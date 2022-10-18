Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox56news.com
Evening weather forecast: 10/18/2022
Central Kentucky's evening weather forecast for October 18, 2022. Hank the Horse in running to win ‘America’s Favorite …. A famous Kentucky horse is in the running to win America’s Favorite Pet, but he needs your help to get there. Morning weather forecast: 10/20/22. Justin Logan's forecast:...
fox56news.com
Lexington officials beef up winter weather plan to help more folks get out of the cold
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Nighttime temperatures this week will drop below freezing. To prepare for the colder temperatures, the city of Lexington has already activated its winter weather plan. According to the city’s Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention, there are over 700 people in Lexington right now...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Snowflakes Possible Tonight
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s one of the coldest air masses in mid-October history that’s engulfing the region for the next several days. This wintertime looking setup will give us the chance to set record lows and to see some very early season snowflakes. We’ve got a lot...
VIDEO: ‘Rare’ October snowfall seen in Kentucky
A cold snap brought an early snowfall to parts of Kentucky. Twitter video provided via Storyful shows "a good snow shower" coming down Tuesday morning in southeast Lexington, Kentucky, and more flurries were spotted Tuesday by sky-watchers in Gray.
fox56news.com
Few displays hold a candle to Louisville's Jack o'Lantern Spectacular
5,000 carved pumpkins line a trail that draws 95,000 visitors each October. Few displays hold a candle to Louisville’s Jack o’Lantern …. 5,000 carved pumpkins line a trail that draws 95,000 visitors each October. Hank the Horse in running to win ‘America’s Favorite …. A famous...
spectrumnews1.com
I-64 West Lane Closure Set for Thursday, Oct. 20, in Franklin County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising motorists of a scheduled lane closure on Interstate 64 West in Franklin County. The left lane will be closed from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, from mile marker 57.5 to mile marker 55. That’s between the Frankfort exits of 58 for U.S. 60 and 53 for U.S. 127. Crews will be ditching the rock cuts. Motorists are advised to heed signage, use caution and expect delays while traveling through the work zone.
fox56news.com
How Versailles’ pink banners are creating a strong sense of community
When you’re driving through downtown Versailles — you’ll notice pink banners with faces on them. They’re either the faces of breast cancer survivors or those no longer with us who lost their fight. How Versailles’ pink banners are creating a strong …. When you’re driving...
fox56news.com
Hank the Horse in running to win 'America's Favorite Pet'
A famous Kentucky horse is in the running to win America’s Favorite Pet, but he needs your help to get there. Hank the Horse in running to win ‘America’s Favorite …. A famous Kentucky horse is in the running to win America’s Favorite Pet, but he needs your help to get there.
fox56news.com
Hank the Horse reaches semifinals in America’s Favorite Pet contest
PARIS, Ky. (FOX 56) — A famous Kentucky horse is in the running to win America’s Favorite Pet, but he needs your help to get there. Hank the Horse is seen as the mascot for the nonprofit, For Hank’s Sake. Tammi Regan is Hank’s owner and the Founder of For Hank’s Sake. Hank has become a symbol of hope for neglected horses, and an inspiration to children everywhere. His impact on the community led to votes in the contests coming in rapidly, even during the early hours of Thursday morning.
fox56news.com
2 hurt in serious Lexington crash
The one-vehicle crash occurred around 5 a.m. Wednesday. The two inside the car were taken to the hospital, their condition is unknown at this time. The crash shut down I-75 near exit 110. 2 hurt in serious Lexington crash. The one-vehicle crash occurred around 5 a.m. Wednesday. The two inside...
fox56news.com
Avelo Airlines inaugural flight in Lexington
Today marks the arrival of new airline, Avelo to the Blue Grass Airport. Their first flight will be at 4 p.m. to Orlando. Today marks the arrival of new airline, Avelo to the Blue Grass Airport. Their first flight will be at 4 p.m. to Orlando. Morning weather forecast: 10/20/22.
fox56news.com
Significant crash closes portions of I-75 in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The middle and right lanes remain blocked at the I-75 south split as Police continue with the investigation of the single-vehicle collision. The health status of the two individuals involved is still unknown. A serious crash has shut down portions of I-75 in Lexington.
WKYT 27
Madison among Ky. counties taking part in program to increase seat belt use
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County is among the Kentucky counties participating in a rural roads study aimed at keeping drivers safe on rural roads. High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project selected five counties for a year-long seat belt education, enforcement and engineering program. Madison County officials and officials...
WKYT 27
Two hurt in Lexington crash, part of I-75 blocked for hours
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - All lanes of a section of I-75 are now back open after a crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of I-75 near the southern split. One car was involved in the accident. Police say witnesses reported seeing...
fox56news.com
Understanding the 2022 Kentucky amendments
Not only are some voters unaware two potentially constitution-changing questions are on the ballot, but understanding what their vote means may not be quite clear. Not only are some voters unaware two potentially constitution-changing questions are on the ballot, but understanding what their vote means may not be quite clear.
k105.com
Fires rage on Friday in several western Kentucky counties
Firefighters in several western Kentucky counties spent Friday battling multiple wildfires, with one county’s residents informed of a wildfire spreading toward homes. Kentucky State Police coordinated with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon just after 3:00 to notify residents in and around Hickory of a fire that was spreading toward homes near Hwy 408 and Meridian Road.
fox56news.com
1 killed in Frankfort crash that completely shut a road down
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — At 6:02 a.m. on Thursday, Frankfort police responded to a crash on Wilkinson Boulevard and Fair Oaks Lane where a semi-tanker was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle was lodged under the tank, leading to an 83-year-old woman being transported to the Frankfort Regional...
fox56news.com
Halligans Bar welcomes first responder to grab a bite to eat
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Lexington firefighter traded in his boots for an apron and now responds to customers rather than alarms. He just opened a new restaurant after retiring from his 20-year career but his environment hasn’t changed much at all. A former firefighter who spent...
fox56news.com
Liberty Elementary cross country running for more than medals
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Liberty Elementary Boys Cross Country team is celebrating a big win. Over the weekend, the team won the state championship. It’s a back-to-back victory for the Hawks, but success isn’t the full story. The night before Saturday’s meet, one of Liberty’s best...
One of Kentucky’s Largest Safe Trick-or-Treat Events Returning This Year For Halloween
The pandemic canceled a lot of our favorite holiday events over the past few years. One of Kentucky's largest and most popular trick-or-treat events is back!. Technically this would be the 31st Annual Trail of Treats in Owensboro. Last year the event was canceled due to the pandemic. Trail of Treats is a long-running Halloween tradition for families in the Tri-State not just right here in our hometown. It started years ago in Moreland Park and after several years it outgrew the space and moved to the downtown area near Smothers Park where families can move about freely and enjoy a safe place to trick-or-treat with their children.
Comments / 0