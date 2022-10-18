LSU commit Ashton Stamps talks senior year, LSU defense

BATON ROUGE - Tonya Nabers gets off work at 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays. But that's when her day job ends. Her real job as a mother and aunt has only begun. Every Thursday, Nabers drives an hour down I-10 from Lafayette to Baton Rouge to style the hair for her son Malik Nabers and nephew Jordan Allen. Both are LSU football players; Nabers is a sophomore wide receiver, while Allen is a freshman defensive back.
The Class of 2023 is full of talented quarterbacks nationwide, but LSU was able to find their quarterback for their 2023 recruiting class right in Baton Rouge in Rickie Collins. Collins is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound quarterback from Woodlawn High School, and he is ranked as the No. 13 quarterback in...
Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss are 7-0 on the season and ranked 7th in the country in this week’s AP poll. Moving to 8-0 on Saturday will be a challenge, however, as the Rebels head to LSU to take on the Tigers at Death Valley. Kiffin said Wednesday during...
BATON ROUGE – A former All-SEC golfer at LSU, Michael Drury, a lifelong resident of the Baton Rouge area, passed away on Friday, Oct. 14 at the age of 72. Drury lettered for the Tigers from 1970 to 1973. His daughter, Jennifer Abernathy, played for the Tigers in 1996-98.
Randy Livingston apparently wasn't the most surprised when he was notified by Louisiana High School Athletic Association assistant executive director Karen Hoyt that he had been inducted into the 2023 class for the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame. He is among 10 slated for the Hall. The induction...
The last VooDoo BBQ franchise location in the Baton Rouge area is set to close Thursday, according to the listing agent for the space on Drusilla Lane. Locations on Nicholson Drive near LSU, in Perkins Rowe, and in Denham Springs next to Bass Pro Shops all closed before the pandemic, notes Mark Hebert with Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate.
The Cougars, at 6-0 on the field after last week’s win against Jesuit, will face Holy Cross and Rummel before a possible 9-5A title showdown against John Curtis. The Patriots, who won impressively at Acadiana in a matchup of state-ranked teams, will face another state-ranked team, St. Augustine, on Saturday.
The Mississippi River is at its lowest level in the past 10 years, revealing long sunken boats and causing problems for shipping companies. As of last week, the river in Baton Rouge was at just 5.5 feet above gauge zero, the river's lowest stage in 10 years. But what does that really look like?
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Citing dwindling enrollment, New Orleans College Prep said it will hand over the charter to the historic Walter L. Cohen High School at the end of the school year, the school announced on Tuesday. The New Orleans College Prep, which runs the school that has 160 students in 9th-12th grades,...
Rev. Charles Southall III, who led First Emanuel Baptist Church in New Orleans and Baton Rouge for more than three decades, admitted Tuesday that he defrauded his church, its housing ministries, his parishioners and a charter school of almost $900,000 that he used for personal gain. Southall, 64, pleaded guilty...
Growing up, there was always one university that I always wanted to go to - the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Now, I know that many people don't necessarily know where they want to go to college until they have to make the decision but, for most people, they take pride in where they go to school. Making that choice of where you will spend the next 4 (or 5 or 6 or 7...) years learning about what will hopefully be your career is a huge deal.
Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dr. Charles J. Southall, III, age 64, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Louisiana on October 18, 2022, before United States District Judge Jay Zainey after previously being charged in a one-count bill of information with laundering proceeds unlawfully obtained from a wire fraud scheme, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2.
The baseball field where Marjoe Holmes and Tara Wicker grew up turned into a foreign car repair shop. Then it became a blighted property where two people died. Now, Jo's Chicken and Waffles stands in its place. Holmes, the owner of Jo's Chicken and Waffles, in collaboration with Wicker, the...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say a Monday (October 17) fight between children at a local middle school escalated after parents and other families members became involved, eventually leading to a total of nine arrests. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) and EBR Schools confirmed Monday that three youths began fighting […]
South Louisiana landscaping company Swamp Fly is working to integrate native plants into residential and commercial landscapes to help improve sustainability and restore habitats for birds and insects. Ashley Brackeen, Caitlin Robbins, and Emily Pontiff launched Swamp Fly, which serves clients in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The idea for...
Toby Taylor found his calling as a barber three years ago, honing his skills with a clipper and scissors in a makeshift shop set up in the living room of his Baton Rouge home. He was gaining skill quickly, his sister said, building a clientele as word of his services spread around town.
Baton Rouge, La - Republican Tim Temple, an insurance executive in Baton Rouge, will take a second crack at incumbent GOP Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon in 2023 in the midst of a homeowners insurance crisis. Temple stated in a news release “Over the last 17 years, Louisiana auto rates...
