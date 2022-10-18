Read full article on original website
CORNPOPJOE
2d ago
Another Illegal law passed but Kleptocracy O'crats. They cost a lot of money and should becrequired to refund the taxpayers every penny wasted by their lawless law making.
Wes Moore has never been elected to anything. Some backers are already eyeing the White House.
Maryland’s Wes Moore could be the only Black governor in the country next year. A lot of hopes — and scrutiny — will come along with it. Wes Moore is on the rise — and some of the Democrat’s close allies already have their sights on more than just the Maryland governor’s mansion.
Illinois joins Nevada and Virginia by taking Equal Rights Amendment to appeals court
SPRINGFIELD – Attorneys for the state of Illinois joined their colleagues in Nevada and Virginia Wednesday in asking a federal appellate court to declare that the Equal Rights Amendment has been legally ratified as the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. “I have a daughter who intends to practice...
‘A collapsing house of cards’: Officials in Maryland decry impending failure of another Chesapeake Bay agreement
Observing the signing of the very first Chesapeake Bay cleanup agreement in 1983, Maryland state Sen. Gerald Winegrad would never have imagined the string of failures ahead, he said. Bay agreements prescribing pollution cuts for 2000 and 2010 would both fall short. And now, it seems targets for 2025 won’t be met either. Winegrad, a longtime bay advocate, is among the legislators and ...
Maryland judge strikes down nation’s first digital ad tax
The nation’s first tax on digital advertising was struck down as unconstitutional by a Maryland judge on Monday.
“Shameful”: Republicans unanimously block bill that would force them to reveal dark-money donors
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Proponents of democracy responded with disgust Thursday after Senate Republicans filibustered the popular DISCLOSE Act, which seeks to expose the super-wealthy donors who are spending unlimited amounts of undisclosed money to ensure that the U.S. government advances their interests at the expense of the vast majority.
Herschel Walker faces another abortion report that threatens his Senate campaign
ATLANTA — Another Herschel Walker headline rocked the Republican’s embattled campaign when The Daily Beast reported late Wednesday that the woman who said the Senate hopeful paid for her 2009 abortion is also the mother of one of his four children. The GOP Senate nominee had called the...
Herschel Walker listed fake elector and woman charged in Capitol attack as 'county captains'
A Georgia woman charged in connection to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as well as a fake state elector busted in a plan to overturn the 2020 presidential election were purportedly listed as "county captains" for Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker's campaign. Walker's campaign sent out a...
4th stimulus check update 2022 – Millions in line for up to $1,050 over next four months – see exact dates to get paid
MILLIONS of payments have already started going out to Californians for up to $1,050. Checks started going out on October 7 and will continue to get delivered through January. Residents that received state relief payments last year via direct deposit should receive the money by October 25 at the latest.
Ketanji Brown Jackson invokes 14th Amendment history during Supreme Court voting rights hearing
Participating in her second day of oral arguments on Tuesday, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson tangled with Alabama’s solicitor general in a case challenging Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which bars racial discrimination in voting policies. The justices agreed to review a lower court’s opinion that...
Forty-five percent of Montgomery County students identified as nonbinary in survey
Officials in Montgomery County Public Schools are pushing back on reports that the district has seen a significant increase in nonbinary students after a picture of a slide revealing district data from counseling surveys circulated online. A picture of the slide was shared on Twitter by Elicia Eberhart-Bliss, the acting...
Teachers union files Unfair Labor Practice charge against Montgomery County Public Schools
Teachers with the Montgomery County Education Association say after weeks of stalled negotiations they are filing an Unfair Labor Practice charge against MCPS. The educators held a rally on October 18th at the MCPS Board of Education building in Rockville. "We were ready to start negotiations. We've sent over 20...
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland Neighborhood
Maryland is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this historic college that was built and left to decay right in the middle of a suburban neighborhood. While most abandoned places require a bit of a hike through the woods to see, this interesting sight can be accessed via a short drive from Baltimore, keep reading to learn more.
Rudy Giuliani Plans to Call Doug Mastriano, Christina Bobb, Peter Navarro, Jenna Ellis, Corey Lewandowski, Pam Bondi, and Others to Defend His D.C. Law License
Professional conduct regulators with the Washington, D.C. Bar on Thursday filed a witness list and arguments to rebut Rudy Giuliani’s attempt to escape discipline in a probe connected to the former New York City mayor and Donald Trump attorney’s litigation strategy in the aftermath of the 2020 election. Giuliani on Friday responded in turn.
New Jersey poised to enact ‘nation’s strongest’ gun law after Supreme Court ruling
The bill would, among other things, require people wanting to carry guns in public to purchase liability insurance.
Herschel Walker orders 1,000 fake police badges for Georgia Senate campaign
Republican candidate Herschel Walker is hawking fake police badges to supporters in an effort to take advantage of what pundits considered a gaffe in his tight Georgia U.S. Senate race. Days after Walker whipped out an “honorary badge” during a high-stakes debate with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, the retired football...
Florida lawmakers ask judge to protect them from testifying in redistricting legal fight
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Six lawmakers, including House Speaker Chris Sprowls, and legislative staff members have asked a judge for a protective order that would shield them from testifying in a lawsuit about the constitutionality of a new congressional redistricting plan. Attorneys for the House and Senate late Monday filed...
Gov. Hogan urges CareFirst, Johns Hopkins health system to resolve impasse
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. A lingering contract dispute between the state’s largest health care system and its biggest insurance carrier is threatening to disrupt the health coverage that hundreds of thousands of Marylanders rely on — and Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is urging the two sides to resolve their differences as quickly as possible.
Walker absent from Georgia U.S. Senate debate
(The Center Square) — Libertarian Chase Oliver pulled few punches during an Atlanta Press Club debate, bashing the two-party system and urging Georgians to consider a third option in November's midterm election. Oliver appeared alongside U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, during a Sunday evening debate of candidates running for...
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
The Nation's Capital has some of the most iconic landmarks and institutions in the United States. But Washington, D.C. also has its share of problems, including some dangerous neighborhoods.
Five Tribe's Call On Legislature To Repeal HB 1775
The Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes is calling on state lawmakers to repeal a new law that regulates how school districts teach about race and gender. Last year, Governor Kevin Stitt signed House Bill 17-75, which bans teaching certain racial topics, specifically that "a person, by virtue of race or sex, bears responsibility for any actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex."
Comments / 8