Who’s leading the title race? Girls soccer power points as of Tuesday, Oct. 18
The state cutoff date is this Saturday, Oct. 22, and the seeding meeting for the state playoffs is Monday, Oct. 24. Check out the latest power points report, as of Oct. 18, by clicking through the links below. POWER POINTS. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
Boys soccer Top 20, Oct. 20: Shocking tournament upsets lead to surprising shakeup
These last few weeks of county tournaments have shown us a lot about the landscape of boys’ soccer in New Jersey. We’ve seen a number of Top 20 teams lose their games in shocking fashion this week, most notably Pingry, who lost in their Somerset County semifinal matchup to Bernards on Tuesday night in penalty kicks. Teams like Ramsey, West Orange and Freehold Township (dropped out of the Top 20) also suffered upset losses in the last few weeks of county tournament play, forcing a major reshuffling of the rankings.
Greater Middlesex Conf. Tournament boys soccer roundup for quarterfinals, Oct. 18
Derek Afonso and Jaden Lu put in the goals as second-seeded Monroe defeated 10th-seeded South Plainfield, 2-1, in the quarterfinal round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament in Monroe. Monroe (10-6-1) will host third-seeded New Brunswick in the semifinal round on Saturday. Justin Graham preserved the win with nine saves.
Girls Soccer: LIVE updates, results, links and featured coverage for Thursday, Oct. 20
Who are Player of the Year candidates in every conference?. Midseason awards: Who are best players, coaches in state?. 3-Allentown vs. 1-Pennington, 5 p.m. No. 8 Ramapo at Hackensack, 4 p.m. No. 13 Shawnee vs. Camden Tech, 4 p.m. No. 14 Ocean City vs. Cedar Creek, 6 p.m. No. 16...
Morris County Tournament girls soccer semifinals, Oct. 18
Junior Leigha Matter scored a goal in the first minute as second-seeded and defending champions Chatham held on for a 1-0 win over sixth-seeded Mendham in the semifinal round of the Morris County Tournament in Chatham. Chatham (9-3-1), which won its fourth straight game, will meet fourth-seeded West Morris in...
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 8
Grueling workouts under the summer sun are a distant memory, the crisp fall weather is settling in and Halloween is right around the corner. For the state’s high school football teams, that means this weekend is a crucial one, with playoff berths and division titles on the line. The...
Girls soccer recap: Walker’s goal makes Triton a winner over rival Highland
Seana Rodgers set up Gianna Walker for the game-winning goal in the second half as Triton up-ended Highland, 2-1, Monday in Runnemede. Rebekah Shepkosky also scored for the Mustangs (6-6-1), winners of three in a row. Alodia Traenkner had the goal for the Tartans (1-8-2). The N.J. High School Sports...
Linden over New Providence - Boys soccer recap
Jonathan Cardona scored the game-winning goal for Linden in the second half off an assist from Tyler Neves in its 2-1 win over New Providence in New Providence. Steban Lasso aslo scored for Linden and Elis Sanders netted a goal for New Providence. Alex Nycz made seven stops in the victory.
Sparta shuts down Kittatinny - Girls soccer - H/W/S Tournament - Semifinal
Grace McDonald led with two goals as top-seeded Sparta won at home, 3-0, over fourth-seeded Kittatinny in the semifinal round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament. Sparta (10-3) will play the winner of Wednesday’s game between second-seeded Hunterdon Central, No. 12 in NJ.com’s Top 20, and third-seeded North Hunterdon in the tournament final at Delaware Valley on Saturday.
West Morris edges Sparta - Boys soccer recap
Alex Cognetti and Sam Hanington knocked in a goal apiece as West Morris won on the road, 2-1, over Sparta. Joey Ferraro dished two assists for West Morris (5-8-2), which played to a 1-1 tie at halftime. Sparta is now 7-10.
Top daily boys soccer stat leaders for Wednesday, Oct. 19
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Wednesday, Oct. 19 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. the night before.*. NOTE: Some mobile apps, including the Twitter app, may not...
Bishop Eustace over Rancocas Valley - Girls soccer recap
Allie Serlenga recorded two goals for Bishop Eustace in its 4-1 win over Rancocas Valley in Rancocas Valley. Alaina Staab and Mia Abbey added one goal each for Bishop Eustace, which scored the first four goals of the game. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
Moorestown over Winslow - Boys soccer recap
Declan Capps led with a hat trick while Liam Ryan added a goal and an assist as Moorestown won on the road, 5-1, over Winslow. Sam Angelini scored while Sebastian Witt made one save for Moorestown (5-7-4), which led 1-0 at halftime. Winslow is now 1-10. The N.J. High School...
Boys soccer: Burlington County Scholastic League stat leaders through Oct. 17
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Burlington County Scholastic League boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Oct. 17 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. the night before.*
Whippany Park over Kinnelon - Boys soccer recap
Conner Stitt, Matt Griffin, and Danny Sierchio each scored, helping lift Whippany Park to a 3-2 victory over Kinnelon in Whippany. Ian McSorley made nine saves for the Wildcats, who improved to 10-6-1 with the victory. Kinnelon fell to 7-10 with the defeat. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
Girls Soccer: Lara’s big day leads Hasbrouck Heights past Becton
Sophia Lara had three goals—and assisted on three other goals—as Hasbrouck Heights blew past Becton for a 6-1 win in East Rutherford. Not to be outdone, Lexy Samperi recorded a hat trick of her own, with Lara assisted on each goal, to help Hasbrouck Heights pull away for the win. Madison Lahullier, Elliot Eddy and Ella Reyngoudt all tallied assists for Hasbrouck Heights.
Newton over North Hunterdon - Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament semifinal boys soccer recap
Zach Robinson scored a goal as second-seeded Newton gained control during the shootout in a victory over sixth-seeded North Hunterdon in Newton. Robinson scored the lone goal of regulation for Newton (11-2-1). Newton scored four times in the shootout compared to one goal from North Hunterdon (6-8-1). Newton will advance...
HS Football: Highlights, must-see games and storylines heading into Week 8
It might be hard to comprehend, but the playoffs are just a week away for the state’s public schools. The quest for a true state champion in all five groups will officially begin next Friday. Before we get to the playoffs, there’s still a week left in the regular...
Girls volleyball: Conference Players of the Week, Oct. 12-18
Note: This edition of NJ.com’s Conference Players of the Week is based on performances that coaches and school officials entered for matches between Oct. 12-18. Any match that is played on October 19 will be considered for next week.
Girls Soccer: 2022 Hudson County final preview - Kearny vs. Bayonne
