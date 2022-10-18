Read full article on original website
Breeder charged after 27 dogs rescued from deplorable conditions in NH home
Swanzey, NH — A breeder has been charged with animal neglect after 27 dogs were rescued from a home in New Hampshire, according to the Monadnock Humane Society. New Hampshire State Police and Monadnock Humane Society’s Humane Agent Beth Doyle worked together to remove 27 Labrador Retrievers from inhumane conditions.
Mushroom poisoning: Doctors save pair with severe liver damage after eating wild fungi
WORCESTER, Mass. — A mother and son suffered life-threatening liver damage after eating mushrooms they had foraged for dinner. According to WFXT-TV, a Massachusetts mother and her son were rushed to a hospital with severe liver damage and treated with an experimental drug after they consumed deadly mushrooms. Kam...
Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Tank
Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. This week's Pet of the Week is Tank, a one-year-old neutered pit bull mix who came...
WMUR.com
After death on I-293, mental health officials issue reminder that help is available
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire mental health officials are reminding people there are ways to get help in a crisis, after a fatal incident Tuesday night on I-293 in Manchester. A person was killed in the incident at about 7 p.m. Tuesday. New Hampshire State Police said the death...
WMTW
Bees unleashed in attack on deputies during eviction enforcement, Hampden County sheriff says
Deputies assigned to enforce an eviction in central Massachusetts said they were attacked by a woman armed with a swarm of bees. The deputies were enforcing the eviction at 49 Memery Lane in Longmeadow at 9:15 a.m. on Oct. 12 when a blue Nissan Xterra pulled up, Hampden County Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi said in a statement. The SUV was driven by Rorie Susan Woods, 55, of Hadley, the sheriff said.
Mother and son praise, thank UMass Memorial Health doctors after poisonous mushroom scare
WORCESTER — A “Herculean effort” is how Dr. Stephanie Carreiro described the steps taken to save the life of Kam Look and her son, Kai Chen. The three sat in front of television cameras and reporters Thursday afternoon at UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus, where they shared the gut-wrenching story of how doctors...
WCVB
Vermont man charged with shooting, killing New Hampshire couple
CONCORD, N.H. — A Vermont man is in custody in connection with the shooting deaths of a New Hampshire couple who were found dead six months ago. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced that 26-year-old Logan Levar Clegg was arrested Wednesday evening as a fugitive from justice on two counts of second-degree murder.
Springfield veterinary hospital mobile van to help spay and neuter feral cats in Pittsfield
Second Chance Animal Services in Springfield is sending their mobile veterinary hospital to Dalton to help spay and neuter around 65 feral cats from Pittsfield.
Patient airlifted after motorcycle crash in Sandisfield
A motorcycle operator was airlifted to a local hospital after crashing in Sandisfield on Sunday.
Search underway for driver who may have jumped into Merrimack River in Lowell following police chase
LOWELL, Mass. — A van driver who led police on a chase early Wednesday morning may have jumped into the Merrimack River in Lowell in an attempt to evade capture, authorities said. Officers in Wilmington tried to stop the van shortly before 1 a.m. but the driver refused to...
NECN
Man Charged in Killing of Concord, NH Couple
A man has been charged in the killing of a couple in Concord, New Hampshire, this April, authorities said Wednesday. Logan Lever Clegg, 26, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced. Clegg, who was...
westernmassnews.com
State Police continue search for missing Vermont truck, firearms
PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We continue to follow the latest out of Palmer where a stolen truck from Vermont and the search for suspects led to a massive police presence Tuesday. According to State Police, they received reports that a stolen truck from Vermont was parked outside an apartment building...
fallriverreporter.com
36-year-old Massachusetts officer recognized for saving woman’s life, dies tragically
A Massachusetts officer that was recognized for saving a woman’s life earlier this year has died. 36-year-old Ryan Kennedy tragically and suddenly passed away on Monday, according to an obituary. According to those who knew him, Kennedy served as a Cavalry Scout in the United States Army from 2012...
Police arrest Lowell man for allegedly breaking and entering into Tewksbury home
A Lowell man was arrested Tuesday after a months long investigation for allegedly breaking and entering into a Tewksbury home. According to the Tewksbury police department, Johnny Luna, 44, was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Whipple Road home on March 29. Luna was the subject of a months-long investigation...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Fish and Game investigating after bear kills pet pig in Franklin
FRANKLIN, N.H. — A New Hampshire family is mourning the loss of their pet pig after a bear broke into its pen in Franklin. New Hampshire Fish and Game is investigating the incident. “We all became pretty attached to him in the short time we had him,” said owner...
Crash Involving Unlicensed Driver Leaves Two Hospitalized
WORCESTER - A three-car crash on Grafton Street on Wednesday led to two people being transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being extracted from a vehicle. Police responded to the corner of Grafton Street and Standish Street shortly before 3:30 PM in response to a report of a...
VSP: Vermonter falls asleep, crashes into power pole
A St. Albans, Vermont man cheated death early Wednesday morning when he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a utility pole, according to a release from the Vermont State Police.
Merrimack River Sewage Discharge Prompts Health Warning
A discharge of sewage into the Merrimack River has prompted a 48 hour public health warning by the City of Newburyport to avoid contact with the river. The discharge took place upriver in Lowell, Lawrence, and Haverhill Monday night into Tuesday. The warning took effect Thursday at 8 a.m. According...
Children watch as Worcester bus driver battles car fire
WORCESTER, Mass. — It was to be a typical afternoon run for Worcester School Bus Driver Peggy Holloway — until it wasn’t. Monday, Holloway was about to pull away from the La Familia Dual Language School on Grafton Street. “And all of a sudden I hear a...
