After most elections — like the one coming up on Nov. 8 — we hear teeth-gnashing about poor voter turnout in America. That is not without merit. According to the Pew Research Center, the U.S. ranks 30th out of 35 democracies, with 55% to 60% of our voting-age population actually voting. Now I wouldn’t be a good professor if I didn’t join the chorus; This is terrible! We must do better! Of course, voting matters! Please go vote on November 8th! Our democracy depends on it! Yada, yada, yada.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO