ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Boys soccer Top 20, Oct. 20: Shocking tournament upsets lead to surprising shakeup

These last few weeks of county tournaments have shown us a lot about the landscape of boys’ soccer in New Jersey. We’ve seen a number of Top 20 teams lose their games in shocking fashion this week, most notably Pingry, who lost in their Somerset County semifinal matchup to Bernards on Tuesday night in penalty kicks. Teams like Ramsey, West Orange and Freehold Township (dropped out of the Top 20) also suffered upset losses in the last few weeks of county tournament play, forcing a major reshuffling of the rankings.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Morris County Tournament girls soccer semifinals, Oct. 18

Junior Leigha Matter scored a goal in the first minute as second-seeded and defending champions Chatham held on for a 1-0 win over sixth-seeded Mendham in the semifinal round of the Morris County Tournament in Chatham. Chatham (9-3-1), which won its fourth straight game, will meet fourth-seeded West Morris in...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey Times football picks, Week 8

Grueling workouts under the summer sun are a distant memory, the crisp fall weather is settling in and Halloween is right around the corner. For the state’s high school football teams, that means this weekend is a crucial one, with playoff berths and division titles on the line. The...
NJ.com

Linden over New Providence - Boys soccer recap

Jonathan Cardona scored the game-winning goal for Linden in the second half off an assist from Tyler Neves in its 2-1 win over New Providence in New Providence. Steban Lasso aslo scored for Linden and Elis Sanders netted a goal for New Providence. Alex Nycz made seven stops in the victory.
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
NJ.com

Sparta shuts down Kittatinny - Girls soccer - H/W/S Tournament - Semifinal

Grace McDonald led with two goals as top-seeded Sparta won at home, 3-0, over fourth-seeded Kittatinny in the semifinal round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament. Sparta (10-3) will play the winner of Wednesday’s game between second-seeded Hunterdon Central, No. 12 in NJ.com’s Top 20, and third-seeded North Hunterdon in the tournament final at Delaware Valley on Saturday.
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Top daily boys soccer stat leaders for Wednesday, Oct. 19

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Wednesday, Oct. 19 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. the night before.*. NOTE: Some mobile apps, including the Twitter app, may not...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Bishop Eustace over Rancocas Valley - Girls soccer recap

Allie Serlenga recorded two goals for Bishop Eustace in its 4-1 win over Rancocas Valley in Rancocas Valley. Alaina Staab and Mia Abbey added one goal each for Bishop Eustace, which scored the first four goals of the game. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
NJ.com

Moorestown over Winslow - Boys soccer recap

Declan Capps led with a hat trick while Liam Ryan added a goal and an assist as Moorestown won on the road, 5-1, over Winslow. Sam Angelini scored while Sebastian Witt made one save for Moorestown (5-7-4), which led 1-0 at halftime. Winslow is now 1-10. The N.J. High School...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Whippany Park over Kinnelon - Boys soccer recap

Conner Stitt, Matt Griffin, and Danny Sierchio each scored, helping lift Whippany Park to a 3-2 victory over Kinnelon in Whippany. Ian McSorley made nine saves for the Wildcats, who improved to 10-6-1 with the victory. Kinnelon fell to 7-10 with the defeat. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
KINNELON, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Soccer: Lara’s big day leads Hasbrouck Heights past Becton

Sophia Lara had three goals—and assisted on three other goals—as Hasbrouck Heights blew past Becton for a 6-1 win in East Rutherford. Not to be outdone, Lexy Samperi recorded a hat trick of her own, with Lara assisted on each goal, to help Hasbrouck Heights pull away for the win. Madison Lahullier, Elliot Eddy and Ella Reyngoudt all tallied assists for Hasbrouck Heights.
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
225K+
Followers
128K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy