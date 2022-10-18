ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 8

CORNPOPJOE
2d ago

Another Illegal law passed but Kleptocracy O'crats. They cost a lot of money and should becrequired to refund the taxpayers every penny wasted by their lawless law making.

The Baltimore Sun

‘A collapsing house of cards’: Officials in Maryland decry impending failure of another Chesapeake Bay agreement

Observing the signing of the very first Chesapeake Bay cleanup agreement in 1983, Maryland state Sen. Gerald Winegrad would never have imagined the string of failures ahead, he said. Bay agreements prescribing pollution cuts for 2000 and 2010 would both fall short. And now, it seems targets for 2025 won’t be met either. Winegrad, a longtime bay advocate, is among the legislators and ...
MARYLAND STATE
Salon

“Shameful”: Republicans unanimously block bill that would force them to reveal dark-money donors

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Proponents of democracy responded with disgust Thursday after Senate Republicans filibustered the popular DISCLOSE Act, which seeks to expose the super-wealthy donors who are spending unlimited amounts of undisclosed money to ensure that the U.S. government advances their interests at the expense of the vast majority.
ARIZONA STATE
Travel Maven

This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland Neighborhood

Maryland is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this historic college that was built and left to decay right in the middle of a suburban neighborhood. While most abandoned places require a bit of a hike through the woods to see, this interesting sight can be accessed via a short drive from Baltimore, keep reading to learn more.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
Law & Crime

Rudy Giuliani Plans to Call Doug Mastriano, Christina Bobb, Peter Navarro, Jenna Ellis, Corey Lewandowski, Pam Bondi, and Others to Defend His D.C. Law License

Professional conduct regulators with the Washington, D.C. Bar on Thursday filed a witness list and arguments to rebut Rudy Giuliani’s attempt to escape discipline in a probe connected to the former New York City mayor and Donald Trump attorney’s litigation strategy in the aftermath of the 2020 election. Giuliani on Friday responded in turn.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Gov. Hogan urges CareFirst, Johns Hopkins health system to resolve impasse

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. A lingering contract dispute between the state’s largest health care system and its biggest insurance carrier is threatening to disrupt the health coverage that hundreds of thousands of Marylanders rely on — and Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is urging the two sides to resolve their differences as quickly as possible.
MARYLAND STATE
thecentersquare.com

Walker absent from Georgia U.S. Senate debate

(The Center Square) — Libertarian Chase Oliver pulled few punches during an Atlanta Press Club debate, bashing the two-party system and urging Georgians to consider a third option in November's midterm election. Oliver appeared alongside U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, during a Sunday evening debate of candidates running for...
GEORGIA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Five Tribe's Call On Legislature To Repeal HB 1775

The Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes is calling on state lawmakers to repeal a new law that regulates how school districts teach about race and gender. Last year, Governor Kevin Stitt signed House Bill 17-75, which bans teaching certain racial topics, specifically that "a person, by virtue of race or sex, bears responsibility for any actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex."
OKLAHOMA STATE

