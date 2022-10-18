Read full article on original website
31-Year-Old Maine Man Found Dead in Pond by Game Wardens Tuesday Afternoon
A Maine man that hasn't been seen by his family since last Thursday was found deceased yesterday by Maine Game Wardens in a small Maine pond. According to WGME 13, 31-year-old Owen Adair, of Vinalhaven, had been reported missing after members of his family had found his ATV, along with his canoe and boots, next to Folly Pond in Vinalhaven.
penbaypilot.com
Maine Game Warden dive team recovers body of missing Vinalhaven man
VINALHAVEN – Maine Game Warden Divers recovered the body of a missing Vinalhaven man earlier today, Oct. 18. Owen Adair, age 31 of Vinalhaven, was last seen by his family on Thursday, October 13. His family reported him missing Oct. 17 after finding his ATV near Folly Pond in...
wabi.tv
Family plans rallies around Maine before winter for missing man
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three rallies for a man who went missing in Bangor in June will take place around the state Friday and this weekend. His family feels they are running out of time to find him before winter sets in. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher has been...
wabi.tv
Two hospitalized, house damaged after crash
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Waterville Wednesday morning. It happened just after 9:30 on Kennedy Memorial Drive. Waterville Police tell us a driver coming off Carver Street failed to yield and struck another car. The collision sent the vehicles into...
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of October 20
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating a burglary at a Hancock residence Sept. 26. The residence was also vandalized. Trooper Steven Mahon responded to the incident. Troopers Josh Lander and Dave Yankowsky assisted. “Evidence was collected and the investigation continues,” police said. Assault. Cpl. Jeffrey Taylor...
wabi.tv
Gardiner man arrested after Augusta armed bank robbery
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta Police, in coordination with the FBI, arrested the Gardiner man accused of an armed bank robbery Saturday. Police say they found the vehicle of 37-year-old Joshua Brougham on Eastern Avenue Wednesday. Police positively identified him as the robbery suspect. Police say Brougham displayed a gun,...
wabi.tv
Cause undetermined for fire at Vassalboro marijuana growing facility
VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) -The Fire Marshal’s Office says the cause of a fire at a marijuana growing facility in Vassalboro over the weekend is undetermined. The Vassalboro Fire Chief tells us five departments were called to Cushnoc Road just after midnight Saturday. No one was inside at the time,...
wabi.tv
Hammond Street Bridge down to one lane due to crash
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Traffic was down to one lane on the Hammond Street Bridge in Bangor after a crash Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the driver of one of the cars involved had pulled over around 1 p.m. to take a call. Police say the driver of the another...
WGME
Medical examiner testifies about how Maddox Williams died
(BDN) -- The state’s deputy chief medical examiner testified Monday that the fatal injuries 3-year-old Maddox Williams endured only could have been inflicted in a tremendous car crash, a fall from great height or if an adult had stomped on his abdomen. Jessica Trefethen, 36, is on trial at...
wabi.tv
Maine AG: Officer was justified in shooting man in Bangor despite distance
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s attorney general says a police officer was justified in shooting a man in Bangor four years ago despite a review of evidence that showed the officer was farther away from the man than previously thought. Attorney General Aaron Frey conducted a second review of...
Glenburn Man Wanted by Bangor Police was Found in a Homeless Camp
A man who was sought by Bangor Police in connection with several robberies was located in a homeless encampment. Bangor Police Sergeant Jason McAmbley says law enforcement has been looking for Allen Everett, 48, of Glenburn for a number of crimes, including theft from Walmart on Saturday. In addition, Everett is suspected of four other thefts in the Bangor/Brewer area, as well as one burglary. The details of those crimes have not been released.
wabi.tv
Glenburn woman sentenced for conspiring to traffic drugs across Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “A profiteer of poison.”. Those words from a federal judge in Bangor on Tuesday describing a Glenburn woman who conspired to traffic drugs across Maine. Danielle McBreairty, 31, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal drug and firearms charges. McBreairty had previously admitted...
wabi.tv
Madisyn Hartley moves from MCI to Maine field hockey
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Madisyn Hartley has made her way from Pittsfield and the MCI Huskies to Orono and the Black Bears. She’s been a part of the team’s success over the years, including Maine’s first America East Championship last season. Hartley came to Maine camps before...
wabi.tv
20th edition of Pumpkins in the Park set for Sunday in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - UCP of Maine will celebrate 20 Years of Pumpkins in the Park with a family Halloween benefit event on Sunday at the Anah Shriner’s building in Bangor. Andrew Lohman, who is one of the organizers, was a guest during our TV 5 Morning News on Thursday.
wabi.tv
New Peruvian restaurant opens in Veazie
VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - Food offerings in the Bangor area have expanded once again. TV5 stopped by the new Peruvian restaurant in Veazie to learn more. “I just saw the opportunity, and I just took it,” said Alberto ‘Beto’ Perez Narvaez, owner of Mi Causa. Narvaez moved...
wabi.tv
Augusta Police searching for bank robbery suspect
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta Police is looking for information in their search for a recent bank robbery suspect who fled the scene. Police say the robbery occurred Saturday Oct. 15 at 11:30 a.m. at the Camden National Bank on Armory Street. They say the caller described a male suspect...
wgan.com
Jury finds Maine woman guilty in child death trial
A Stockton Springs mother charged in the death of her 3-year-old son has been found guilty. A Waldo County jury reached the conclusion Tuesday in the trial of 36-year-old Jessica Trefethen, who was charged with depraved indifference murder. Maddox Williams died in June of 2021. Trefethen, who pleaded not guilty,...
This Spot In Maine Named #1 Fall Foliage Destination In The U.S.
Time is running out to get a look at beautiful Maine fall foliage!. Fall is a great time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the amazing and colorful foliage here in Maine. Our state parks, mountains, farms and the coast are the ideal setting for leaf peeping.
wabi.tv
Old Dominion coming to Bangor this spring
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Old Dominion is bringing it’s “No Bad Vibes Tour” to Bangor this spring. Old Dominion will play at the Cross Insurance Center on Saturday, April 15. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Oct. 28, at 10:00 a.m.
What The Heck Is That In The Middle Of Maine’s Kennebec River?
Earlier today (October 16th), on my way home from church, I crossed the Kennebec River in Augusta using the Memorial Bridge. The "big bridge", as my daughters call it, provides people in all but the smallest (lowest) vehicles great views up and down the river. Looking north you can see the Calumet Bridge and, at the right angle, Mill Park. Looking south you can see beyond the Kennebec Arsenal.
