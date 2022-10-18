ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Does it matter how many of us turnout to vote in New Jersey on Nov. 8? | Opinion

After most elections — like the one coming up on Nov. 8 — we hear teeth-gnashing about poor voter turnout in America. That is not without merit. According to the Pew Research Center, the U.S. ranks 30th out of 35 democracies, with 55% to 60% of our voting-age population actually voting. Now I wouldn’t be a good professor if I didn’t join the chorus; This is terrible! We must do better! Of course, voting matters! Please go vote on November 8th! Our democracy depends on it! Yada, yada, yada.
GEORGIA STATE
NJ.com

10 years after Superstorm Sandy, we need a more resilient vision of the future | Opinion

Much has changed since Superstorm Sandy made landfall 10 years ago, just south of our Rutgers facilities in Tuckerton. While in the academic world we were busy creating our NJFloodMapper.org tool and preparing the “Getting to Resilience” municipal self-assessment online, discussions of coastal inundation, sea-level rise, nuisance flooding and resilience weren’t yet “dinner table” conversations. I recall questioning if people would even know what the word “resilience” meant in the title of our new online tool.
TUCKERTON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. reports 928 COVID cases, no deaths. Transmission rate remains flat.

New Jersey health officials reported another 928 COVID-19 cases and no confirmed deaths on Sunday, as the transmission rate remained flat. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.92 on Sunday, state health officials reported. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
ALABAMA STATE
NJ.com

A third of homes sold in under 2 weeks in these N.J. counties recently

Prospective homebuyers have to make decisions quickly in five New Jersey counties, where nearly 30% of homes recently sold had been on the market for less than two weeks. Buyers looking to move in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland and Morris counties had to put offers in quickly between Sept. 19 and Oct. 16, the most recently available data provided by Redfin, a national real estate brokerage. At least 32% of homes that sold during that time frame had been on the market for under two weeks in those counties.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Homeless population increased in N.J., survey says. Here’s the county-by-county breakdown.

New Jersey’s homeless population increased by 8% this year after sharply decreasing in 2021, according to a newly-released survey. NJCounts is a one day, “point-in-time” tally that was conducted Jan. 25 to give a snapshot of how many people were experiencing homelessness in each county on that day, organizers said. The count, conducted by volunteers, included people in emergency shelters, transitional housing programs and those living on the street or in other conditions.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter

A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Ex N.J. high school teacher had inappropriate relations with students, authorities allege

A former Atlantic County high school teacher was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of having inappropriate relations with multiple students, authorities said. In early 2022, Atlantic County Institute of Technology officials notified police that a student had told them about several instances of inappropriate sexual behavior by Peter Thompson, 51, of Galloway, according to a statement from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The institute is a four-year countywide vocational public high school located in Mays Landing.
GALLOWAY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
226K+
Followers
129K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy