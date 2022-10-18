ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Former Giants cornerback killed at 32

Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
Athlon Sports

NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday

NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon.  The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension.  Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals' 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on ...
Giants draft bust was a ‘little brat,’ ex-teammate says

Former Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas wants you to know something: Eli Apple was not a great teammate. Casillas went on the New York Post’s “Blue Rush Podcast” and explained that the cornerback displayed a serious lack of effort that was not addressed early enough by former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron hugged Draymond Green in the middle of losing to the Warriors and NBA fans ripped them

We know LeBron James and Draymond Green are buddies, even after some of the things they’ve been through. But in the middle of a regular-season game, particularly the season-opener in which Bron’s Los Angeles Lakers got destroyed by Green’s Golden State Warriors in a 123-109 loss … would they really hug each other in the middle of the game?
LOS ANGELES, CA
MassLive.com

Jerry Jones curses at Robert Kraft in ‘heated exchange’ over Roger Goodell (report)

Apparently things got pretty testy at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones got into a “heated exchange” over a new contract for Roger Goodell. Jones was said to be the lone dissenter in a 31-1 vote and told the Patriots owner “don’t (expletive) with me.” Kraft reportedly replied, “excuse me?” with Jones responding with a cleaner “don’t mess with me.”
The Spun

The Packers Signed A New Wide Receiver On Wednesday

On Wednesday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers signed a wide receiver to the team's practice squad. According to an announcement from the team, the Packers signed former seventh-round pick Kawaan Baker. The move comes after starting wide receiver Randall Cobb suffered an ankle injury that will see him miss several weeks.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jerry Jones, Dan Snyder News

Last week, ESPN published a report suggesting NFL owners want to get rid of Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders. However, the report also suggested a move wasn't likely as Snyder claims to have "dirt" on other owners - including Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. With that in mind, NFL insider Ian Rapoport said Snyder will remain the Washington owner until Jerry Jones says otherwise.
WASHINGTON, DC
