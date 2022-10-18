ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Swift

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

Bobby Brown’s Sister Rips His Wife For Telling Fans To Stop Focusing On His Romance With Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown are musical icons. However, it’s no secret how turbulent their entire relationship was. Most notably, the married couple’s drug use shifted the former’s good girl image in the late 90s. Unfortunately, Houston was unable to overcome her drug addiction and passed away on February 11, 2012. Despite the flaws of the R&B singer, Whitney Houston has forever left a mark in the music industry thanks to her timeless music and overall presence as an artist.
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
102.5 The Bone

Matthew McConaughey reflects on how his mentor, Don Phillips, started his career

Matthew McConaughey understands the importance of a good mentor, because he had one in the late Don Phillips. The actor told ABC Audio Phillips did far more than help him get cast in Dazed and Confused, his first major movie where he starred as Wooderson. "He's the guy who said, 'You can sleep on my couch when you get out to Hollywood,'" McConaughey recalled. It was mid-August, 1993, and he had "less than 500 bucks to my name."
Mashed

Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis' 'Special Salad Dressing' Drama, Explained

The Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis, and Harry Styles debacle came to light (or was never in the dark to start with, thanks to their star status) and dragged into the spotlight with it, what must be a very special salad dressing (via Twitter). Whether for its function to turn our stomachs into plant processing machines (per Nutra Ingredients) or because it properly flavors and makes salads taste, well, tasty — we can all appreciate the importance of salad dressing.
GMA

Reese Witherspoon shares rare photo with brother John for his 50th birthday

Reese Witherspoon has nothing but love for her big brother. The "Legally Blonde" actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sweet message and photo for brother John Witherspoon ahead of a milestone birthday. MORE: Reese Witherspoon wishes her mom a happy birthday: 'Please keep bringing sunshine into our...
HollywoodLife

Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Deny ‘Upsetting’ Rumors Spread By Former Nanny (Exclusive Details)

Olivia Wilde, 38, and Jason Sudeikis, 47, are denying outrageous claims made about their split from one of their former nannys. The ex-couple, who split around Nov. 2020, released a joint statement that expressed their shock that the ex employee would “make such false and scurrilous accusations” and asked her to “leave” their “family alone” as they try to move forward. “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” they wrote in a statement given to HollywoodLife.
DoYouRemember?

Sylvester Stallone’s Family Will Star In New Reality Show For Paramount+

Like the Kardashians, Sylvester Stallone’s family is getting ready for its upcoming reality show, which will stream on Paramount+. The Rambo star is set to allow his fans to have a different view of him and his family. Also, a lot of people have been wondering if the break-up and make-up situation the family experienced was all staged for the show.
seventeen.com

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Respond to “Scurrilous” Claims From Former Nanny

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have released a joint statement in response to their former nanny’s allegations about their relationship in the Daily Mail. Together, the exes told Page Six:. “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose...
E! News

See Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Have a Lady and the Tramp Spaghetti Moment

Watch: Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake's RARE Family Photo. Justin Timberlake didn't need a suit and tie to commemorate this momentous occasion. The "Mirrors" singer celebrated his 10th wedding anniversary with actress Jessica Biel on Oct. 19 by sharing sweet images and videos from their various outings. Among footage of their foodie adventures was a clip of the couple, who wed in October 2012, reenacting a moment straight out of a Disney fairytale.
TODAY.com

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis condemn ex-nanny’s ‘false and scurrilous accusations’ in joint statement

Former couple Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have released a joint statement in response to allegations their ex-nanny made about the rocky dissolution of their relationship. On Oct. 17, the Daily Mail released an interview with the actors’ former employee who chose to not disclose her name. In the report, the former caretaker alleged, among other things, that Wilde, 38, and Sudeikis, 47, ended their seven-year engagement after she began filming her movie “Don’t Worry Darling” and that the pair had multiple intense arguments.
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

48K+
Followers
35K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy