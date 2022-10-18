Read full article on original website
MacKenzie Scott continues her mission to give away her fortune with $15 million donation to vision enterprise
MacKenzie Scott, pictured in 2018, has donated $15 million to VisionSpring. MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon’s billionaire founder Jeff Bezos, unveiled her latest move in her mission to give away her fortune. Scott, whose wealth comes from the Amazon shares she received in her divorce settlement with Bezos,...
Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife MacKenzie Scott donates $15m to provide glasses to farmers
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has gifted a stunning $15m to a charitable cause that delivers eyeglasses to farmers in developing countries.“The gift from Ms. Scott is an incredible acknowledgement of the power of a simple pair of eyeglasses to unlock earning, learning, safety and well-being for people vulnerable to poverty,” said Ella Gudwin, the chief executive of VisionSpring, the nonprofit where Ms Scott has decided to park her latest multi-million-dollar donation.The ex-wife of the Amazon founder disclosed in the spring that over the past two years, after collecting $38bn in the divorce...
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott files for divorce from second husband
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has filed for divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett. The move came after Mr Jewett’s name was reportedly removed from her group of fellow ultra-wealthy individuals pledging to give away half their wealth before they die. Ms Scott is the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. It was reported by the The New York Times, Ms Scott filed a petition for divorce in the King County Superior Court in Washington State on Monday, according to a copy of the filingMr Jewett promised to join in on Ms Scott's pledge when the couple were married,...
MacKenzie Scott, former wife of Jeff Bezos, donates a record-breaking $84.5 Million to Girl Scouts
MacKenzie Scott, a philanthropist, made a $84.5 million donation to Girl Scouts of the USA. This contribution is the largest single-person contribution in the organization's history. Prior to Ms. Scott's generous donation, fewer than 2% of annual contributions went to organizations that focused on girls and women.
Melinda French Gates said her foundation with ex-husband Bill Gates will continue until 20 years after both of their deaths
Melinda French Gates says her foundation with ex-husband Bill Gates, will cease to exist 20 years after their deaths. The comments differ from those made recently by Bill Gates. French Gates said he spoke "before we made a decision." Bill and Melinda Gates finalized their divorce last year, but have...
MacKenzie Scott's latest $84.5 million donation could transform Girl Scouts as you know them
MacKenzie Scott is chipping away at her promise to give away half of her multi-billion dollar fortune. On Tuesday, the Girl Scouts of the USA announced a $84.5 million gift from the billionaire, the biggest donation from a single benefactor in the organization's history. The money will go toward updating facilities, hiring new staff and making membership more accessible for girls from all backgrounds, the Girl Scouts said.
MacKenzie Scott donates over $80m to Girl Scouts
MacKenzie Scott has donated $84.5 million to the Girl Scouts (GSUSA), the youth organisation said on Tuesday, 18 October.The philanthropist awarded the money to GSUSA and 29 local councils she selected, in the largest donation from a single individual in the organisation’s history.“This is a great accelerator for our ongoing efforts to help girls cultivate the skills and connections needed to lead in their own communities and globally,” said GSUSA CEO Sofia Chang.“Ms. Scott’s investment in girls will change the world — because when one girl succeeds, we all succeed.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Meghan Markle’s co-star responds to Deal or No Deal ‘bimbo’ claimsMatthew Perry opens up about drug use in new memoirPainting by King Charles III goes up for sale
