your family are in Attleboro, MA, on the 28th for 'Zoo Boo Spectacular!'
rimonthly.com
2022 Rhode Island Design Awards
The submissions for this year’s Design Awards came from every nook of the Ocean State, from the sea-swept Narragansett coast to the buzzing byways of downtown Providence. In all, we received forty projects for consideration. Our amazing Massachusetts judges — Patrick Ahearn, an architect based in Boston and Martha’s Vineyard; Vivian Robins, who runs her own design firm in Westford; and Andrea Timpano, a senior editor at Architect magazine and former editor-in-chief of Boston Home and Boston Weddings— helped cull through the talent to choose their favorites.
destinationido.com
Two Getaways in Rhode Island
Rhode Island may be the smallest state in the country, but it has some of the grandest properties available for honeymooners and destination wedding couples. Two beauties are the Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn in Westerly. While each resort has its own feel and style, both have sweeping views of the Atlantic coast, a bevy of dining and recreation options and cushy accommodations. Moreover, both are Forbes Five-star hideaways, Relais & Chateaux members and part of the Ocean House Collection.
whatsupnewp.com
Newport Live to present three concerts at the Jamestown Arts Center
The Jamestown Arts Center will host a series of three concerts by internationally recognized and award-winning musicians presented by Newport Live, a non-profit music organization in Newport. The performances are a part of Newport Live’s “Women’s Voices” series featuring Dori Freeman on November 5, Erin McKeown on November 19, and Alisa Amador on December 3.
Valley Breeze
Cumberland man going big with walk-thru Halloween display
CUMBERLAND – Eric Loffredo has always loved Halloween, carrying his joy for it into adulthood, but this year he’ll take that dedication to the fall holiday to another level. Loffredo is inviting area families to walk through the yard of his family’s home at 25 East Barrows St....
rimonthly.com
Bugged Out: Just How Much Should We Worry About Ticks in Rhode Island?
Cliff Vanover is a veritable tick magnet. Between his love of hiking and tending a Charlestown property that grazes the borders of the Great Swamp, Vanover has provided the local Ixodidae with countless opportunities for a blood meal. And they have taken them. By his estimate, “I used to get...
Valley Breeze
Chase placing new maple syrup lines along Scituate Reservoir
SCITUATE – Three years into a five-year contract with Providence Water Supply, Charlie Chase of Rhode Island Maple Syrup says he is replacing the old sugar maple tapping lines along the reservoir with new lines with drains before the winter tapping season. Chase, who has been making maple syrup...
onthewater.com
800-Pound Giant Bluefin Tuna Caught South of Newport
(Above) Kelly Langion-Milano-Milano lays alongside the giant bluefin she and a group of friends caught aboard Newport Sportfishing Charters. It was just before sundown on Sunday, October 16th when a crew of four anglers from Long Island, fishing aboard Newport Sportfishing Charters, hooked into a giant bluefin tuna south of Newport.
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Rhode Island's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, with a closer look and attention to local legend, these buildings suddenly tell a different story.
Two SouthCoast Restaurants Make Yelp’s New England Top 100 List
We know New Bedford and Fall River have lots of great restaurants and we love when they get recognized for it on a big scale. Yelp just posted the Top 100 New England Restaurants of 2022, its first-ever ranking of this kind. Two SouthCoast spots made the list, while a Rhode Island restaurant came in at No. 1.
mybackyardnews.com
LINCOLN, MASSACHUSETTS: CAROLE CASPER ELECTED FOOD PROJECT CHAIR
LINCOLN, Mass. – The Food Project, a nationally recognized youth development model that employs teens to work alongside adults and strengthen local food systems, has elected Carole Kasper, of Lincoln, as the Chair of its 21-member Board of Trustees. Kasper was recruited to join the organization’s board in 2020....
Downtown New Bedford Goes Back in Time for Filming of AMC Series
If you were walking in downtown New Bedford on Tuesday, you might have thought you'd entered a time warp. New Bedford's famous cobblestone district looked more like the 1930s that the 2020s. This was because production is in full swing on the AMC television series Invitation to a Bonfire. According...
reportertoday.com
Nora Joan Thomas
Big sister Amelia and big brother Patrick wish to announce the birth of baby sister Nora Joan Thomas. Nora was born at Women and Infants Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island on September 21, 2022. Nora was 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. Their parents are Joshua and Jessica Thomas from Fall River, Mass. Grandparents are Debra Dumitriu of Chepachet, Rhode Island; and Michael and Denise Thomas of Rehoboth, Mass.
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Rhode Island
- RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
vineyardgazette.com
Good Shepherd Parish Terminates Food Distribution Manager
The Catholic Diocese of Fall River has terminated its longtime facilities manager at the Island’s Good Shepherd Parish, eliminating a position that included operating the parish’s growing food distribution program. In an email statement to the Gazette, archdiocese spokesman John Kearns said that Good Shepherd Parish Rev. Father...
mybackyardnews.com
QUONSET DEVELOPMENT CORP
Momentum Grows for Rhode Island Ready as 6 New Sites Added. Rhode Island Ready (RI Ready) recently continued its expansion throughout Rhode Island with six new locations approved for enrollment. The Quonset Development Corp.’s (QDC) board of directors officially gave the seal of approval to the new sites in August...
ABC6.com
Department of Transportation postpones opening of temporary Route 6/10 ramp
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation postponed on Wednesday the opening of the temporary ramp from Route 6 east to Route 10 south in Providence. The new ramp is about 500 feet past the current exit and will use a loop design to get drivers...
Powerball: $150K ticket sold in North Providence, jackpot up to $550M
The winning ticket was sold at Shaw's Supermarket on Smithfield Road. It matched four numbers and the Powerball number from last night's drawing.
Comments / 0