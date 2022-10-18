Read full article on original website
Who’s leading the title race? Girls soccer power points as of Tuesday, Oct. 18
The state cutoff date is this Saturday, Oct. 22, and the seeding meeting for the state playoffs is Monday, Oct. 24. Check out the latest power points report, as of Oct. 18, by clicking through the links below. POWER POINTS.
Boys soccer Top 20, Oct. 20: Shocking tournament upsets lead to surprising shakeup
These last few weeks of county tournaments have shown us a lot about the landscape of boys’ soccer in New Jersey. We’ve seen a number of Top 20 teams lose their games in shocking fashion this week, most notably Pingry, who lost in their Somerset County semifinal matchup to Bernards on Tuesday night in penalty kicks. Teams like Ramsey, West Orange and Freehold Township (dropped out of the Top 20) also suffered upset losses in the last few weeks of county tournament play, forcing a major reshuffling of the rankings.
Girls soccer recap: Walker’s goal makes Triton a winner over rival Highland
Seana Rodgers set up Gianna Walker for the game-winning goal in the second half as Triton up-ended Highland, 2-1, Monday in Runnemede. Rebekah Shepkosky also scored for the Mustangs (6-6-1), winners of three in a row. Alodia Traenkner had the goal for the Tartans (1-8-2).
Girls Soccer: LIVE updates, results, links and featured coverage for Thursday, Oct. 20
Who are Player of the Year candidates in every conference?. Midseason awards: Who are best players, coaches in state?. 3-Allentown vs. 1-Pennington, 5 p.m. No. 8 Ramapo at Hackensack, 4 p.m. No. 13 Shawnee vs. Camden Tech, 4 p.m. No. 14 Ocean City vs. Cedar Creek, 6 p.m. No. 16...
Greater Middlesex Conf. Tournament boys soccer roundup for quarterfinals, Oct. 18
Derek Afonso and Jaden Lu put in the goals as second-seeded Monroe defeated 10th-seeded South Plainfield, 2-1, in the quarterfinal round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament in Monroe. Monroe (10-6-1) will host third-seeded New Brunswick in the semifinal round on Saturday. Justin Graham preserved the win with nine saves.
Morris County Tournament girls soccer semifinals, Oct. 18
Junior Leigha Matter scored a goal in the first minute as second-seeded and defending champions Chatham held on for a 1-0 win over sixth-seeded Mendham in the semifinal round of the Morris County Tournament in Chatham. Chatham (9-3-1), which won its fourth straight game, will meet fourth-seeded West Morris in...
Demarest over Bergenfield - Boys soccer recap
Seth Kaufman and Connor Shea scored one goal each for Demarest in its 2-0 win over Bergenfield in Demarest.
Girls Soccer: 2022 Hudson County final preview - Kearny vs. Bayonne
Mercer County Tournament- Lower Bracket girls soccer semifinals, Oct. 18
Hun advanced to the final of the Mercer County Tournament, Lower Bracket after dispatching Hopewell Valley in a penalty shootout following a goalless draw through regulation and extra time. Hun will next face off against Lawrenceville in the final on Thursday. Junior keeper Zoey Palmer finished with seven saves for...
HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 8
The postseason is almost here and the phrase “must-win” is now being taken to the extreme in Garden State high school football. Week 8 serves as the last for public schools to improve their UPR ranking and the new playoff format is only increasing the spice of the late-season race.
HS Football: Who’s lighting it up? Statewide stat leaders through Week 7
It is certainly true that pure numbers never tell the whole story about a player’s or teams’ ability and the threat those numbers pose. But they sure do force opposing offensive and defensive coordinators to lean in and cup their dominant ear for a better listen when those stat-churning standouts happen to be next in line on the upcoming schedule.
Statewide boys soccer power points through Wednesday, Oct. 19
Here are the most up-to-date version of the power points, the metric used to seed the state tournament. These power points include games played through Wednesday, Oct. 19. Games must be reported at njschoolsports.com.
Boys soccer: South Jersey Coaches’ Cup semifinals preview
Haddon Heights vs. West Deptford boys soccer, Sept. 14, 2022 — SOUTH JERSEY COACHES' CUP SEMIFINALS. Wednesday, Oct. 19 at DeCou Sports Complex | BRACKET.
Who delivers in 2022 girls soccer state tourney? Situational X-factors to watch
The state tournament kicks off next Wednesday and a lot will happen in the next few weeks, with players making game-changing plays throughout postseason play. Those big moments can come from anywhere on the field and every player will have a different way that they can impact the game. From scoring goals to controlling the midfield to shutting teams down, everyone has their role and needs to play it flawlessly to win a title.
Girls soccer: No. 4 Ridgewood holds off Paramus in 7-goal thriller
Senior Kat Slott tallied three goals as Ridgewood, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, held off Paramus 4-3 in Ridgewood. Junior Jessica Kaye recorded a goal and two assists while junior keeper Katie Bisgrove finished with five saves for Ridgewood (15-0), which will vie for the Bergen County Tournament title against Immaculate Heart on Saturday.
Boys soccer: Burlington County Scholastic League stat leaders through Oct. 17
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Burlington County Scholastic League boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Oct. 17 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. the night before.*
Phillipsburg over Bound Brook - Girls soccer recap
Sarah Bronico scored two goals as Phillipsburg pulled away in the second half for a 5-2 victory over Bound Brook in Phillipsburg. Brenna Ehasz added a goal for Phillipsburg (2-12), who scored twice in the second half. Bound Brook was unable to find the back of the net in the...
Girls Soccer: Mahwah rallies past Westwood
Taylor Tremblay struck for a pair of second half goals to lead Mahwah to a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Westwood in Mahwah. Julianna Capitanello assisted on both goals for Mahwah as it countered a strong first half from Westwood, where Fiona Doyle scored to give her team the early lead.
Top 50 daily girls soccer stat leaders for Wednesday, Oct. 19
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Wednesday, Oct. 19, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Wednesday night.
Girls soccer: Morristown stops No. 14 Mount Olive
Senior Jill Rosenfeld scored twice to lead Morristown to a 4-2 win over Mount Olive, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Morristown. Sophomore Marin Fisher tallied a goal and an assist while junior Anna Szporn scored as well for Morristown (5-4). Senior Kiera Pohan and junior Kasey Pohan had an assist apiece and sophomore goalie Adelina Galea finished with 10 saves.
