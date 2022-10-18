PARIS, Ky. (FOX 56) — A famous Kentucky horse is in the running to win America’s Favorite Pet, but he needs your help to get there. Hank the Horse is seen as the mascot for the nonprofit, For Hank’s Sake. Tammi Regan is Hank’s owner and the Founder of For Hank’s Sake. Hank has become a symbol of hope for neglected horses, and an inspiration to children everywhere. His impact on the community led to votes in the contests coming in rapidly, even during the early hours of Thursday morning.

