Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bronx Deliveryman Fatally Run Over, Driver IndictedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Trump Org. Criminal Tax Trial Set to Begin Next WeekTaxBuzzManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Fires Staffer Who Recorded Video on New York City and MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Zottola Convicted in Murder-for-Hire Hit of His FatherBronxVoiceNew York City, NY
Related
Witches Hit the Hudson River in Sleepy Hollow, New York
Some local witches traded in their broom for a paddle board here in the Hudson Valley. I suppose if I were a witch I'd want to paddle while I still could. The water will be frozen before you know it. Salem seems to be a well-known Halloween haven for New...
People are just realizing the very rude hidden phrase in this mural – it only takes one change to spot it immediately
A MURAL in Brooklyn has caused a stir among residents who have spotted its very rude hidden meaning. The artwork is located in Brooklyn's Gowanus neighborhood, a southern area of the New York borough, and spans the length of an entire building. The mural reads "Gowanus" over a brick surface...
Unbelievably, Guy Fieri Has Only Ever Featured ONE HV Diner
It's a statistic so ridiculous, I had to double-check. Of all the amazing restaurants in our hometown, Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins and Dives has only been to the Hudson Valley ONCE in its 15-year history. Diners, Drive-ins and Dives in New York. It's not that Guy is a stranger to...
Oreo’s Instagram Highlights Hudson Valley Dessert Pizza
Oreo's Instagram page noticed a popular pizza place's dessert pizza and they almost broke the internet. New Yorkers love pizza and I would argue that they make pizza better than anyone. By living in the Hudson Valley we are truly blessed by the pizza gods because we get that New York City and Bronx style pie without having to travel to the big city like others gave to. Hudson Valley pizza shops really know how to make excellent pizza. It's like pizza makers here have it down to a science.
Extra Extra: There's a rich old man from Queens who rolls up in a carpet and lets people stand on him at nightclubs
Because that's what he's into, here are your end-of-day links: e-bikes are sneaking up on bus drivers, Donald Trump's company charged the Secret Service a lot of money for agents' hotel rooms, vaping makes you poop, and more. [ more › ]
Nearly 40 Year New York Business Closing, Hudson Valley Eatery
The last location of a nearly 40-year restaurant is closing. There's still time to get one last meal. Eddie and Gloria opened up Mary Ann's Mexican Restaurant in 1983 in New York City. Soon they opened up many more restaurants across New York City and one in Westchester County. Mexican...
Extra Extra: Long Island social worker was keeping 118 rabbits, 100,000 roaches and tons of other critters in her house
Because that's not allowed, here are your end-of-day links: working for the city sounds like a bummer right now, Manhattan DA is returning looted antiques to India, Semafor is your go-to website for clocks, and more. [ more › ]
NBC New York
Kids Sell Lemonade! Stranger Mocks, Then Chucks Bottle at Little Italy Vendor's Face
Cops are looking for a man they say made fun of a 24-year-old vendor selling lemonade at Little Italy's famed Feast of Gennaro festival, then threw a glass bottle at his head, authorities say. According to police, the stranger stopped in front of the vendor on the second night of...
New Owners at Tasty Candy Apple Shop in Warwick
Is it just me or have we gotten a little crazy with food in the Hudson Valley? Maybe it is because we are all looking for something yummy to get us through the next month or so, or it could just be that people making food have gotten a lot more creative.
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] Living in the Tunnels Beneath New York - Mole People
Carlos lived in a sewer in the Freedom Tunnel in New York City. He is what many consider one of the mole people - a name given to the homeless who live in the tunnels beneath New York. via Erik K Swanson. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with...
3 Dead: ‘Public Safety Alert’ Issued In Hudson Valley, New York
Police in the Hudson Valley are issuing a "public safety alert" after three deaths they believe are connected. Police from Westchester County issued the alert after a series of fatal overdoses that happened within hours of each other on Monday. "Public Safety Alert" Issued By Police in Yonkers, New York.
albanymagic.com
New York Restaurant Bans TV Host, Calling Him a ‘Cretin’
James Corden, host of the Late Late Show, is no longer allowed in one famous New York City eatery. According to Keith McNally, who runs the famous Balthazer restaurant in SoHo, says the comic was so abusive to his staff that he banned him from ever coming back. In an...
Man Nearly Killed At Popular Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant
One man was nearly killed at an eatery in the Hudson Valley. On October 16, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m. deputies from the Putnam County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to an eatery in Putnam County for a report of a dispute in progress with a knife. Attempted Murder At Putnam...
bkmag.com
Brooklyn is finally repped again in the new season of ‘Real Housewives of New York’
Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New York City” has been left without Brooklyn representation ever since the great Alex McCord left the show more than a decade ago. Thankfully, that’s about to change. Dumbo resident Sai De Silva is joining the rebooted show, the network announced at...
2 Scratch-Off Tickets Each Worth $5 Million Available in New York
Lottery officials confirmed two scratch-off tickets each worth $5 million were distributed to stores across the Empire State. Will you be the lucky winner?. Two New Yorkers can win life-changing money. I have good news and bad news if you are hoping you will be one of the two lucky winners.
2 teens, toddler attacked by pit bulls on Staten Island; 2 people in custody
Three people, including a toddler, were hospitalized after being attacked by pit bulls on Staten Island Tuesday afternoon.
Discount New York Grocery Store Opening New Hudson Valley Store
Officials say this new store will "improve the quality of life" for Hudson Valley residents. BJ's Wholesale Club, a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern part of the United States, announced its opening up four new stores across the east coast, including one in the Hudson Valley.
Closed! Remaining Hudson Valley Sears Location Shutters
Although we've become accustomed to businesses closing their doors, both locally owned and major retailers, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, this one marks a significant closure in the Hudson Valley, and even New York State. The remaining Sears location in the Hudson Valley has officially closed their doors. Newburgh Mall...
ccnycampus.org
Meet the East Village's Newest Thrift Store: It's "An Experience."
Nick Norman is the owner of Thrift NYC located on 14th street in Manhattan. He’s a man of many personas. An average day for him consists of eating four eggs, working out, and posing for a photoshoot. By 11 am he rips open clothing shipments and bargains prices with customers at his vintage clothing store. Nick barely has time to blink, but he managed to find time for an Interview.
fox5ny.com
4th woman charged in 'green goblin gang' attack
NEW YORK - Police arrested a fourth suspect who was wanted in the so-called green goblin gang attack on two women in a Manhattan subway train, the NYPD said. Darina Peguero, 26, of Queens, surrendered to New York City police over the weekend. Authorities charged her robbery and then let her go under supervised release.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
Poughkeepsie, NY
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0