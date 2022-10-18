ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Portsmouth Loves Missy Elliott!

The city of Portsmouth held a street renaming ceremony for Portsmouth native and Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Missy Elliott, who graduated in 1990 from Manor High. McLean Street has been renamed Missy Elliot Boulevard and will run from Airline Boulevard to Greenwood Drive near Tidewater Community College and the future Portsmouth Rivers Casino, which is currently under construction. McLean Street is named for George Tutton McLean, who developed the Cavalier Manor neighborhood in the 1950s.
Foundation of Renowned Artist Missy Elliott Makes $20,000 Gift to new Atlanta National Hampton Alumni Association Current Use Scholarship

HAMPTON, VA (Sept. 21, 2022) — Hampton University announced that the Foundation for Grammy awarding winning artist Missy Elliott has provided a gift of $20,000 to fund a new, current-use scholarship for the Atlanta Chapter of the National Hampton Alumni Association (NHAA). “Missy Elliott hails from Portsmouth Virginia, and...
Youngkin declares Missy Elliott Day in Virginia

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) honored hip-hop star Missy Elliott on Tuesday by declaring “Missy Elliott Day” across the state. The Virginia native, who is known for hits like “Get Ur Freak On” and “Work It,” grew up in Portsmouth, Va., becoming active in her church choir before forming R&B group Sista and rising to fame.
WVBW (100.5 The Vibe)/Hampton Roads, VA Renamed '100.5 Missy FM'

MAX MEDIA R&B/Urban Adult Hits WVBW (100.5 THE VIBE)/HAMPTON ROADS, VA is celebrating five-time GRAMMY winner and HAMPTON ROADS native MISSY ELLIOTT by renaming the station "100.5 MISSY FM" for the day. ELLIOTT returns to her hometown of PORTSMOUTH, VA to get a key to the city and a portion of MCLEAN STREET in PORTSMOUTH renamed MISSY ELLIOTT BOULEVARD.
New airline takes off in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A new airline is starting service at the Newport News-Williamsburg Airport. It will begin a new service for Peninsula passengers. “We’re really excited that people are choosing to say hello to Avelo,” said Courtney Goff, a spokesperson for Avelo Airlines. The airline company...
USNS Comfort leaving Norfolk on Wednesday for aid mission

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The USNS Comfort hospital ship is leaving Norfolk on Wednesday for a scheduled humanitarian aid mission in the Latin America/Caribbean region. The U.S. Fourth Fleet’s Continuing Promise 2022 mission will make stops in Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Haiti and Honduras to provide medical and humanitarian assistance. It’s the 12th such mission in the region since 2007 and eighth involving the Comfort, the Navy says.
