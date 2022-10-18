ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Spun

Ryan Day Names 1 Ohio State Loss He'll Never Get Over

Ohio State takes on Iowa this weekend, and the Buckeyes own an undefeated record and the No. 2 ranking nationally. Back in 2017, the Buckeyes came to Kinnick Stadium with one loss but also a six-game winning streak. They left Iowa City on the wrong end of a 55-24 final score, their College Football Playoff hopes dashed.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Names College Football's Best Team Right Now

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit believes his alma mater is the best team in the country through seven weeks of the college football season. As the "College GameDay" panel revealed their individual top-six teams on Tuesday night, Herbie's Buckeyes topped his list. "Well, I think based on consistency — not necessarily who...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day details impact of Jaxon Smith-Njigba's return for Ohio State

Ryan Day, Ohio State’s head coach, talked about the importance of having key wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba back for Saturday’s contest after an ankle injury sidelined him for five weeks. One of the key takeaways for Day was the depth that Smith-Njigba’s return gives Ohio State. “I...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

ESPN's Computer Believes 3 Teams Can Finish Undefeated

The college football season is seven weeks old, but there's still plenty more football to play. With the schedule starting to wind down the an emphasis being placed on the college football playoff, it's time to look at ESPN's Football Power Index. The FPI is a computer-based model that makes projections for every college football team.
GEORGIA STATE
The Game Haus

2022 College Football Bowl Projections: Midseason

The college football season is halfway through and every team will be vying for a bowl game. Here are the 2022 college football bowl projections: midseason. Bowl GameTeam 1Team 2DateTime (EST) Bahamas BowlUTSA RoadrunnersBuffalo BullsDecember 1611:30. Cure BowlFlorida Atlantic OwlsUNLV RebelsDecember 163:00. Fenway BowlNotre Dame Fighting IrishTulane Green WavesDecember 1711:00.
TENNESSEE STATE
On3.com

Five-Star DL Daevin Hobbs narrows list, sets commitment date

Five-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs of Concord (NC) Jay M Robinson High is down to six schools- Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State, Michigan, and North Carolina. The 6-foot-4, 270 pounder will announce his college decision on November 25. He quickly discussed his finalists with On3. Alabama. “They have one of...
CONCORD, MI
247Sports

Decision date locked in for top-ranked CB Cormani McClain

The decision date is locked in for Lakeland (Fla.) High five-star cornerback Cormani McClain. The Top247’s No. 1 cornerback will announce his college decision on Oct. 27 with the ceremony at the RP Funding Center beginning at 6 pm (EST). “He’s ready to get it over with,” McClain’s mother...
LAKELAND, FL
The Spun

College Football Analyst Names Toughest Road To The Playoff

We're halfway through the college football season and some of the tough teams are starting to separate themselves from the pack. One of those teams is Georgia, who won its first National Championship since 1980 last season against Alabama. The Bulldogs are 7-0 as they're trying to defend that championship and have only been tested in one game.
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

ESPN releases 2022 college football midseason All-American Team

With the college football season in full-swing, ESPN has released their midseason 2022 All-American Team. “We’ve reached the midpoint of the 2022 college football season, and some new faces — both teams and players — have navigated their way to the front of the line,” wrote Chris Low of ESPN. “Tennessee is unbeaten and ranked No. 3, the Vols’ highest in-season AP ranking since 2001. Ole Miss also is unbeaten and the No. 7 Rebels have won 11 straight regular-season games dating back to last year. TCU and UCLA cracked the AP top 10 this week. It’s the highest ranking for the Horned Frogs (No. 8) since 2017 and the highest for the Bruins (No. 9) since 2015.
ALABAMA STATE
