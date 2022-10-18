ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Live 95.9

Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Tank

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. This week's Pet of the Week is Tank, a one-year-old neutered pit bull mix who came...
WMTW

Bees unleashed in attack on deputies during eviction enforcement, Hampden County sheriff says

Deputies assigned to enforce an eviction in central Massachusetts said they were attacked by a woman armed with a swarm of bees. The deputies were enforcing the eviction at 49 Memery Lane in Longmeadow at 9:15 a.m. on Oct. 12 when a blue Nissan Xterra pulled up, Hampden County Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi said in a statement. The SUV was driven by Rorie Susan Woods, 55, of Hadley, the sheriff said.
LONGMEADOW, MA
WCVB

Vermont man charged with shooting, killing New Hampshire couple

CONCORD, N.H. — A Vermont man is in custody in connection with the shooting deaths of a New Hampshire couple who were found dead six months ago. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced that 26-year-old Logan Levar Clegg was arrested Wednesday evening as a fugitive from justice on two counts of second-degree murder.
CONCORD, NH
NECN

Man Charged in Killing of Concord, NH Couple

A man has been charged in the killing of a couple in Concord, New Hampshire, this April, authorities said Wednesday. Logan Lever Clegg, 26, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced. Clegg, who was...
CONCORD, NH
westernmassnews.com

State Police continue search for missing Vermont truck, firearms

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We continue to follow the latest out of Palmer where a stolen truck from Vermont and the search for suspects led to a massive police presence Tuesday. According to State Police, they received reports that a stolen truck from Vermont was parked outside an apartment building...
PALMER, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Merrimack River Sewage Discharge Prompts Health Warning

A discharge of sewage into the Merrimack River has prompted a 48 hour public health warning by the City of Newburyport to avoid contact with the river. The discharge took place upriver in Lowell, Lawrence, and Haverhill Monday night into Tuesday. The warning took effect Thursday at 8 a.m. According...
HAVERHILL, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy