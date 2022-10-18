ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State adds to White Out game recruiting list; Tanner Morgan health update: Newsstand

By Greg Pickel
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ulma_0idSVg3F00
(BWI/Ryan Snyder)

Penn State football news, notes, and updates for Oct. 18 include new recruiting visitors for Saturday’s Whiteout game with Minnesota plus an update on Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan and more.

It’s time to dive into Tuesday’s top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions and college athletics.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with an update to the Penn State recruiting visitors list for this weekend. Numerous prospects tweeted their plans to be in State College for the Big Ten crossover contest that starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The list includes four-star Philadelphia safety Omillio Agard, three-star Virginia receiver Lamar Booker, Maryland four-star edge Jaylen Harvey, and Harrisburg, Pa., Bishop McDevitt receiver Rico Scott.

BWI publisher Sean Fitz has THE LIST published with more expected recruiting names to know. You can find that in the tweet below. Penn State is expected to host its largest visitor contingent of the season.

In other news, Minnesota coach PJ Fleck updated the health status of Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan on Monday. The senior left last weekend’s loss against Illinois after he was hit in the head with no call. He has not yet been ruled out for Saturday.

“First of all, Tanner is doing very well,” Fleck said. “He woke up on Sunday morning and surprisingly felt really good, which is great. But that stuff’s out of my hands. I just know that he appreciates all the prayers, thoughts, support, and text messages from everybody. I know we do as well as a team, but again, he surprisingly woke up and felt really good, but he’s in our medical care and under that umbrella right now. But he’s doing he’s doing very well.

“And in terms of the quarterback situation, we have other quarterbacks that can play if he’s not able to go, but that’s not necessarily just ruled out yet. But I’m not the one in charge of all those decisions. That’s our medical team. And I know he’s very, very good care. And he’s doing really well.”

Headlines of the day

Penn State-Minnesota storylines: Lions brace for another talented runner, Lions’ slumping offense, more: Flounders, PennLive

The weekly rundown: Will Penn State, Minnesota, have their starting quarterbacks this weekend?: Pickel, BWI

First Look: Penn State Vs. Minnesota: Wogenrich, SI

Michigan run-game pivot blows the doors off Penn State defense: Film Review: Carr, BWI

Play calling, bad decisions lead to Penn State football’s offensive problems vs. Michigan: Ripchik, Daily Collegian

Penn State first-loss conundrum uncovered: Column: Bauer, BWI

Penn State football: Big Ten prediction, Drew Allar vs. Minnesota: YDR

THE LIST: Expected recruiting visitors at Penn State for the White Out: FItz, BWI

Penn State’s season remains alive, so avoiding another downward spiral will be critical: Destin, PPG

Quote of the day

“We’re 5-1. That’s what we are. Very clearly, that’s where we are. We own it. We’re 5-1. That’s what we are. The losses aren’t bigger than what they are and the wins aren’t bigger than what they are.”

PSU coach James Franklin following the Lions’ 41-17 loss to Michigan.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Football Sights and Sounds: Clifford Limited, no Lee to be Seen

It’s White Out week with Minnesota coming to town Saturday night for Penn State’s annual White Out game. It was a typical Wednesday for the Nittany Lions with James Franklin and company allowing the media to catch a glimpse of group and individual drills that featured the quarterbacks working with the skill position players and the offensive linemen working on techniques including pass protection.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Penn State Announces Special Plans For Saturday's Game

Fresh off their first loss of the season at the hands of rival Michigan, Penn State hope to get back on track against Minnesota on Saturday. For that game, they have something special planned. Saturday's game against the Golden Gophers will be for their traditional White Out game. As part...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin discusses potentially getting pair of Penn State LBs on field at same time, plans for future

James Franklin knows he has a talented Nittany Lions defense that has serious depth and talent. On Wednesday, he has asked about playing both redshirt sophomore Curtis Jacobs and true freshman Abdul Carter simultaneously. Franklin shut down the possibility by stating Jacobs isn’t a mike linebacker but opened the possibility...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin explains why Penn State RB was absent from practice

James Franklin spoke to the media after practice on Wednesday. A member of the Penn State backfield missed practice, and he was asked about why that was. Keyvone Lee was not seen on the practice field. Lee has split time in the Penn State backfield with Nick Singleton and has 319 yards rushing with 4 touchdowns this season. Singleton has done more his carries so far and his 482 yards rushing through six games.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Video sheds more light on halftime tunnel scuffle between Penn State-Michigan in Week 7

Things got interesting in the Michigan Stadium tunnel between Michigan and Penn State last Saturday. A video was released to show more of what happened. It is hard to fully hear in the video, but James Franklin appears to address someone associated with Michigan’s team. Franklin also appears to tell someone the problem is “this (expletive) guy.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
buckeyesports.com

My Thoughts: Michigan-Penn State Gave Glimpse Of What Buckeyes Will Deal With During Final Six Games

Entering Saturday’s game between Michigan and Penn State, I expected to see two fraudulent top-10 teams give lackluster performances en route to one of the teams limping their way to victory. Penn State did not disappoint in that regard, but Michigan emerged from the win as one of the best teams in the country in my mind — on par with Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Digital Collegian

Penn State confirms death of third-year student

Ryan O'Malley, a Penn State student, died, according to Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers. O'Malley died early Sunday morning at 4:52 a.m., according to the Centre County coroner's office, and the manner of death is pending. O'Malley was a fifth-semester student in Penn State's College of Engineering, according to Powers.
abc27.com

Journey to bring 2023 tour to Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The famous rock band Journey will bring its 2023 Freedom tour to Pennsylvania next year. The band will be making two stops in Pennsylvania, kicking off its tour in Allentown. Special guest Toto will be joining Journey on their tour next year. Journey will perform at...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State College

What’s Up with the Purple Street Lights?

It’s a bit of a mystery that’s happening nationwide and here in Centre County: purple street lights, like you may have seen on Curtin Road, South Atherton Street or Whitehall Road in State College. Lights are turning purple in other states too, including Nebraska, Kentucky, Iowa and Kansas,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Controversy brewing in Boggs Township

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Controversy is brewing in Boggs Township after community members appealed to local officials looking for help in regards to neighbors using Tannerite. Tannerite is an explosive used for target practice and when struck it causes a huge explosion. This is not the first time this has been an issue. Last […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

Tyrone business deemed total loss after early morning fire

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A small business was deemed a total loss after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning. Crews were called to the scene of the fire at the corner of 12th Street and Washington Avenue at around 5:20 a.m., according to Hookies Fire Department. They said they arrived to find heavy smoke […]
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

Centre County teen accused of raping boy in the woods, police report

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Centre County teen is facing serious criminal charges after he was accused of raping a mentally disabled child, according to court documents. State police in Rockview said in the criminal complaint, that a boy told them that 18-year-old David Heck, of Philipsburg, forced him to perform sexual acts on him […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Northumberland man dead, truck driver charged

Northumberland, Pa. — A Jersey Shore man was charged with homicide for a traffic crash that caused the death of a 78-year-old Northumberland resident in 2021. Robert John Harrow told a witness, “I just didn’t see him until it was too late,” moments after his tractor trailer smashed into the rear of the victim’s vehicle, police said. Charles Lehman had to be removed from his vehicle by the members of...
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
72K+
Followers
78K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy