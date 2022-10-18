ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State offensive commits continue to shine in closing senior seasons

By Matt Parker
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pgIEU_0idSXE2500
Austin Siereveld is an offensive lineman commit for Ohio State. (Spencer Holbrook/Lettermen Row)

COLUMBUS — Ohio State might have been on a bye week last weekend, but the future of the program wasn’t.

The Buckeyes enjoyed the idle week and in the process, the committed prospects took center stage in their absence.

Ohio State had just about all 11 of its 2023 offensive commits in action spanning Friday and Saturday last week, and 2024 five-star quarterback commit Dylan Raiola was on an idle week too.

Lettermen Row highlights the performance of each offensive pledge starting at the quarterback position.

Brock Glenn

Four-star Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate School quarterback Brock Glenn defeated Collierville (Tenn) St. George’s 49-14 on Friday.

The future Buckeye went 6-9 for 129 yards and two touchdowns. He also had two carries for nine yards in the win.

Dylan Raiola

2024 five-star Chandler (Az) quarterback Dylan Raiola was on a bye week last week. The Ohio State quarterback commit returns to action this Friday against Mesa (Az) Mountain View.

Mark Fletcher

Four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla) American Heritage running back Mark Fletcher defeated Fort Lauderdale (Fla) Stranahan 24-0 on Friday.

Fletcher ran for 84 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in the Patriots’ win.

Brandon Inniss

Five-star Miami Gardens (Fla) American Heritage wide receiver Brandon Inniss defeated Fort Lauderdale (Fla) Stranahan 24-0 on Friday.

Inniss had 35 yards and one touchdown on just five catches.

Carnell Tate

Four-star IMG Academy (Fla) wide receiver Carnell Tate defeated Clearwater (Fla) American Collegiate Academy 55-0 over the weekend.

Noah Rogers

Five-star Rolesville (N.C.) wide receiver Noah Rogers defeated Knightdale (N.C.) 20-14 on Monday night.

Rogers had two touchdowns in the Rams’ win.

Bryson Rodgers

Four-star Zephyrhills (Fla) Wiregrass Ranch wide receiver Bryson Rodgers defeated Land-o-Lakes (Fla) Sunlake 49-14 on Friday.

Rodgers had 48 yards and a touchdown on four catches.

Jelani Thurman

Four-star Fairburn (Ga) Langston Hughes tight end Jelani Thurman was on a bye week last week. Thurman returns to action this Friday against Newnan (Ga).

Luke Montgomery

Four-star Findlay (Ohio) offensive lineman Luke Montgomery lost 18-10 to Toledo (Ohio) St. John’s Jesuit.

Josh Padilla

Four-star Dayton (Ohio) Huber Heights Wayne offensive lineman Josh Padilla defeated Springboro (Ohio) 17-13 on Friday.

Austin Siereveld

Four-star Cincinnati (Ohio) Lakota East offensive lineman Austin Siereveld lost 13-10 to Cincinnati (Ohio) Fairfield on Friday.

Miles Walker

Three-star Greenwich (Conn.) Brunswick School offensive tackle Miles Walker defeated Kingston (Pa) Wyoming Seminary College Prep 24-0 on Saturday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
landgrantholyland.com

2023 DL target sets commitment date, pair of OSU commits receive All-American jersey

Back to the grind, this week Ohio State’s staff has been focused solely on Iowa and the back half of the regular season. With last weekends idle status, recruiting was very much at the forefront of their priorities and allowed for plenty of in-person visits. With a home game this weekend, the ability to host both current commits and targets is back, and of course Ohio State is taking full advantage.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Football Landed Big Commitment Thursday Morning

Ryan Day's Ohio State program landed a big-time recruit on Thursday. The Buckeyes have reeled in four-star interior offensive lineman recruit Ian Moore as a member of their 2024 class. “I found myself comparing everything to OSU and I also found myself finding every reason not to go there and...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State lands a commitment from Class of 2024 offensive lineman

Ohio State has landed a commitment from 4-star offensive lineman Ian Moore. The Class of 2024 standouts decided on the Buckeyes over Wisconsin and Iowa, among others on Thursday. Moore is Ohio State’s 2nd Class of 2024 commitment behind the No. 1 player in the country, Dylan Raiola. Moore...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Had Big Return At Practice Wednesday

Ohio State will hope to welcome back a potentially significant contributor for the stretch run. Cornerback Jordan Hancock has yet to play this season after injuring his leg in training camp. While it's still uncertain when he'll make his 2022 debut, the sophomore is working his way back. Griffin Strom...
COLUMBUS, OH
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Player Comments Heading Into Ohio State Game

An Iowa offense that is struggling in every phase faces a difficult challenge on Saturday at second ranked Ohio State against a Buckeye defense that is ranked in the top 10 nationally. An efficient run game would help the offense at least stay on the field a little longer but...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: Good news/bad news and a prediction for the Iowa game

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Iowa, here’s a good news/bad news picture for the Buckeyes … and a game prediction. Good news: Iowa only rushes for 2.6 yards per carry. This is the rub of the Hawkeyes in many ways. If the game of football consisted entirely of offense, Iowa might be subject to European football-style relegation. But on the other hand, if the game consisted entirely of defense, Iowa would be, well, Iowa. Iowa rushed for 87 yards — TOTAL — against Michigan and Illinois. But of course, the other side of the coin is that they held those teams to 36 points combined, which kept those games close.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Assessing the Carnell Tate situation and the continued pursuit by Tennessee

It wouldn’t be recruiting if there wasn’t some sort of drama. Dealing with teenagers is unpredicatable, and in the recruiting world that sometimes can be even more of the case as they make their way through one of the biggest decisions in their lives. Every school at some point has to deal with recruiting drama around their prospective players or even commits, and Ohio State isn’t removed from that list.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio plane crash video released

MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s a video one aviation expert said could play a key role in determining exactly what led to the fatal crash. The video shows […]
MARIETTA, OH
Cleveland.com

Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game vs. Iowa

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football team will start the second half of its season at home with its first game against Iowa in five years. The game will kick off at noon on Fox with Gus Johnson on play-by-play, Joel Klatt as color commentator and Jenny Taft as sideline reporter. This will be OSU’s second game on Fox this season but the first in the network’s Big Noon spot. OSU beat Toledo, 77-21, on the network in Week 3.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Iowa at Ohio State

ESPN’s Football Power Index is confident that Ohio State will easily handle Iowa in Columbus in Week 8. According to FPI, the Buckeyes have a 95.5% chance to defeat the Hawkeyes. These teams last met in 2017, a game in which Iowa won by a score of 55-24. Ohio State leads the all-time series with 46 wins to Iowa’s 15.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman, child, cat injured in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people, including a child, and a cat were injured in a shooting in west Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported at 7:59 p.m. on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive. One victim, a 9-year-old boy, was taken in stable condition to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, while […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot after argument in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 35-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound after Columbus police said he was involved in an argument Tuesday evening. Officers responded to a west side fire station on the 1900 block of West Broad Street at approximately 7:25 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim. At the station, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
72K+
Followers
78K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy