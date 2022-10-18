Read full article on original website
Related
Emma Slater, Trevor Donovan Expand on Relationship After Alfonso Ribeiro Asks If Their ‘DWTS’ Chemistry Is ‘Real’ or ‘Acting’
It was hard to deny the connection between Emma Slater and Trevor Donovan on the Monday, September 26, episode of Dancing With the Stars — and Alfonso Ribeiro wasn’t afraid to ask the season 31 duo about their chemistry. “I gotta know — are those your acting skills or was that real?” the cohost asked […]
Everything Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Have Said About Their Relationship Over the Years
The way they were. Before Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde split, they weren't afraid to gush about their love for each other. The duo met in May 2011 at a wrap party for the season 36 finale of Saturday Night Live, but they didn't start dating for another six months. Both had already been married […]
TVOvermind
Bobby Brown’s Sister Rips His Wife For Telling Fans To Stop Focusing On His Romance With Whitney Houston
Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown are musical icons. However, it’s no secret how turbulent their entire relationship was. Most notably, the married couple’s drug use shifted the former’s good girl image in the late 90s. Unfortunately, Houston was unable to overcome her drug addiction and passed away on February 11, 2012. Despite the flaws of the R&B singer, Whitney Houston has forever left a mark in the music industry thanks to her timeless music and overall presence as an artist.
Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde’s Family Photos With Son Otis and Daughter Daisy
Looking back! Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde welcomed two children together before splitting in November 2020. The former couple started dating in 2011 and got engaged two years later. Their son, Otis, and their daughter, Daisy, arrived in 2014 and 2016, respectively. For the actor, he sees “staying around” was the key to being a […]
Matthew McConaughey reflects on how his mentor, Don Phillips, started his career
Matthew McConaughey understands the importance of a good mentor, because he had one in the late Don Phillips. The actor told ABC Audio Phillips did far more than help him get cast in Dazed and Confused, his first major movie where he starred as Wooderson. "He's the guy who said, 'You can sleep on my couch when you get out to Hollywood,'" McConaughey recalled. It was mid-August, 1993, and he had "less than 500 bucks to my name."
Angelina Jolie Once Had a Complete Breakdown Over Her New Career: ‘Brad Found Me Crying’
Angelina Jolie once felt enormous pressure over her directorial debut, so much so that the Oscar-winner had a complete meltdown because of it.
Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis' 'Special Salad Dressing' Drama, Explained
The Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis, and Harry Styles debacle came to light (or was never in the dark to start with, thanks to their star status) and dragged into the spotlight with it, what must be a very special salad dressing (via Twitter). Whether for its function to turn our stomachs into plant processing machines (per Nutra Ingredients) or because it properly flavors and makes salads taste, well, tasty — we can all appreciate the importance of salad dressing.
Olivia Wilde slams assumption she's 'abandoned' her kids with ex Jason Sudeikis
Olivia Wilde claims that people "assume" she's "abandoned" her children every time she is photographed without them. Wilde, 38, is regularly photographed out and about, more so following the drama of her latest film, "Don't Worry Darling." The actress and director shares custody of her two children with ex Jason...
Reese Witherspoon shares rare photo with brother John for his 50th birthday
Reese Witherspoon has nothing but love for her big brother. The "Legally Blonde" actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sweet message and photo for brother John Witherspoon ahead of a milestone birthday. MORE: Reese Witherspoon wishes her mom a happy birthday: 'Please keep bringing sunshine into our...
Popculture
Alex Rodriguez Speaks out About Ex Jennifer Lopez Following Ben Affleck Wedding
Alex Rodriguez has broken his silence on the marriage of his ex Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. While appearing on CNN's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace, the former MLB star spoke on the relationship months after Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas. "With Jennifer, look, it was...
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Deny ‘Upsetting’ Rumors Spread By Former Nanny (Exclusive Details)
Olivia Wilde, 38, and Jason Sudeikis, 47, are denying outrageous claims made about their split from one of their former nannys. The ex-couple, who split around Nov. 2020, released a joint statement that expressed their shock that the ex employee would “make such false and scurrilous accusations” and asked her to “leave” their “family alone” as they try to move forward. “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” they wrote in a statement given to HollywoodLife.
Mark Wahlberg Reveals Why He Moved His Family From Hollywood to Nevada
Watch: Mark Wahlberg Is Officially Family Friendly. Mark Wahlberg is putting his family first. The Father Stu actor recently opened up about how he balances work and family life with his wife, Rhea Durham, and their four children: Ella, 19, Michael, 16, Brendan, 14, and Grace, 12. "That is the...
Sylvester Stallone’s Family Will Star In New Reality Show For Paramount+
Like the Kardashians, Sylvester Stallone’s family is getting ready for its upcoming reality show, which will stream on Paramount+. The Rambo star is set to allow his fans to have a different view of him and his family. Also, a lot of people have been wondering if the break-up and make-up situation the family experienced was all staged for the show.
ETOnline.com
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'Zero Drama' Newlywed Life with Their Kids
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are better than ever! The couple tied the knot over the summer, nearly two decades after calling off their first engagement in 2004, and are still basking in that newlywed glow. "They feel like they are true soulmates and like everything is even better than...
seventeen.com
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Respond to “Scurrilous” Claims From Former Nanny
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have released a joint statement in response to their former nanny’s allegations about their relationship in the Daily Mail. Together, the exes told Page Six:. “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose...
See Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Have a Lady and the Tramp Spaghetti Moment
Watch: Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake's RARE Family Photo. Justin Timberlake didn't need a suit and tie to commemorate this momentous occasion. The "Mirrors" singer celebrated his 10th wedding anniversary with actress Jessica Biel on Oct. 19 by sharing sweet images and videos from their various outings. Among footage of their foodie adventures was a clip of the couple, who wed in October 2012, reenacting a moment straight out of a Disney fairytale.
TODAY.com
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis condemn ex-nanny’s ‘false and scurrilous accusations’ in joint statement
Former couple Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have released a joint statement in response to allegations their ex-nanny made about the rocky dissolution of their relationship. On Oct. 17, the Daily Mail released an interview with the actors’ former employee who chose to not disclose her name. In the report, the former caretaker alleged, among other things, that Wilde, 38, and Sudeikis, 47, ended their seven-year engagement after she began filming her movie “Don’t Worry Darling” and that the pair had multiple intense arguments.
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
35K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0