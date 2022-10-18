Rhode Island may be the smallest state in the country, but it has some of the grandest properties available for honeymooners and destination wedding couples. Two beauties are the Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn in Westerly. While each resort has its own feel and style, both have sweeping views of the Atlantic coast, a bevy of dining and recreation options and cushy accommodations. Moreover, both are Forbes Five-star hideaways, Relais & Chateaux members and part of the Ocean House Collection.

