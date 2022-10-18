Read full article on original website
Does it matter how many of us turnout to vote in New Jersey on Nov. 8? | Opinion
After most elections — like the one coming up on Nov. 8 — we hear teeth-gnashing about poor voter turnout in America. That is not without merit. According to the Pew Research Center, the U.S. ranks 30th out of 35 democracies, with 55% to 60% of our voting-age population actually voting. Now I wouldn’t be a good professor if I didn’t join the chorus; This is terrible! We must do better! Of course, voting matters! Please go vote on November 8th! Our democracy depends on it! Yada, yada, yada.
10 years after Superstorm Sandy, we need a more resilient vision of the future | Opinion
Much has changed since Superstorm Sandy made landfall 10 years ago, just south of our Rutgers facilities in Tuckerton. While in the academic world we were busy creating our NJFloodMapper.org tool and preparing the “Getting to Resilience” municipal self-assessment online, discussions of coastal inundation, sea-level rise, nuisance flooding and resilience weren’t yet “dinner table” conversations. I recall questioning if people would even know what the word “resilience” meant in the title of our new online tool.
N.J. to revamp emergency medical services under law Murphy just signed
New Jersey will make a series of changes revamping how it regulates emergency medical services under a bill Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law Friday — something lawmakers say will increase response times and streamline the industry. The bipartisan measure (A4107) is designed to improve advance life support, an...
N.J. reports 928 COVID cases, no deaths. Transmission rate remains flat.
New Jersey health officials reported another 928 COVID-19 cases and no confirmed deaths on Sunday, as the transmission rate remained flat. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.92 on Sunday, state health officials reported. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
Illegal off-road vehicles continue to tear up N.J. forests. Advocates push for crackdown.
More than six months after a report outlined recommendations for better managing the issue of off-road vehicles damaging swaths of New Jersey state land, including the Pinelands, environmental advocates say they are no closer to a solution. Jason Howell, an activist with the Pinelands Preservation Alliance which commissioned the “New...
Jersey Democrats’ gun-control bill is shot full of holes | Mulshine
In June the U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision declaring that the Second Amendment gives you the right to keep and bear arms. But just where and when can you keep and bear them?. Last week the state Assembly addressed that question. That led to an interesting exchange between Assemblymen...
Plastic bag alliance says New Jersey should use plastic bags again. They’re recyclable. | Opinion
While American families across the country have excitedly eyed the more than $580 million lottery jackpot up for grabs, New Jersey politicians are focused on a similarly sized but less dreamy issue: the massive increase in the consumption of stitched handle bags that comply with the Garden State’s bag ban.
‘The Good Nurse’ star Eddie Redmayne, ‘The Inspection’ director Elegance Bratton honored for real N.J. stories
They gathered to watch the nightmare they lived nearly 20 years ago — only now, up on the big screen. A group of nurses sat in the audience at the Montclair Film Festival Saturday. The health care workers were once colleagues of Amy Loughren and Charles Cullen in the...
The fight for America begins in N.J. As our hottest congressional race goes, so may the nation.
On the surface, the fevered race in New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District looks like a natural rematch between candidates who fought to a near-draw two years ago. But to a politically split America slogging through a tough election year, the contest pitting Republican Tom Kean Jr. against incumbent Democrat Tom Malinowski is much more than that.
A third of homes sold in under 2 weeks in these N.J. counties recently
Prospective homebuyers have to make decisions quickly in five New Jersey counties, where nearly 30% of homes recently sold had been on the market for less than two weeks. Buyers looking to move in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland and Morris counties had to put offers in quickly between Sept. 19 and Oct. 16, the most recently available data provided by Redfin, a national real estate brokerage. At least 32% of homes that sold during that time frame had been on the market for under two weeks in those counties.
Homeless population increased in N.J., survey says. Here’s the county-by-county breakdown.
New Jersey’s homeless population increased by 8% this year after sharply decreasing in 2021, according to a newly-released survey. NJCounts is a one day, “point-in-time” tally that was conducted Jan. 25 to give a snapshot of how many people were experiencing homelessness in each county on that day, organizers said. The count, conducted by volunteers, included people in emergency shelters, transitional housing programs and those living on the street or in other conditions.
N.J. hospital, union nurses reach agreement on new contact
Unionized nurses at Jersey Shore University Medical Center have agreed to a new contract with Hackensack Meridian Health, which owns the Neptune facility. Health Professionals and Allied Employees — the largest nurses union in the state — touted the three-year agreement as a win for the workers. “This...
Here are the N.J. towns where the housing market may be cooling the most
The housing market is cooling. Interest rates have risen 4 percentage points since August 2021 when they were 2.7%. Inflation is at about 8.3%, making everything from groceries to gasoline more expensive. And home prices have risen 28% in the past two years, not counting gains so far in 2022.
N.J. city founding father’s grave is in a traffic circle. But is his body really there?
The small circle of land looks odd and out of place from any angle. It’s just inside the entrance of a residential neighborhood in Northfield. It’s the hub of a traffic circle, Oxford Circle to be exact. It rises head high and has makeshift stairs fashioned by cinder blocks driven into the dirt.
Meet The Richest Family in New Jersey One of the Richest in America
Obviously, when you see a list like this, of the richest families in America, you think probably their wealth is linked to big business. What type of businesses are these families associated with and how much is the "richest"?. We are talking big money here. Billions of dollars, possibly trillions...
NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
Gigantic! Wow It’s the Biggest Home in New Jersey
When you think houses you probably think three, four, maybe five bedrooms on average. I would say the majority of homes in New Jersey are in the group there. Anything over this average would be considered a big house. This article is about the largest home in New Jersey and...
These 6 South Jersey restaurants are a must visit
I'm always on the lookout for great restaurants in the Garden State. My biggest issue now is that with all of the events and travel I haven't had a lot of time to sit down and take in a long relaxing meal!. That said, I am making the effort to...
Ex N.J. high school teacher had inappropriate relations with students, authorities allege
A former Atlantic County high school teacher was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of having inappropriate relations with multiple students, authorities said. In early 2022, Atlantic County Institute of Technology officials notified police that a student had told them about several instances of inappropriate sexual behavior by Peter Thompson, 51, of Galloway, according to a statement from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The institute is a four-year countywide vocational public high school located in Mays Landing.
Florida couple manipulates school in Bay Head, NJ by invoicing them for 20 laptops
The Bay Head Police Department with assistance from Point Pleasant Borough Police were able to stop a pair of criminals in their tracks as they tried to scam a local elementary school. Bay Head Police said that an employee at the Bay Head School opened up an invoice for their...
