Ohio State offensive commits continue to shine in closing senior seasons

Austin Siereveld is an offensive lineman commit for Ohio State. (Spencer Holbrook/Lettermen Row)

COLUMBUS — Ohio State might have been on a bye week last weekend, but the future of the program wasn’t.

The Buckeyes enjoyed the idle week and in the process, the committed prospects took center stage in their absence.

Ohio State had just about all 11 of its 2023 offensive commits in action spanning Friday and Saturday last week, and 2024 five-star quarterback commit Dylan Raiola was on an idle week too.

Lettermen Row highlights the performance of each offensive pledge starting at the quarterback position.

Brock Glenn

Four-star Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate School quarterback Brock Glenn defeated Collierville (Tenn) St. George’s 49-14 on Friday.

The future Buckeye went 6-9 for 129 yards and two touchdowns. He also had two carries for nine yards in the win.

Dylan Raiola

2024 five-star Chandler (Az) quarterback Dylan Raiola was on a bye week last week. The Ohio State quarterback commit returns to action this Friday against Mesa (Az) Mountain View.

Mark Fletcher

Four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla) American Heritage running back Mark Fletcher defeated Fort Lauderdale (Fla) Stranahan 24-0 on Friday.

Fletcher ran for 84 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in the Patriots’ win.

Brandon Inniss

Five-star Miami Gardens (Fla) American Heritage wide receiver Brandon Inniss defeated Fort Lauderdale (Fla) Stranahan 24-0 on Friday.

Inniss had 35 yards and one touchdown on just five catches.

Carnell Tate

Four-star IMG Academy (Fla) wide receiver Carnell Tate defeated Clearwater (Fla) American Collegiate Academy 55-0 over the weekend.

Noah Rogers

Five-star Rolesville (N.C.) wide receiver Noah Rogers defeated Knightdale (N.C.) 20-14 on Monday night.

Rogers had two touchdowns in the Rams’ win.

Bryson Rodgers

Four-star Zephyrhills (Fla) Wiregrass Ranch wide receiver Bryson Rodgers defeated Land-o-Lakes (Fla) Sunlake 49-14 on Friday.

Rodgers had 48 yards and a touchdown on four catches.

Jelani Thurman

Four-star Fairburn (Ga) Langston Hughes tight end Jelani Thurman was on a bye week last week. Thurman returns to action this Friday against Newnan (Ga).

Luke Montgomery

Four-star Findlay (Ohio) offensive lineman Luke Montgomery lost 18-10 to Toledo (Ohio) St. John’s Jesuit.

Josh Padilla

Four-star Dayton (Ohio) Huber Heights Wayne offensive lineman Josh Padilla defeated Springboro (Ohio) 17-13 on Friday.

Austin Siereveld

Four-star Cincinnati (Ohio) Lakota East offensive lineman Austin Siereveld lost 13-10 to Cincinnati (Ohio) Fairfield on Friday.

Miles Walker

Three-star Greenwich (Conn.) Brunswick School offensive tackle Miles Walker defeated Kingston (Pa) Wyoming Seminary College Prep 24-0 on Saturday.