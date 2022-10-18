Read full article on original website
Commanders HC Ron Rivera reveals why Taylor Heinicke, not Sam Howell, will replace injured Carson Wentz
The Washington Commanders will be turning to a former starter to handle the workload under center in the coming weeks — or until Carson Wentz is healthy enough to play again. With Wentz expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks because of a finger injury, Ron Rivera is tapping Taylor Heinicke to be the temporary starter for Washington. The Commanders also have a rookie quarterback in Sam Howell, but Rivera is not keen on giving the keys to the offense to him just yet.
NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About The Bears
Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots take on the Chicago Bears this weekend in what many are expecting to be as easy as a walkover. But Belichick doesn't see it that way. According NESN's Dakota Randall, Belichick spent "seven minutes and over 1,000 words" describing how good the 2-4...
CBS News
Chicago Bears make roster move after 2-4 start to season
CHICAGO (CBS) – Before the team's extended break this week, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said basically everything was on the table when it came to evaluating the roster after a 2-4 start. That included getting rid of one of their wide receivers who, it could be argued,...
Vikings Sign a New OLB to 53-Man Roster
Get ready Vikings fans, in the latest bit of Minnesota Vikings news, the Vikings have signed a former Los Angeles Ram. Unfortunately, though, his name is not Odell Beckham Jr. Instead, the Vikings announced they will sign OLB Benton Whitley to the 53-man roster. Whitley is a 2022 undrafted free...
Yardbarker
Zeke 'Pride': Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Joins Legends Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett in Exclusive Club
Two players in Dallas Cowboys history - just two - have done what Ezekiel Elliott managed to do on Sunday night. The 27-year-old star became just the third Cowboys running back to move past 10,000 career scrimmage yards (10,048 to be exact). In a game that was the classic "tale of two halves," Elliott and the Cowboys' ground game got into its grove against the Eagles.
4 free agents who could help the KC Chiefs right now
The KC Chiefs are currently in first place in the AFC West but are there any free agents available to sign that could them for the stretch run?. The Kansas City Chiefs are in the middle of another playoff race and are among the best teams in the NFL this season. Their offense has had its moments of brilliance but has also gone through several cold stretches. Their defense has been mostly solid but still needs to improve in certain areas to become Super Bowl-ready.
How did Patriots head coach Bill Belichick pull this off again?
One of the most demanded re-signings from this past free agency period by Patriots fans was ensuring J.C. Jackson remained with the team. After losing Stephon Gilmore mid-season via trade, and Jackson then having the best season of his career, losing both in just one season was not a scenario many wanted to endure.
Broncos RB Melvin Gordon’s eye-opening reaction to being named starter after controversial benching
There is still not a ton of clarity surrounding the situation between the Denver Broncos and running back Melvin Gordon. Per Troy Renck of ABC Denver 7, Gordon said he “kind of sort of” got an explanation as to the logic behind his second-half benching in Week 6’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but that a meeting between himself and head coach Nathaniel Hackett should have taken place sooner.
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls' road win over the Miami Heat
In an early season battle of two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, the Chicago Bulls came out on top
Chicago Bears’ New Stadium Site Could Be Rejected
The Chicago Bears agreed to purchase a 326-acre property in suburban Arlington Heights last year — but the village’s mayor doesn’t seem fully confident that the team will actually move there. The team is expected to close on the $197.2 million land purchase — the site of...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Coach Kellen Moore Evaluates 'Leaning On' RBs Tony Pollard & Ezekiel Elliott
Despite their 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys still have plenty to be happy about. Dallas has somehow managed to start the season 4-2 after losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a broken hand in Week 1. The Dallas defense and backup quarterback Cooper Rush...
Melvin Gordon ‘Likes’ Tweets About Trade From Broncos
The Denver running back is having a nightmarish season and it appears he is fine with taking his talents elsewhere.
Yardbarker
Pass Rush a Primary Need in Too Early Texans Draft Talk
At 1-3-1 the Houston Texans aren't officially out of anything. Of course, this fact is as true about the playoffs as it is about owning the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. If you flinched when you read the word 'playoffs' you aren't alone, which is why many Texans fans are already looking forward to what - or who - might be coming in the near future.
Chicago Bulls: 3 possible outcomes for the upcoming season
The Chicago Bulls are back! They kicked off their season in Miami on Wednesday with a win and while the Chicago Bulls didn’t add any star power, they did solidify their bench. Their bench unit features multiple guards who can handle the ball, several athletic wings, and an actual...
