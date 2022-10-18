Read full article on original website
Shaquille O'Neal Offered His Son $5,000 If He Scored 25 Points: "Shaq Is An Inspiration And A Good Role Model"
Shaquille O'Neal bet his son that he would give him $5,000 if his son scored 25 points, a target that was met with an explosive performance.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Don’t expect Draymond Green trade, Curry says end of Warriors era when they can’t win
Even as the Golden State Warriors collected their rings and raised a banner to open this NBA season, there has been a “is this the last dance” vibe hanging over the team. There already were questions about if the Warriors could afford to keep this roster together and if Draymond Green would be the odd man out before Green threw a right cross at Jordan Poole.
Lakers point fingers after first loss: Russell Westbrook blames hamstring injury on new coach Darvin Ham's decision to bring him off the bench in the final preseason game before LA drops season opener to Golden State
The Los Angeles Lakers have a new coach, but a lot of the same, old problems after their season-opening loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Following his disappointing first year with the team, Russell Westbrook said he 'absolutely' believes new coach Darvin Ham's decision to use him off the bench in Friday's preseason finale contributed to his nagging hamstring injury.
Malika Andrews Didn't Like When Ja Morant Said Stephen Curry Is The Toughest Player To Guard In The NBA: "She Really Hates The Warriors."
Malika Andrews didn't take too well that Ja Morant mentioned Stephen Curry as the toughest player to guard in the NBA.
Sacramento Kings Head Coach Mike Brown Sends A Strong Message: ''I'm Not Here To Coach Regular Season Games.''
Kings coach Mike Brown says his team has playoff aspirations.
Charles Barkley Slams The Los Angeles Lakers For Destroying Russell Westbrook: ''They've Taken All His Joy Out Of Life And Basketball''
Charles Barkley slammed the Los Angeles Lakers for destroying Russell Westbrook as he claimed they have taken out all of his joy in life and basketball.
Draymond Green Gets Real On His Altercation With Jordan Poole: "The World Has Veen Able To See One Of Your Worst Moments. Look At The Upside. I Can Live With That."
Draymond Green opens up on the Jordan Poole incident.
Lakers News: Juan Toscano-Anderson Believes Warriors Incident Involving Draymond Green & Jordan Poole Was ‘Blown Out Of Proportion’
The NBA is unique compared to other professional sports in that player independence and empowerment are much more prevalent than in other leagues. Basketball fans see this with the rise of players’ promotion on social media, podcasts and being outspoken on issues that affect the NBA on and off the court. Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, while known for his friendly high-energy, got real about an issue with his former teammates in Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and guard Jordan Poole.
Charles Barkley Says The Golden State Warriors Could Win 3 Of The Next 4 Championships If Jonathan Kuminga And James Wiseman Play Well
Charles Barkley says the Golden State Warriors' championship dynasty may go on longer because of Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman.
Adrian Wojnarowski Says The Lakers Will Wait Until Thanksgiving Before Making Any Big Moves: "They Want To See What Teams May Start Pivoting"
Adrian Wojnarowski has revealed that the Los Angeles Lakers will be waiting until Thanksgiving before making a major trade.
Lakers: Charles Barkley Believes LeBron James Has The Greatest Story Of All Time
Everything that Lakers forward LeBron James has went through has put him in sight of the all-time leading scorer
