Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
mocoshow.com
Trans Maryland Holds Protest “Dance Party” in Front of Rockville Restaurant
Over 60 people attended a “Queer Dance Party” in front of That’s Amore Grill at 15201 Shady Grove Rd in Rockville on Wednesday night, October 19. The event was organized by Trans Maryland and Kristin Mink, the Democratic nominee for the County Council seat in District 5. The group was protesting a fundraiser by UARE (United Against Racism in Education) titled “True Stories About Transgenderism; It can happen to one of your loved ones!” that was taking place inside of the restaurant. UARE describes itself as a group that is “dedicated to fighting against the teaching of “Critical Race Theory”.
WUSA
DC makes the list of "rattiest" cities in America, so what is the Department of Health doing about it?
WASHINGTON — To Washingtonians living here for years or new to the District, rats have become a known neighbor–but they don’t have to be, says the DC Department of Health. THE QUESTION:. Has Washington D.C. stepped up its rodent control?. THE SOURCES:. Gerard Brown, DC Department of...
bethesdamagazine.com
Trans support nonprofit to hold dance party protest at local event about ‘transgenderism’ at Rockville restaurant
A local group opposed to the teaching of critical race theory in schools is holding an event discussing “transgenderism” Wednesday evening at a Rockville restaurant, leading an organization supporting trans people to organize a dance party outside in protest. United Against Racism Education, a group that opposes the...
bethesdamagazine.com
A D.C. star chef to open two restaurants in Bethesda in early 2023
On a Tuesday this past spring, chef Mike Friedman—Mikey to his friends—is in the kitchen of his Olney home. The room is spacious, ordered and pristine, with white cabinetry, white quartz countertops, and gray and white marble tile backsplashes. Multiple windows fill the space with light. Friedman stands...
marijuanamoment.net
D.C. Mayor Signs Bill Allowing Tourists To Self-Certify For Medical Marijuana While Visiting The Nation’s Capital
The mayor of Washington, D.C. has signed a bill allowing non-residents to self-certify as medical marijuana patients while they’re visiting the nation’s capital without the need for any doctor’s recommendation—a move that supporters say could boost tourism. Residents of the District are already able to self-certify...
fox5dc.com
'Biden Sucks': Obscene signs over highway to be removed
WASHINGTON - Signs over I-495 and I-270 that say anti-Biden and anti-Democrat messages will be removed, according to Evan Glass, Vice President & At-Large member of the Montgomery County Council. The signs were spotted on the Bradly Blvd. overpass Tuesday. Montgomery County’s Dept of Transportation and the Maryland State Highway...
Group throws woman off DC Metro bus, video shows
WASHINGTON — A woman she was brutally attacked on a bus in Northeast D.C. Monday afternoon. The incident was caught on camera and the video is disturbing. Metro Transit Police investigators are looking into what happened. The incident happened on the M4 bus headed to Deanwood around 4 p.m....
livability.com
Why Frederick, MD, Is a Best Place to Live
A promising business sector, proximity to major Eastern cities, and unique downtown make Frederick the place to be. Frederick, MD, sits close enough to Washington, D.C., to be a bedroom community, but more than 60 percent of its workforce have chosen to live and work in Frederick. The city appeals to residents who look for more than just a commuter lifestyle amid the D.C. corridor. Frederick’s successful blend of history and innovation encourages creative, entrepreneurial-minded residents to make things happen. This is why Frederick has been named one of the Top 100 Best Places to Live for the third year.
bethesdamagazine.com
New president says Montgomery College can ‘change society in the ways that matter most’
Local officials and politicians joined more than 500 students, professors and other dignitaries as Montgomery College inaugurated Jermaine F. Williams as its 11th president Wednesday in a ceremony at The Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda. “Together we can change society in the ways that matter most: reducing poverty,...
Update on Navajo women who traveled to Washington D.C to raise awareness for missing and murdered indigenous people
KOAM's Keri Worthen caught up with a familiar face today during a phone interview with advocate for indigenous people, Seraphine Warren.
bethesdamagazine.com
Couple missing in Bethesda found
Madagascar couple missing in Bethesda found after two days. A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda was located nearly two days after leaving their grandson’s soccer game and disappearing. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed,...
Police locate caregiver for young man found walking on I-495
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County Police say they have located the caregiver for a man walking down Interstate 495 Wednesday night. Police tweeted the caregiver had been located just before 11:30 p.m. According to a tweet from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the unidentified...
WTOP
‘Drop, cover and hold on’: Annual earthquake drill to take place in DC region and beyond
The U.S. West Coast may be known for being earthquake central, but the D.C. region can also experience them. That’s why at businesses, schools, government buildings and other locations in the area and around the nation, earthquake drills will take place this Thursday. The Great ShakeOut earthquake drill is...
bethesdamagazine.com
When kids get migraines, this Bethesda doc is here to help
Dr. Sonal Patel began dealing with headaches, vomiting and vision changes about once a week at age 4. Her pediatrician couldn’t figure out why. By high school, symptoms were less frequent; while she was an undergraduate at Duke University, they arose only in stressful times. Chicago’s Rush University Medical...
travellens.co
16 Best Things to Do in Reston, VA
Nestled among the trees and hills of Northern Virginia, Reston in Fairfax County is a beautiful town that offers plenty of things to do for tourists and residents alike. From its charming downtown district to the many parks and trails that wind their way through the area, there’s something for everyone in Reston.
‘It’s such a gift’: service dogs help Maryland vets combat PTSD
A training center in Montgomery County is preparing service dogs to help wounded warriors combat PTSD.
A Samhain journey in Western Maryland
FREDERICK, Md. – Over the last three years, public health measures and concerns associated with the Covid-19 pandemic have forced groups and organizations across the globe to radically re-think how people get together. In Pagan communities, for whom gatherings like Pagan Pride events and public rituals are integral parts...
Full of hot air? Virginia balloon festival faces criticism over crowds, long wait times
MANASSAS, Va. — For thousands of people, the Prince William County Balloon Festival sounded like a spectacular event in this weekend's glorious weather. But now scores of them are complaining online that the fair was a disaster. Peggy Sparks was so excited about hot air balloons firing off just...
mymcmedia.org
Activists Ensure Latest Drag Queen Story Hour Goes Uninterrupted
State delegates and county legislators stood in solidarity with about 50 rainbow flag wavers as they greeted the young children attending Drag Queen Story Hour in Downtown Silver Spring Saturday. The LGBTQ+ activists, who are with Parasol Patrol DMV, gathered to ensure that the young children and their families could...
fox5dc.com
National Christmas Tree to be lit for 100th year
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The National Christmas Tree in downtown D.C. will be lit for the 100th year on Nov. 30, featuring musical performances and 58 other trees decorated by various states, territories, and schools. Tickets will be offered through a free lottery that opens on Oct. 25 at...
