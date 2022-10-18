Read full article on original website
Ryan Day Names 1 Ohio State Loss He'll Never Get Over
Ohio State takes on Iowa this weekend, and the Buckeyes own an undefeated record and the No. 2 ranking nationally. Back in 2017, the Buckeyes came to Kinnick Stadium with one loss but also a six-game winning streak. They left Iowa City on the wrong end of a 55-24 final score, their College Football Playoff hopes dashed.
Kirk Herbstreit Names College Football's Best Team Right Now
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit believes his alma mater is the best team in the country through seven weeks of the college football season. As the "College GameDay" panel revealed their individual top-six teams on Tuesday night, Herbie's Buckeyes topped his list. "Well, I think based on consistency — not necessarily who...
Troy Smith Has 3-Word Prediction For Ohio State vs. Iowa
In just a few days, the Ohio State football team will return to the field after getting a weekend off. That could be bad news for the Buckeyes' upcoming opponent. No. 2 Ohio State hosts Iowa in what will likely end up as a blowout victory for the Buckeyes on Saturday.
Heisman Watch: These three players saw their Heisman odds skyrocket last weekend
Heisman odds are constantly fluctuating throughout the season, but Week 7 in college football saw a massive change in Heisman odds for three players in particular. Players that were on no one's Heisman Watch list are now popping up with a renewed chance at college football's biggest honor. Of course,...
Paul Finebaum explains how Tennessee could still miss out on the College Football Playoff
While fans are still joyous over last weekend’s victory over Alabama, Paul Finebaum is cautioning them not to buy their College Football Playoff tickets just yet. Joining the crew on Get Up on ESPN, Finebaum explained how the Volunteers could still miss out on the dance, even if their resume is impeccable right now.
Urban Meyer Is Getting Crushed For His Michigan Football Prediction Last Week
Urban Meyer is back in the news following a bold prediction he made prior to the Michigan-Penn State game last week. To the delight of Wolverine fans, Urban's prediction that Penn State would shut down, or at least slow down, Michigan's rushing attack could not have been further from what actually ...
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Marching Band News
The Ohio State Marching Band has a special performance lined up for this Saturday's game against Iowa. On Monday, the OSU band revealed it will team up with its Hawkeye counterparts for a massive halftime show in Columbus. "That's right. For the first time in Ohio State Marching Band history,...
Ryan Day details impact of Jaxon Smith-Njigba's return for Ohio State
Ryan Day, Ohio State’s head coach, talked about the importance of having key wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba back for Saturday’s contest after an ankle injury sidelined him for five weeks. One of the key takeaways for Day was the depth that Smith-Njigba’s return gives Ohio State. “I...
ESPN's Computer Believes 3 Teams Can Finish Undefeated
The college football season is seven weeks old, but there's still plenty more football to play. With the schedule starting to wind down the an emphasis being placed on the college football playoff, it's time to look at ESPN's Football Power Index. The FPI is a computer-based model that makes projections for every college football team.
2022 College Football Bowl Projections: Midseason
The college football season is halfway through and every team will be vying for a bowl game. Here are the 2022 college football bowl projections: midseason. Bowl GameTeam 1Team 2DateTime (EST) Bahamas BowlUTSA RoadrunnersBuffalo BullsDecember 1611:30. Cure BowlFlorida Atlantic OwlsUNLV RebelsDecember 163:00. Fenway BowlNotre Dame Fighting IrishTulane Green WavesDecember 1711:00.
Five-Star DL Daevin Hobbs narrows list, sets commitment date
Five-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs of Concord (NC) Jay M Robinson High is down to six schools- Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State, Michigan, and North Carolina. The 6-foot-4, 270 pounder will announce his college decision on November 25. He quickly discussed his finalists with On3. Alabama. “They have one of...
Decision date locked in for top-ranked CB Cormani McClain
The decision date is locked in for Lakeland (Fla.) High five-star cornerback Cormani McClain. The Top247’s No. 1 cornerback will announce his college decision on Oct. 27 with the ceremony at the RP Funding Center beginning at 6 pm (EST). “He’s ready to get it over with,” McClain’s mother...
CBS Sports reveals updated bowl, College Football Playoff projections following wild Week 7
With Week 7 of the college football season completed, some teams were able to lock up bowl eligibility. Many of those have higher aspirations of just appearing in a postseason game though, wanting to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff. With some more clarity brought to the...
When the College Football Playoff rankings will be announced
Rankings make or break teams in college football. And while the AP Top 25 rankings and Coaches Poll help us understand where the top teams stand up to now, the one that really matters is the official College Football Playoff poll created by the committee. Here's a look at the CFP committee's ...
College football odds Week 8: UCLA will cover, other best bets
It’s already Week 8 in the college football season!. Last weekend, the home teams handled their business in big spots, and now it's time to look ahead to how the home teams will fare this week. My Ducks are at home this week. Are they one of the teams...
College Football Analyst Names Toughest Road To The Playoff
We're halfway through the college football season and some of the tough teams are starting to separate themselves from the pack. One of those teams is Georgia, who won its first National Championship since 1980 last season against Alabama. The Bulldogs are 7-0 as they're trying to defend that championship and have only been tested in one game.
UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 8
Taking a look around the internet to see where the experts are picking the Bruins to play come bowl season.
ESPN releases 2022 college football midseason All-American Team
With the college football season in full-swing, ESPN has released their midseason 2022 All-American Team. “We’ve reached the midpoint of the 2022 college football season, and some new faces — both teams and players — have navigated their way to the front of the line,” wrote Chris Low of ESPN. “Tennessee is unbeaten and ranked No. 3, the Vols’ highest in-season AP ranking since 2001. Ole Miss also is unbeaten and the No. 7 Rebels have won 11 straight regular-season games dating back to last year. TCU and UCLA cracked the AP top 10 this week. It’s the highest ranking for the Horned Frogs (No. 8) since 2017 and the highest for the Bruins (No. 9) since 2015.
James Franklin Takes Issue With Aspect of Michigan Stadium
The Penn State coach explained why these teams got into a fight in the tunnel.
LSU outfielder announces transfer destination
Giovanni DiGiacomo is a redshirt junior outfielder from Naples, Florida, that has played at LSU for four seasons. Over those four seasons, he amassed a career .275 batting average with 12 doubles, three triples, six homers and 48 RBI. Last season was statistically his worst season as a Tiger, as...
