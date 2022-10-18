Billie Lourd attends 'Ticket to Paradise' premiere amid pregnancy

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Pregnant actress Billie Lourd walked the red carpet Monday.

Billie Lourd attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Ticket to Paradise" on Monday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

The 30-year-old actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of her film Ticket to Paradise with her husband, Austen Rydell.

Lourd, who is expecting her second child with Rydell, wore a black off-shoulder dress with silver detail and cradled her baby bump while posing for photos.

Lourd and Rydell already have a son, Kingston Fisher, born in 2020. The couple married in March and announced in September that they are expecting their second child.

Ticket to Paradise is a new romantic comedy starring George Clooney , Julia Roberts and Kaitlyn Dever. The film follows two divorced parents (Clooney, Roberts) who work together to sabotage their daughter's (Dever) wedding.

The new movie is written by Ol Parker and Daniel Pipski and directed by Parker.

Ticket to Paradise opens in theaters Friday.

Lourd, the daughter of late Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher , is also known for playing Lt. Kaydel Ko Connix in the Star Wars films and for starring in the FX series American Horror Story .

This article originally appeared on UPI.com