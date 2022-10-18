To help create more accessible home weatherization programs in the state, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is receiving an increase in federal funding. The department announced the additional funds in a recent press release, explaining the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by United States President Joe Biden created a $3.5 billion stimulus for the Weatherization Assistance Program in addition to existing funding. This means more than $183 million in additional funding is available to Michigan over the life of the stimulus, which is estimated at five to seven years.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO