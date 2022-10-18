ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Analysts Have This to Say About FirstEnergy

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on FirstEnergy FE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga

Where Lumen Technologies Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Lumen Technologies LUMN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $8.6 versus the current price of Lumen Technologies at $6.855, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 6.40% to $207.83 Thursday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. Tesla reported third-quarter revenue of $21.45 billion, up 56% year-over-year. The total came in shy of analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. The company also reported automotive revenue of $18.69 billion in the third quarter, up 55% year-over-year.
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods SMPL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-10-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Simply Good Foods will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28. Simply Good Foods bulls will hope to hear the company...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Benzinga

Why WD-40 Company Shares Are Nosediving During Wednesday's After-Hours Session

WD-40 Company WDFC shares are trading lower by 7.38% to $158.94 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY23 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. WD-40 reported quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.22. The...
Benzinga

Analysts Love These 5 Cannabis Stocks

As earnings season approaches, cannabis financial analysts are getting ready to conduct intrinsic valuations and scale back their market forecasts. Fortunately for Benzinga readers, you can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.
Benzinga

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Pineapple Energy PEGY shares increased by 32.4% to $5.03 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 5.4 million, which is 89.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.4 million. American...
The Apple Maven

Apple Stock: This Is The Only Thing That Matters, For Now

Looking back at my most recent articles on Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report, one clear theme emerges. I have spent much more time discussing historical price movements and volatility than company-specific developments involving the iPhone or similar topics. At the risk of sounding like a broken record,...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Overstock.com

Over the past 3 months, 3 analysts have published their opinion on Overstock.com OSTK stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for BlackLine

Within the last quarter, BlackLine BL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $72.5 versus the current price of BlackLine at $56.73, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated BlackLine...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Coupa Software

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Coupa Software COUP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 15 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Coupa Software. The company has an average price target of $70.87 with a high of $94.00 and a low of $55.00.
Benzinga

Where Dick's Sporting Goods Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Dick's Sporting Goods DKS within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 14 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Dick's Sporting Goods has an average price target of $125.21 with a high of $160.00 and a low of $100.00.
Benzinga

Where Plains GP Holdings Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Plains GP Holdings PAGP has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Plains GP Holdings has an average price target of $15.2 with a high of $18.00 and a low of $13.00.
Benzinga

5 Analysts Have This to Say About Boot Barn Holdings

Boot Barn Holdings BOOT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $91.4 versus the current price of Boot Barn Holdings at $58.39, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Kinetik Holdings

Kinetik Holdings KNTK has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $42.2 versus the current price of Kinetik Holdings at $35.9, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
Benzinga

