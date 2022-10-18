Read full article on original website
recordpatriot.com
NP pleads guilty in $4.4M health care fraud scheme
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A nurse practitioner has pleaded guilty to fraudulently billing commercial health insurers and Medicare nearly $4.4 million for services that he never provided to patients as he had claimed, federal prosecutors said Thursday. Alexander A. Istomin, 56, routinely submitted fraudulent claims for in-person patient services...
recordpatriot.com
Gov. Whitmer vetoes proposed change in deer hunting reporting law
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed a bill on Friday that would remove the ability of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to put mandatory deer hunting reporting in place. Before the start of the fall 2022 deer season, the MDNR announced that hunters must report their harvest online within 72...
recordpatriot.com
More homes can save $372+ per year on energy with federal program
To help create more accessible home weatherization programs in the state, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is receiving an increase in federal funding. The department announced the additional funds in a recent press release, explaining the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by United States President Joe Biden created a $3.5 billion stimulus for the Weatherization Assistance Program in addition to existing funding. This means more than $183 million in additional funding is available to Michigan over the life of the stimulus, which is estimated at five to seven years.
recordpatriot.com
St. Clair County workers can get disaster unemployment
The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced that Disaster Unemployment Assistance is now available to individuals in St. Clair County impacted by flooding in July. It was declared a major disaster by President Joe Biden Oct. 14. To file a benefits claim, individuals should:. Contact the Illinois Department of Employment...
recordpatriot.com
Nevada voters weigh state version of Equal Rights Amendment
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada voters are deciding whether to adopt an Equal Rights Amendment in their state constitution, a sweeping update that would guarantee equal rights to people who have historically been marginalized. Question 1 would amend Nevada’s Constitution to ensure equal rights for all, “regardless of race,...
recordpatriot.com
Oregon lawmakers hear bullying charge against gov candidate
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former legislator told an Oregon House committee Wednesday that he was bullied by then-House Speaker Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate for governor, to the point that he suffers from PTSD. The hearing, held remotely via video, was emotional, with another former legislator testifying that...
recordpatriot.com
Regular playing leads Michigan man to win $325k playing Fantasy 5
A Michigan man was in shock when he saw his lottery numbers roll across the television Sept. 23. The 66-year-old Grand Traverse County realized he was the winner of the game's $325,211 jackpot. “I have been playing the same sets of numbers for a long time,” said the player in...
recordpatriot.com
Colorado county to send out mislabeled election ballots
DENVER (AP) — Nearly 110,000 voters in a southern Colorado county will be receiving general election ballots that were mistakenly labeled as primary election ballots, a blunder that has led the state’s secretary of state to appoint a supervisor to oversee November’s vote in a county that also had issues with ballots in its primary election.
recordpatriot.com
Virginia hires new police chief
VIRGINIA — A new police chief soon will be making the rounds in Virginia after the city council hired Eric Shumate. A start date for Shumate, former Thomasboro police chief and retired Champaign County Sheriff's Department deputy, hasn't been established. "I'm in the process of finding a house and...
recordpatriot.com
2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, parents arrested
CONCOW, Calif. (AP) — The parents of a toddler who was poisoned by ingesting fentanyl in Northern California were arrested on child endangerment charges, authorities said. The parents of the child took their son to a fire station in the town of Concow Monday and told firefighters they feared he had ingested an unknown substance while in someone else’s care, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Tuesday.
recordpatriot.com
Staunton man dies in three-vehicle crash
WEST ALTON — A Staunton man died Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash. About 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, a truck being driven by Shawn Millfelt, 25, of St. Charles, Missouri, was going north on U.S. 67 when it collided with a pickup truck being driven by George Redenius, 82, of Staunton. The impact of the collision caused Redenius' truck to collide with a vehicle being driven by Jordan Bryant, 26, of Alton, according to police.
recordpatriot.com
Sandbox VR opens Nov. 4 in St. Louis
Popular virtual reality experience Sandbox VR will open in St. Louis' City Foundry next month. The team gaming experience features "real-time motion capture technology, the latest generation of VR headsets, and 4 private holodecks, each hosting up to six guests," according to the City Foundry website. Users can go on...
