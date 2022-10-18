Read full article on original website
A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
Global oil prices are falling, but that's not been reflected in US gas prices, President Joe Biden said Monday, as he criticized high profits.
President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
The Biden administration has asked the Energy Department to look into whether a ban on gas exports would lower pump prices for American drivers, CNN reported.
The US scrambled an F-15 jet to shoot down an Iranian drone that appeared to be heading towards US forces in Erbil, Iraq, on Wednesday, a US official told CNN.
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
President Biden and Democrats are blaming rising gas prices on Middle Eastern countries as part of the latest effort to deflect responsibility for pain at the pump.
Gas prices that are already ticking back up again might increase another 10% or more following a move by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to cut oil production by 2...
Inflation will fall to 4% within six months, according to Moody's economist Mark Zandi. Zandi said that stagnant oil prices and progress in supply chains will pull the rate lower. That will let the Federal Reserve halt hikes when interest rates hit between 4.5% and 4.75%, he said. US inflation...
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
Oil could fall to $60 a barrel next year in the most bearish scenario, according to RBC. Sticky inflation and a Federal Reserve policy mistake could both slash crude prices, the bank said. Oil benchmarks are hovering around $90 a barrel after surging to $130 after Russia invaded Ukraine. Oil...
The White House teased President Joe Biden's oil announcement by touting the small downward trend in the national average gas price per gallon. "The average retail price is down by 5 cents over the last week," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Tuesday, citing 13- to 30-cent drops in such states as California, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Oregon, and Wisconsin.
President Biden found himself on the receiving end of Republican fire over his failed prediction last December that the high inflation facing Americans had peaked.
NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices plummeted more than 3% on Friday as global recession fears and weak oil demand, especially in China, outweighed support from a large cut to the OPEC+ supply target.
Global oil prices moved lower Tuesday amid reports that President Joe Biden is planning to unveil another release of crude from the nation's emergency reserves in an effort to reduce energy costs heading into the mid-term elections. Prices were also pressured by reports that GDP data from China will be...
MOSCOW, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The rouble strengthened to a one-week high against the dollar on Monday, supported by the start of a favourable month-end tax period, as oil prices edged lower and the spectre of geopolitical risk continued to lurk over Russian markets.
NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged higher on Thursday on news China is considering easing COVID-19 quarantine measures for visitors, boosting hopes for increased energy demand in the world's top oil importer.
Will the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production impact U.S. gas prices or will the global economic uncertainty curb increases?
Reaction from Republican politicians and the oil industry to the Biden administration's latest release of oil from the nation's strategic reserve was both predictable and off the mark.
Oil could skyrocket to $150 a barrel next year, according to JP Morgan's Global head of energy strategy. Price surges may be worsened by underinvestment, which is set to keep a lid on supply for a decade. "While we are seeing the recognition of the need for investment into oil...
