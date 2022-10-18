ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

County Fair Layout

Becki used products from Simple Stories to create this fun County Fair Layout. She sewed two layers of pattern papers to fall leaf paper adhering her photos with washi tape towards the bottom. Below the photos she added her title and a farm scene made from printed die cuts. Above is her journaling printed and cut in strips with a cluster of more dies.
Halloween Shaker and Slider Card

Wow, this wonderful slimline Halloween “BOO” card from Mercy is just full of surprises! The letters that spell out Boo are shakers and the section at the right is a slider that pulls up to reveal a fun Halloween scene that’s also a shaker. She used products from Art Impressions to create her card and is over on their blog with a step by step how to.
Create DIY Halloween Candy Boxes with Scrapbook Supplies

Your Halloween themed papers and embellishments don’t have to be just for scrapbook layouts you can also use them to create fun Treat Boxes for Halloween (and other holidays and occasions). These are inspired by Christmas Crackers, die cut from Halloween pattern paper with tissue paper at the ends and tied with ribbon. Decorated with die cut shapes, tags and cute embellishments.
Camping Mini Album

Now that Fall weather is here it’s a great time to go camping before it gets too cold. Katelyn used products from Wild Whispers to create her fun Camping Mini Album. From pattern papers she die cut concentric scalloped edge circles for the pages, adding pre-printed die cut images and text to each page. The entire album is held together with a large metal “O” ring.
Pumpkin Man Knitting Pattern

I don’t know why I’m so interested in Halloween themed knit dolls this season, but here we are again. This pumpkin man knitting pattern looks like a regular knit doll except for its pumpkin head. I love its little jeans! Such a cute touch. Though of course you...
Drawstring Produce Bag Sewing Tutorial

Leave the one time use produce bags at the store! Use a reusable mesh produce bag instead! Sew Simple Home shows how you can sew a simple drawstring produce bag that you can use over and over. Go to Sew Simple Home for the sewing tutorial. [photo credit: Sew Simple...
Fall Hybrid Layout

Eva used some digital elements to create this pretty Fall Hybrid Layout. She printed and cut out digital fall leaves images adding them in the center of her sunburst, creating her own custom textured pattern paper using it along with traditional pattern papers. At the base of the burst she added her photo, title and tucked in some more leaves.
domino

Benjamin Moore’s 2023 Color of the Year Is as Delicious as Its Name Suggests

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. After a long stint of paint brands touting soothing shades of green, terracotta, and white as It hues, Benjamin Moore is here to push us back outside our comfort zone. The company just announced Raspberry Blush as its 2023 color of the year, and the choice, described as a “vivacious coral tinged with pink,” is as juicy as its name. The pick is accompanied by a palette of seven other paints, so in case this one is not your jam, you can add colors such as Conch Shell and Starry Night Blue to your list of swatches to try in the new year.
35+ Sunflower Cross Stitch Patterns

This roundup is for Sunflower Cross Stitch Charts. Sunflowers are one of my favorite flowers, It is very hard to frown at a sunflower, their sheer size is enough to take your breath away. Cross stitch comes in many different shapes and sizes, with different stitching abilities and skills required,...
Recycled jewelry retro Christmas trees make the perfect holiday decor

If you are into retro decor, especially during the holidays why not add one of these amazing recycled jewelry Christmas trees to your collection? These Recycled jewelry Christmas tree decorations are made by Etsy Seller Lovelies By Leela. She even makes Recycled Jewelry trees that light up! I bet the gems really sparkle with the lights!
architecturaldigest.com

Colorful Couches Come in Every Shade of the Rainbow

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There are a lot of couches out there—that’s just a fact. But whittle down your options into one slightly unexpected theme and finding...
WHAS 11

Hair Care for Autumn

The colder seasons mean changes for haircare and style. Buzz60's Keri Lumm has more.
Kids Trick or Treat Tote – Free Sewing Pattern

Sew an adorable trick or treat tote for your kid to collect candy this Halloween! Bombshell Bling has a free pattern you can use to sew this kids trick or treat bag. Sew it up from fun Halloween novelty prints! Finished dimensions are approximately 13″ x 13″. Head over to Bombshell Bling for the free sewing pattern.
Christmas “JOY” Plastic Canvas Pattern

Spread a little Joy at Christmas with this adorable plastic canvas pattern that you can purchase over at Annie’s Craft Store. Available in a print form or electronic download, it is suitable for an intermediate skill level. The finished wall hanging measures about 5″ x 24″. It features Santa...

