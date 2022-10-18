Read full article on original website
The best early Black Friday Apple deals: AirPods Pro 2, iPad and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday is still over a month away, but that doesn't mean you have to wait to find great deals...
ETOnline.com
Apple's Latest iPad Air 5 Hits Lowest Price Ever During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Apple's newest fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves in April and is now marked down to its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. The sleek, powerful tablet comes supercharged with Apple's M1 processor, which is the same series found in MacBooks — equipping it with all-day battery life and a massive leap in iPad performance. Right now, you can save $80 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad Air 5 during the October Prime Day sale event.
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 9th generation iPad is available for just $269
Apple has announced a couple of new products that will get tons of users excited, as we have received a new entry-level iPad and a new iPad Pro. The new 10th generation iPad comes with a new design, a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, and a $446 price tag, while the Pro models receive a new M2 processor, but they keep the same design and pricing.
One disappointing way the iPad 2022 will be just like the original iPad
The next iPad is rumored to launch at an event in October, and we’ve been hoping for a major redesign. One of the key changes was the expected removal of the home button, bringing the base model iPad in line with the iPad Air, iPad Pro, and just about every fancy iPhone Apple sells besides the bargain-basement iPhone SE.
New iPads and Macs tipped for fall launch — here’s the 6 new Apple products
We should still see some October product launches from Apple featuring new MacBook Pros, a Mac mini, and iPad and iPad Pro models.
Apple's 10th Gen iPad Is the Biggest Redesign in Years
Alongside a new Apple TV 4K and upgrades to the iPad Pro, Apple (AAPL) introduced the 10th Generation iPad. It starts at $449, but for that price it's got a fresh look, a bigger screen, and a newer processor inside. Interestingly enough, the 9th Gen iPad is staying in the...
Apple Insider
Apple reveals iPadOS 16.1 coming October 24
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — In its announcements of the new iPad andiPad Pro models, Apple has also specified that iPadOS 16.1 will be available just ahead of the devices' October 26 release date. Apple has previously only confirmed...
9to5Mac
Apple Store goes down as Tim Cook teases looming iPad Pro announcement: ‘Take Note’
Apple has some announcements in store for today. The Apple Store Online has gone down, which happens ahead of new products being available to order. Apple CEO Tim Cook has also taken to Twitter to tease some sort of announcement with the tagline “Take Note.”. New iPad announcements imminent.
Apple now sells USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter for the iPad 10
Apple just announced the new iPad 10 with more colors, a redesign, and Magic Keyboard Folio support. While the Cupertino company brought the biggest update to the iPad since its original release, there’s a catch with this new tablet as it offers support for the first-gen Apple Pencil. But how to charge it, if it has a Lightning connector? Apple has the solution.
TechRadar
Don't buy the new iPad, the 4th-gen iPad Air is way better
On October 18, Apple dropped a trio of new iPads and although the M2-powered iPad Pro was the star of this announcement, the company also introduced a landmark base iPad that bids farewell to the home button and Lightning port. The only thing is, the company did that already, and better, about two years ago.
Every iPad model is reduced in this huge Prime Day Apple sale
Amazon and Walmart have discounted iPads, iPad Airs, and iPad Pros by up to $200 - perfect for students on the go.
xda-developers
These are the best Apple iPad 10 deals in 2022
Apple revealed the affordable iPad 10 through a press release in October 2022. This entry-level tablet offers a diverse mix of dated and modern technologies. For example, you get optional 5G connectivity, while missing out on a recent processor. Similarly, it offers a fresh design and USB Type-C, but it lacks Apple Pencil 2 support. Nonetheless, it’s still one of the great iPads currently on sale. Available in four colors to pick from, the iPad 10 starts at $449. You get to choose between Pink, Blue, Silver, and Yellow. If none of these colors match your taste, you could always grab a case to spice the iPad up and protect it. Without further ado, below is a list of the best Apple iPad 10 (2022) deals you can find right now.
Cult of Mac
New $249 Magic Keyboard Folio goes with iPad 10
Along with the redesigned 10th-gen iPad that Apple released Tuesday, the company rolled out the first Magic Keyboard Folio to go with the entry-level tablet. The new iPad accessory adds function keys — a first for Apple’s iPad keyboards. While the iPad 10 costs much more than previous...
TechRadar
Google Maps Lock Screen widgets in iOS 16 are changing how I road trip
Steve Jobs may have invented the three-click rule. This rule refers to how Apple's late CEO and co-founder pushed the original iPod team to make sure that a user was always three clicks away from playing a song. I thought about this as I was creating a new Lock Screen...
TechRadar
A favorite app on macOS gets updated to make my Mac's display even brighter
After trying out Vivid 1.0 on my MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) back in April, which expands the brightness to take advantage of the HDR display beyond Apple's settings, the developers have brought out version 2.0, which remakes the app from the ground up. In a tweet (opens in new tab)...
9to5Mac
iPhone: How to change your 5G settings for better battery life or faster speeds
5G cellular service is expanding across all carriers and works with the iPhone 12, 13, 14, and SE 3. Apple uses a “5G Auto” setting as the default that aims to give users a balance between network speed and battery life. But you can also manage the settings manually to optimize for what you need in a given moment. Follow along for how to turn 5G on/off on iPhone.
Forget iPad Pro M2: The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 is $200 of right now
Forget Apple's new iPad Pro 2022. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 is $200 off right now at Amazon, and with its killer mini-LED display and M1 chip, it's still a top-tier iPad.
TechRadar
Why is the new cheap iPad the only one to get a camera upgrade I've wanted for years?
The new iPad 10.2 (2022) brought one upgrade that's unique in any iPad so far: the front camera has moved from the short edge to the longer edge. Now, that might not sound so much like an upgrade as a, uh, side-grade, but I've personally been desperate for this change since reviewing the first iPad Pro that featured the rounded-corner design that's now standard across (almost) the whole iPad range.
TechRadar
New iPad Pro M2 preorders: where to buy Apple's latest flagship tablet
Preorders on the latest iPad Pro M2 have just gone live after an extremely quick-fire announcement and unveiling at the official Apple site. For those interested in picking up this shiny new flagship tablet from the brand, we've got everything you need to know right here on this page. Since...
TechRadar
Google pressing RCS adoption with latest Messages update
RCS (Rich Communication Service) is a communication standard that aims to replace the old SMS (Short Message Service) protocol. The more modern standard allows for "richer text features," higher quality content, and end-to-end encryption for better security, according to Google (opens in new tab). And that’s pretty much what users will be getting in this update, though app security won’t see any improvements.
