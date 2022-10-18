ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Oreo’s Instagram Highlights Hudson Valley Dessert Pizza

Oreo's Instagram page noticed a popular pizza place's dessert pizza and they almost broke the internet. New Yorkers love pizza and I would argue that they make pizza better than anyone. By living in the Hudson Valley we are truly blessed by the pizza gods because we get that New York City and Bronx style pie without having to travel to the big city like others gave to. Hudson Valley pizza shops really know how to make excellent pizza. It's like pizza makers here have it down to a science.
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Closed! Remaining Hudson Valley Sears Location Shutters

Although we've become accustomed to businesses closing their doors, both locally owned and major retailers, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, this one marks a significant closure in the Hudson Valley, and even New York State. The remaining Sears location in the Hudson Valley has officially closed their doors. Newburgh Mall...
NEWBURGH, NY
ccnycampus.org

Meet the East Village's Newest Thrift Store: It's "An Experience."

Nick Norman is the owner of Thrift NYC located on 14th street in Manhattan. He’s a man of many personas. An average day for him consists of eating four eggs, working out, and posing for a photoshoot. By 11 am he rips open clothing shipments and bargains prices with customers at his vintage clothing store. Nick barely has time to blink, but he managed to find time for an Interview.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

4th woman charged in 'green goblin gang' attack

NEW YORK - Police arrested a fourth suspect who was wanted in the so-called green goblin gang attack on two women in a Manhattan subway train, the NYPD said. Darina Peguero, 26, of Queens, surrendered to New York City police over the weekend. Authorities charged her robbery and then let her go under supervised release.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy