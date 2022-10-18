Jake Fromm to sign with Washington Commanders

Bryan Bennett / Getty Images

Former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is back in the NFL. According to ESPN’s John Keim, Fromm will be signing a deal with the Washington Commanders to join the practice squad.

Fromm has bounced around the league a little bit since being drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played for the Bills one season – serving as the team’s COVID emergency quarterback – before the New York Giants signed him from the Bills practice squad in 2021. That came after starting quarterback Daniel Jones suffered an injury, and when his replacement, Mike Glennon, went down in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on December 19th, Fromm was thrust into action. He made his first career start in Week 16 against the Philadelphia Eagles and his second in Week 17 – ironically against the Commanders. Fromm became a free agent during the offseason and has worked out for a couple of teams including his former New York Giants but not been signed by any before today.

Commanders starting quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to be out 4-6 weeks after undergoing surgery on a fractured finger in his throwing hand. That leaves Washington with Taylor Heinicke and Sam Howell as healthy options already on the roster. Heinicke started 15 games for Washington last season, throwing 20 touchdowns with 15 interceptions. Meanwhile, Howell was a fifth round selection of theirs in the 2022 NFL Draft out of North Carolina.

DawgsHQ’s Wes Blankenship caught up with Fromm ahead of Georgia’s trip to South Carolina as the Warner Robins, Ga. native shared what he’s been up to since being out of football.

During his playing days at Georgia, Fromm was one of the best to wear the No. 11 and line up under center for the Bulldogs. He checks in at No. 4 all-time at Georgia for career passing yards with 8,224 and career completions with 621 in just three seasons of work. His touchdown total (78) and passing efficiency (156.13) both rank second-best in school history.

As a freshman, he took over the starting duties after an injury to Jacob Eason in Week One. That first game was on the road against Notre Dame, and Fromm helped guide Georgia to victory. The Bulldogs would roll through the remainder of the 2017 regular season, with the exception of a loss at Auburn which was later redeemed in the SEC Championship, won the conference title and made the College Football Playoffs. Fromm won SEC Freshman of the Year as Georgia went on to play for the National Championship, beating Oklahoma in a historic Rose Bowl before falling to Alabama in the title game.

He backed that up with a sophomore season where he increased in every category, including a career-high 30 touchdowns. Georgia once again finished the regular season with one loss and made it to the SEC Championship. The same thing happened Fromm’s junior year, setting career high marks for completions (234), attempts (385) and yards (2,870), along with his fewest interceptions of any year at Georgia. Finishing his college career off with a Sugar Bowl victory over Baylor, Fromm decided to forego his senior season and enter the NFL Draft.