Deputies assigned to enforce an eviction in central Massachusetts said they were attacked by a woman armed with a swarm of bees. The deputies were enforcing the eviction at 49 Memery Lane in Longmeadow at 9:15 a.m. on Oct. 12 when a blue Nissan Xterra pulled up, Hampden County Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi said in a statement. The SUV was driven by Rorie Susan Woods, 55, of Hadley, the sheriff said.

LONGMEADOW, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO