The Independent

Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife MacKenzie Scott donates $15m to provide glasses to farmers

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has gifted a stunning $15m to a charitable cause that delivers eyeglasses to farmers in developing countries.“The gift from Ms. Scott is an incredible acknowledgement of the power of a simple pair of eyeglasses to unlock earning, learning, safety and well-being for people vulnerable to poverty,” said Ella Gudwin, the chief executive of VisionSpring, the nonprofit where Ms Scott has decided to park her latest multi-million-dollar donation.The ex-wife of the Amazon founder disclosed in the spring that over the past two years, after collecting $38bn in the divorce...
The Independent

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott files for divorce from second husband

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has filed for divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett. The move came after Mr Jewett’s name was reportedly removed from her group of fellow ultra-wealthy individuals pledging to give away half their wealth before they die. Ms Scott is the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. It was reported by the The New York Times, Ms Scott filed a petition for divorce in the King County Superior Court in Washington State on Monday, according to a copy of the filingMr Jewett promised to join in on Ms Scott's pledge when the couple were married,...
geekwire.com

Melinda French Gates counters Bill Gates’ prediction that their foundation will end in 25 years

Melinda French Gates this week offered a different timetable for the future of the Gates Foundation than the one laid out last month by her ex-husband Bill Gates. During Fortune’s Most Powerful Women summit in California on Tuesday, French Gates said that the Seattle-based foundation would continue operations for two decades past the death of herself or Bill Gates, whichever comes later.
CNBC

MacKenzie Scott's latest $84.5 million donation could transform Girl Scouts as you know them

MacKenzie Scott is chipping away at her promise to give away half of her multi-billion dollar fortune. On Tuesday, the Girl Scouts of the USA announced a $84.5 million gift from the billionaire, the biggest donation from a single benefactor in the organization's history. The money will go toward updating facilities, hiring new staff and making membership more accessible for girls from all backgrounds, the Girl Scouts said.
The Independent

MacKenzie Scott donates over $80m to Girl Scouts

MacKenzie Scott has donated $84.5 million to the Girl Scouts (GSUSA), the youth organisation said on Tuesday, 18 October.The philanthropist awarded the money to GSUSA and 29 local councils she selected, in the largest donation from a single individual in the organisation’s history.“This is a great accelerator for our ongoing efforts to help girls cultivate the skills and connections needed to lead in their own communities and globally,” said GSUSA CEO Sofia Chang.“Ms. Scott’s investment in girls will change the world — because when one girl succeeds, we all succeed.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Meghan Markle’s co-star responds to Deal or No Deal ‘bimbo’ claimsMatthew Perry opens up about drug use in new memoirPainting by King Charles III goes up for sale
SFGate

SFGate

