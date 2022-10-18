ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

mocoshow.com

Trans Maryland Holds Protest “Dance Party” in Front of Rockville Restaurant

Over 60 people attended a “Queer Dance Party” in front of That’s Amore Grill at 15201 Shady Grove Rd in Rockville on Wednesday night, October 19. The event was organized by Trans Maryland and Kristin Mink, the Democratic nominee for the County Council seat in District 5. The group was protesting a fundraiser by UARE (United Against Racism in Education) titled “True Stories About Transgenderism; It can happen to one of your loved ones!” that was taking place inside of the restaurant. UARE describes itself as a group that is “dedicated to fighting against the teaching of “Critical Race Theory”.
ROCKVILLE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

A D.C. star chef to open two restaurants in Bethesda in early 2023

On a Tuesday this past spring, chef Mike Friedman—Mikey to his friends—is in the kitchen of his Olney home. The room is spacious, ordered and pristine, with white cabinetry, white quartz countertops, and gray and white marble tile backsplashes. Multiple windows fill the space with light. Friedman stands...
BETHESDA, MD
fox5dc.com

'Biden Sucks': Obscene signs over highway to be removed

WASHINGTON - Signs over I-495 and I-270 that say anti-Biden and anti-Democrat messages will be removed, according to Evan Glass, Vice President & At-Large member of the Montgomery County Council. The signs were spotted on the Bradly Blvd. overpass Tuesday. Montgomery County’s Dept of Transportation and the Maryland State Highway...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Group throws woman off DC Metro bus, video shows

WASHINGTON — A woman she was brutally attacked on a bus in Northeast D.C. Monday afternoon. The incident was caught on camera and the video is disturbing. Metro Transit Police investigators are looking into what happened. The incident happened on the M4 bus headed to Deanwood around 4 p.m....
WASHINGTON, DC
livability.com

Why Frederick, MD, Is a Best Place to Live

A promising business sector, proximity to major Eastern cities, and unique downtown make Frederick the place to be. Frederick, MD, sits close enough to Washington, D.C., to be a bedroom community, but more than 60 percent of its workforce have chosen to live and work in Frederick. The city appeals to residents who look for more than just a commuter lifestyle amid the D.C. corridor. Frederick’s successful blend of history and innovation encourages creative, entrepreneurial-minded residents to make things happen. This is why Frederick has been named one of the Top 100 Best Places to Live for the third year.
FREDERICK, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Couple missing in Bethesda found

Madagascar couple missing in Bethesda found after two days. A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda was located nearly two days after leaving their grandson’s soccer game and disappearing. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed,...
BETHESDA, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

When kids get migraines, this Bethesda doc is here to help

Dr. Sonal Patel began dealing with headaches, vomiting and vision changes about once a week at age 4. Her pediatrician couldn’t figure out why. By high school, symptoms were less frequent; while she was an undergraduate at Duke University, they arose only in stressful times. Chicago’s Rush University Medical...
BETHESDA, MD
travellens.co

16 Best Things to Do in Reston, VA

Nestled among the trees and hills of Northern Virginia, Reston in Fairfax County is a beautiful town that offers plenty of things to do for tourists and residents alike. From its charming downtown district to the many parks and trails that wind their way through the area, there’s something for everyone in Reston.
RESTON, VA
The Wild Hunt

A Samhain journey in Western Maryland

FREDERICK, Md. – Over the last three years, public health measures and concerns associated with the Covid-19 pandemic have forced groups and organizations across the globe to radically re-think how people get together. In Pagan communities, for whom gatherings like Pagan Pride events and public rituals are integral parts...
FREDERICK, MD
mymcmedia.org

Activists Ensure Latest Drag Queen Story Hour Goes Uninterrupted

State delegates and county legislators stood in solidarity with about 50 rainbow flag wavers as they greeted the young children attending Drag Queen Story Hour in Downtown Silver Spring Saturday. The LGBTQ+ activists, who are with Parasol Patrol DMV, gathered to ensure that the young children and their families could...
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

National Christmas Tree to be lit for 100th year

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The National Christmas Tree in downtown D.C. will be lit for the 100th year on Nov. 30, featuring musical performances and 58 other trees decorated by various states, territories, and schools. Tickets will be offered through a free lottery that opens on Oct. 25 at...
WASHINGTON, DC

