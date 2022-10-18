Penn State adds to White Out game recruiting list; Tanner Morgan health update: Newsstand

(BWI/Ryan Snyder)

Penn State football news, notes, and updates for Oct. 18 include new recruiting visitors for Saturday’s Whiteout game with Minnesota plus an update on Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan and more.

It’s time to dive into Tuesday’s top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions and college athletics.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with an update to the Penn State recruiting visitors list for this weekend. Numerous prospects tweeted their plans to be in State College for the Big Ten crossover contest that starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The list includes four-star Philadelphia safety Omillio Agard, three-star Virginia receiver Lamar Booker, Maryland four-star edge Jaylen Harvey, and Harrisburg, Pa., Bishop McDevitt receiver Rico Scott.

BWI publisher Sean Fitz has THE LIST published with more expected recruiting names to know. You can find that in the tweet below. Penn State is expected to host its largest visitor contingent of the season.

In other news, Minnesota coach PJ Fleck updated the health status of Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan on Monday. The senior left last weekend’s loss against Illinois after he was hit in the head with no call. He has not yet been ruled out for Saturday.

“First of all, Tanner is doing very well,” Fleck said. “He woke up on Sunday morning and surprisingly felt really good, which is great. But that stuff’s out of my hands. I just know that he appreciates all the prayers, thoughts, support, and text messages from everybody. I know we do as well as a team, but again, he surprisingly woke up and felt really good, but he’s in our medical care and under that umbrella right now. But he’s doing he’s doing very well.

“And in terms of the quarterback situation, we have other quarterbacks that can play if he’s not able to go, but that’s not necessarily just ruled out yet. But I’m not the one in charge of all those decisions. That’s our medical team. And I know he’s very, very good care. And he’s doing really well.”

Headlines of the day

Penn State-Minnesota storylines: Lions brace for another talented runner, Lions’ slumping offense, more: Flounders, PennLive

The weekly rundown: Will Penn State, Minnesota, have their starting quarterbacks this weekend?: Pickel, BWI

First Look: Penn State Vs. Minnesota: Wogenrich, SI

Michigan run-game pivot blows the doors off Penn State defense: Film Review: Carr, BWI

Play calling, bad decisions lead to Penn State football’s offensive problems vs. Michigan: Ripchik, Daily Collegian

Penn State first-loss conundrum uncovered: Column: Bauer, BWI

Penn State football: Big Ten prediction, Drew Allar vs. Minnesota: YDR

THE LIST: Expected recruiting visitors at Penn State for the White Out: FItz, BWI

Penn State’s season remains alive, so avoiding another downward spiral will be critical: Destin, PPG

Quote of the day

“We’re 5-1. That’s what we are. Very clearly, that’s where we are. We own it. We’re 5-1. That’s what we are. The losses aren’t bigger than what they are and the wins aren’t bigger than what they are.”

—PSU coach James Franklin following the Lions’ 41-17 loss to Michigan.