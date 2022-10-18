Read full article on original website
Portsmouth Loves Missy Elliott!
The city of Portsmouth held a street renaming ceremony for Portsmouth native and Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Missy Elliott, who graduated in 1990 from Manor High. McLean Street has been renamed Missy Elliot Boulevard and will run from Airline Boulevard to Greenwood Drive near Tidewater Community College and the future Portsmouth Rivers Casino, which is currently under construction. McLean Street is named for George Tutton McLean, who developed the Cavalier Manor neighborhood in the 1950s.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Foundation of Renowned Artist Missy Elliott Makes $20,000 Gift to new Atlanta National Hampton Alumni Association Current Use Scholarship
HAMPTON, VA (Sept. 21, 2022) — Hampton University announced that the Foundation for Grammy awarding winning artist Missy Elliott has provided a gift of $20,000 to fund a new, current-use scholarship for the Atlanta Chapter of the National Hampton Alumni Association (NHAA). “Missy Elliott hails from Portsmouth Virginia, and...
wfmynews2.com
Missy Elliott celebrated in Virginia with newly named street, key to the city
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A stretch of road drivers once knew only as McLean Street, is now permanently cemented as Missy Elliott Boulevard. Back in August, Portsmouth City Council voted unanimously to rename a portion of McLean Street in Missy Elliott's honor. Monday, they made it official. City leaders unveiled...
Youngkin declares Missy Elliott Day in Virginia
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) honored hip-hop star Missy Elliott on Tuesday by declaring “Missy Elliott Day” across the state. The Virginia native, who is known for hits like “Get Ur Freak On” and “Work It,” grew up in Portsmouth, Va., becoming active in her church choir before forming R&B group Sista and rising to fame.
‘Queen of Rap’ Missy Elliott heads to Virginia to attend Portsmouth street dedication ceremony
A Portsmouth native and the "Queen of Rap" herself, Missy Elliott will be in Virginia today attending a day of festivities centered around a street dedication ceremony in her honor.
allaccess.com
WVBW (100.5 The Vibe)/Hampton Roads, VA Renamed '100.5 Missy FM'
MAX MEDIA R&B/Urban Adult Hits WVBW (100.5 THE VIBE)/HAMPTON ROADS, VA is celebrating five-time GRAMMY winner and HAMPTON ROADS native MISSY ELLIOTT by renaming the station "100.5 MISSY FM" for the day. ELLIOTT returns to her hometown of PORTSMOUTH, VA to get a key to the city and a portion of MCLEAN STREET in PORTSMOUTH renamed MISSY ELLIOTT BOULEVARD.
Virginia Beach community organizes color run in remembrance of local teen
The color run will begin at the Lago Mar Park, 801 Casa Verde Way, Virginia Beach 23456 at 10 a.m. on October 30. It is open to students and community members, both kids and adults.
Missy Elliott to attend ceremony for Virginia street named in her honor
Pusha T, Trey Songz, and Timberland are confirmed to attend the event, which is being held on Monday, October 17 at 3 p.m. at Manor High School, located at 1401 Elmhurst Lane.
Suffolk schools to distribute clear backpacks to some students next week
Starting Monday, students can get the backpacks, on a volunteer basis, during lunch, according to a post on King's Fork High School's Facebook page.
Chemical explosion at Booker T. Washington High, teacher injured
Booker T. Washington High School is currently undergoing a chemical emergency, police say units are on scene and investigating.
Seaview Lofts tenants, landlord, trying to come to resolution outside of court
The owner of a now-condemned Newport News apartment building may avoid more time in court.
Virginia Beach business struggling with high number of no-show job applicants
As we approach the holidays, some Virinia Beach businesses are reporting greater-than-ever struggles with finding workers.
Norfolk career fair to feature more than 70 employers
The Hampton Roads Workforce Council is set to host its Fall Career Fair. It's happening Oct. 25 at the Norfolk Scope Arena on Brambleton Avenue. More than 70 employees will be present.
New airline takes off in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A new airline is starting service at the Newport News-Williamsburg Airport. It will begin a new service for Peninsula passengers. “We’re really excited that people are choosing to say hello to Avelo,” said Courtney Goff, a spokesperson for Avelo Airlines. The airline company...
Concerns raised following announcement of Gov. Youngkin’s Operation Bold Blue Line, a multimillion-dollar proposal to combat violence
Questions and concerns have been raised one day after Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Operation Bold Blue Line, a new multimillion dollar proposal to combat violent crime.
WAVY News 10
USNS Comfort leaving Norfolk on Wednesday for aid mission
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The USNS Comfort hospital ship is leaving Norfolk on Wednesday for a scheduled humanitarian aid mission in the Latin America/Caribbean region. The U.S. Fourth Fleet’s Continuing Promise 2022 mission will make stops in Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Haiti and Honduras to provide medical and humanitarian assistance. It’s the 12th such mission in the region since 2007 and eighth involving the Comfort, the Navy says.
‘I was screaming like a lunatic!’: VB woman wins jackpot playing Virginia Lottery
A woman from Virginia Beach won the jackpot while playing one of Virginia Lottery's online games.
Police calm fears over bizarre encounters with woman in Virginia Beach
Police say they’re investigating a woman who’s had bizarre encounters with Virginia Beach families over the past month.
