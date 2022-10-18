Read full article on original website
Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large CitiesCamille P.
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
Oloroso Launches Extravagant Tapas-Style Chef's Counter Tasting ExperienceMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Former Giants cornerback killed at 32
Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday
NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon. The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension. Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals' 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on ...
Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Photo In Green Bay Goes Viral
Erin Andrews enjoyed her Sunday in Green Bay. Well except for the rain, of course. Andrews, the longtime NFL sideline reporter, had to make a notable wardrobe change while roaming the sideline at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Once the rain started coming down during the Jets vs. Packers ...
Giants draft bust was a ‘little brat,’ ex-teammate says
Former Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas wants you to know something: Eli Apple was not a great teammate. Casillas went on the New York Post’s “Blue Rush Podcast” and explained that the cornerback displayed a serious lack of effort that was not addressed early enough by former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo.
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Robert Griffin III Sends Clear Message To NFL Concerning Roughing The Passer
Calls for the NFL to reform its roughing the passer rules continue to get louder. Even former quarterbacks are now taking the side of defenders. After a pair of questionable roughing the passer flags during the Monday Night Football game between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers, Robert ...
LeBron hugged Draymond Green in the middle of losing to the Warriors and NBA fans ripped them
We know LeBron James and Draymond Green are buddies, even after some of the things they’ve been through. But in the middle of a regular-season game, particularly the season-opener in which Bron’s Los Angeles Lakers got destroyed by Green’s Golden State Warriors in a 123-109 loss … would they really hug each other in the middle of the game?
Eagles' Jason Kelce not a fan of quarterback rants: 'Get the f--- up out of my face!'
Tom Brady's sideline rant during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday is not something veteran center Jason Kelce would respond well too.
Cowboys Trade with Commanders for Daron Payne and William Jackson III? Making Sense Out of 'Proposals'
The Dallas Cowboys as buyers. The Washington Commanders as sellers. The Cowboys and Commanders meeting at the marketplace ... together?. Media speculation, as the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline approaches, is firing up. ... and if we take that speculation - which some outlets like to label as "proposals'' - these things can make for fun exercises.
With Losses Mounting For Russell Wilson's Broncos, Seahawks Continue to Reap Reward
Dropping their fourth game and falling two full games out of first place in the AFC West on Monday night, the Denver Broncos lost in overtime for a second straight week. As the losses pile up, the Seattle Seahawks stand to gain the most from their struggles.
Jerry Jones curses at Robert Kraft in ‘heated exchange’ over Roger Goodell (report)
Apparently things got pretty testy at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones got into a “heated exchange” over a new contract for Roger Goodell. Jones was said to be the lone dissenter in a 31-1 vote and told the Patriots owner “don’t (expletive) with me.” Kraft reportedly replied, “excuse me?” with Jones responding with a cleaner “don’t mess with me.”
The Packers Signed A New Wide Receiver On Wednesday
On Wednesday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers signed a wide receiver to the team's practice squad. According to an announcement from the team, the Packers signed former seventh-round pick Kawaan Baker. The move comes after starting wide receiver Randall Cobb suffered an ankle injury that will see him miss several weeks.
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay calls for removal of Washington Commanders’ Daniel Snyder
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, a highly-respected individual around the league, did not hold back on Tuesday when talking about
Matt LaFleur Responds To Aaron Rodgers: NFL World Reacts
Just about everyone on the Green Bay Packers said that their 3-2 start would be nothing to worry about if they beat the New York Jets on Sunday. Well, they lost to the Jets on Sunday - badly - and now Aaron Rodgers' chakras appear totally out of whack. Speaking...
NFL World Reacts To The Jerry Jones, Dan Snyder News
Last week, ESPN published a report suggesting NFL owners want to get rid of Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders. However, the report also suggested a move wasn't likely as Snyder claims to have "dirt" on other owners - including Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. With that in mind, NFL insider Ian Rapoport said Snyder will remain the Washington owner until Jerry Jones says otherwise.
Fact Check: Did Jill Biden Get Booed at Eagles Game in Philadelphia?
Conservative media widely reported that the first lady was met with chorus of boos during Sunday night's NFL game, but did it happen?
Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team Should Sign Odell Beckham Jr
Odell Beckham Jr. has not yet decided where he'll play football this season. That being said, ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III would like to see the All-Pro wideout suit up for the Green Bay Packers. Griffin pointed out that Green Bay's receiving corps is in desperate need of a boost...
Why First Lady Jill Biden will be at Sunday’s Eagles-Cowboys game
The people who show up at Lincoln Financial Field early for Sunday’s game between the Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys will see a familiar face involved with an important initiative that includes the NFL, one that deals with a serious issue. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Derek Jeter Has 3-Word Reaction To Yankees Defeating Guardians
On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALDS by a final score of 5-1. After falling behind 2-1 in the series, the Yankees won two straight games en route to making the American League Championship Series. No one was happier for the Yankees than Derek Jeter.
Eagles fans won’t like these hot takes from ESPN talking heads
The Eagles are good. Like, undefeated good. But 6-0 is not enough for all sports fans. Some people don’t think Philadelphia will emerge as the greatest powerhouse late in the season. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Stephen A. Smith went on ESPN’s “Get Up!” to announce...
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
