We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. After a long stint of paint brands touting soothing shades of green, terracotta, and white as It hues, Benjamin Moore is here to push us back outside our comfort zone. The company just announced Raspberry Blush as its 2023 color of the year, and the choice, described as a “vivacious coral tinged with pink,” is as juicy as its name. The pick is accompanied by a palette of seven other paints, so in case this one is not your jam, you can add colors such as Conch Shell and Starry Night Blue to your list of swatches to try in the new year.

7 DAYS AGO