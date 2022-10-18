ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Jake Fromm to sign with Washington Commanders

By Palmer Thombs
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nrzWV_0idSVeHn00
Bryan Bennett / Getty Images

Former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is back in the NFL. According to ESPN’s John Keim, Fromm will be signing a deal with the Washington Commanders to join the practice squad.

Fromm has bounced around the league a little bit since being drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played for the Bills one season – serving as the team’s COVID emergency quarterback – before the New York Giants signed him from the Bills practice squad in 2021. That came after starting quarterback Daniel Jones suffered an injury, and when his replacement, Mike Glennon, went down in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on December 19th, Fromm was thrust into action. He made his first career start in Week 16 against the Philadelphia Eagles and his second in Week 17 – ironically against the Commanders. Fromm became a free agent during the offseason and has worked out for a couple of teams including his former New York Giants but not been signed by any before today.

Commanders starting quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to be out 4-6 weeks after undergoing surgery on a fractured finger in his throwing hand. That leaves Washington with Taylor Heinicke and Sam Howell as healthy options already on the roster. Heinicke started 15 games for Washington last season, throwing 20 touchdowns with 15 interceptions. Meanwhile, Howell was a fifth round selection of theirs in the 2022 NFL Draft out of North Carolina.

DawgsHQ’s Wes Blankenship caught up with Fromm ahead of Georgia’s trip to South Carolina as the Warner Robins, Ga. native shared what he’s been up to since being out of football.

During his playing days at Georgia, Fromm was one of the best to wear the No. 11 and line up under center for the Bulldogs. He checks in at No. 4 all-time at Georgia for career passing yards with 8,224 and career completions with 621 in just three seasons of work. His touchdown total (78) and passing efficiency (156.13) both rank second-best in school history.

As a freshman, he took over the starting duties after an injury to Jacob Eason in Week One. That first game was on the road against Notre Dame, and Fromm helped guide Georgia to victory. The Bulldogs would roll through the remainder of the 2017 regular season, with the exception of a loss at Auburn which was later redeemed in the SEC Championship, won the conference title and made the College Football Playoffs. Fromm won SEC Freshman of the Year as Georgia went on to play for the National Championship, beating Oklahoma in a historic Rose Bowl before falling to Alabama in the title game.

He backed that up with a sophomore season where he increased in every category, including a career-high 30 touchdowns. Georgia once again finished the regular season with one loss and made it to the SEC Championship. The same thing happened Fromm’s junior year, setting career high marks for completions (234), attempts (385) and yards (2,870), along with his fewest interceptions of any year at Georgia. Finishing his college career off with a Sugar Bowl victory over Baylor, Fromm decided to forego his senior season and enter the NFL Draft.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ron Rivera names new starting QB for Washington

The Washington Commanders will likely be without Carson Wentz for several weeks, and head coach Ron Rivera has officially named a replacement for the quarterback. Rivera told reporters on Tuesday that Taylor Heinicke will start Washington’s Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. Rookie Sam Howell will serve as the backup.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Calls For NFL Head Coach To Be Fired

The Denver Broncos are 2-4 and reeling, and Colin Cowherd thinks their first-year head coach should be a lame duck. On "The Herd" today, Cowherd had a lengthy monologue on the Broncos' struggles, some of which he attributed to quarterback Russell Wilson, one of Cowherd's favorite players in the league.
DENVER, CO
On3.com

ESPN ranks the nine remaining undefeated teams in college football

Week 7 of the college football season was one of the most exciting in a long time, with three AP Top-25 games between unbeaten teams. The most notable of those happened in Knoxville and saw Tennessee overcome a demon to beat Nick Saban and Alabama. Others are going to prove to have a major impact in the Big 12 and Big Ten East races. Through all of this, ESPN is continuing its practice of ranking unbeaten teams.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Philadelphia Eagles Fan's Racy Tattoo Is Going Viral

The Philadelphia Eagles are flying high after starting the season with a 6-0 record thanks to Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia is the only undefeated team left in the NFL and Eagles fans are starting to feel themselves a little bit. The team looks to be one of the best in the league on both sides of the ball and is the favorite to make it out of the NFC right now.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
On3.com

Travis Hunter, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders sign with Actively Black

Actively Black has expanded its NIL footprint to the college football ranks. The sportswear company has signed three Jackson State football players: Travis Hunter and brothers Shedeur and Shilo Sanders. Each of the three athletes will be included in marketing campaigns from the brand celebrating Black style and culture. Founded...
JACKSON, MS
thecomeback.com

Ravens sign three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver

The Baltimore Ravens, desperate for wide receiver depth, have signed veteran DeSean Jackson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday afternoon. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 35-year-old Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, gives the Ravens another deep threat along with speedsters Rashod Bateman and Devin...
BALTIMORE, MD
On3.com

Georgia Football: How UGA transfers have fared elsewhere in 2022

JT Daniels (West Virginia) At this point, every Bulldog fan is familiar with JT Daniels and his story. Coming out of Mater Dei High School in California, Daniels committed to the USC Trojans before transferring to Georgia. After spending time in Athens and finding some success with the Bulldogs, Daniels transferred to West Virginia and became their starting quarterback. In his six games with the Mountaineers, Daniels has completed 139 of his 218 pass attempts for 1,492 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions. So far this season, the Mountaineers are 3-3 with losses to Texas, Kansas, and Pittsburgh, but Daniels will have the opportunity to turn their season around with a matchup against Texas Tech this Saturday.
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
72K+
Followers
78K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy