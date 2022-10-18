ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nikola founder Trevor Milton found guilty of fraud: ‘I did nothing wrong’

Nikola Corporation founder Trevor Milton was found guilty of three counts of criminal fraud on Friday after he was accused of defrauding investors last year. Two counts of wire fraud and one count of securities fraud are the charges that will stick with Milton following the conclusion of his case, which occurred on Friday in Manhattan. Milton pleaded not guilty to all counts but now faces a maximum prison sentence of up to 25 years for the top charge, Bloomberg reported.
Margaret Minnicks

Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregants

A well-known Baptist minister has admitted to stealing nearly $900,000 from his church, affiliated rental properties, his congregants, and a charter school. Rev. Charles J. Southall III has been the executive pastor for 33 years at First Emanuel Baptist Church in two locations: Louisiana and Baton Rouge, New Orleans. The pastor pleaded guilty on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, to a single count of money laundering in New Orleans’ federal court.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Daily Beast

Father and Son Charged in $100 Million Sandwich Scheme

It was the caper of the century: a minuscule New Jersey deli not only became a publicly traded entity but mysteriously grew to have a market value north of $100 million. Now, three men are being charged with illegally pumping up the company’s stock, with the goal of dumping their shares and absconding with the profits. They never even had the chance to pocket their ill-gotten bread.
Daily Mail

Prison nurse, 25, who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety

A prison nurse who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with a 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety. Elyse Hibbs, from Manchester, admitted misconduct in public office by having an 'inappropriate relationship' with the prisoner while working at HMP Parc in Bridgend.
The Independent

Prison officer denies having ‘inappropriate relationship’ with inmate

A female prison officer has pleaded not guilty to having an “inappropriate relationship” with an inmate.Ruth Shmylo, 25, from Pontypridd, South Wales, denies becoming involved with the male prisoner at the category B jail HMP Parc in Bridgend.Shmylo appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday wearing a white T-shirt and grey blazer and spoke only to confirm her name, age, address and plea.She will face trial in September next year charged with misconduct in public office.The full charge says: “Between 1st December 2020 and 16th April 2021 at HMP Parc while acting as a public officer, namely a prison custody officer, wilfully and without reasonable excuse or justification misconducted yourself in a way which amounted to an abuse of the public’s trust in the office holder by engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a prisoner.”The next hearing will take place on September 11 next year.Shmylo was released on unconditional bail.
The Independent

Police officer, 31, is found guilty of raping a child

A police officer is facing a lengthy jail term after he was found guilty of raping a girl under the age of 13 and of wiping his phone to try to pervert the course of justice.James Ford, 31, of Hertfordshire Police, was found guilty of 10 counts of sexual abuse against the same child following less than a day of deliberation by jurors at Cambridge Crown Court.The bearded defendant, formerly of Bishop’s Stortford, was found guilty of four counts of rape, four of sexual assault and two of causing or inciting a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity.He...
Daily Mail

Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon

An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
OHIO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Man Accused of Double Murder Kept Victim Captive in Shipping Container, Prosecutor Says

A man accused of murdering two women kept one of his victims captive for months, a U.K. court heard Tuesday. Mark Brown, 41, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33. Prosecutors say Brown met both of his victims through an escort site and that he had interests in “extreme sexual activities.” He allegedly kept Ware as a “voluntary prisoner” during a relationship which became increasingly controlling, jurors heard. Brown allegedly killed Ware in May 2021 but tried to make it seem like she was still alive by collecting her prescription and welfare payments. Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson KC says Brown then killed Morgan in November 2021 and burned her body in an oil barrel. In a note to a school friend, the court heard Brown described himself as a “psychopath with a conscience” who had done things which “weigh heavily on my heart, in my head and soul.”Read it at The Guardian
dailyhodl.com

Man Faces 25 Years Behind Bars for Illegally Converting Bitcoin (BTC) to US Dollars in Money Laundering Scheme

A man from New York is facing 25 years in prison after being convicted of running an unlicensed money transmitting business as part of a scheme to launder Bitcoin (BTC). According to a new press release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), a federal jury convicted Mustafa Goklu of laundering BTC obtained through the illegal selling of narcotics.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
