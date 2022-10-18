Texas' 3rd down identity and running over flyover country

Related
Daily Delivery: If Oklahoma and Texas are staying two more years, then here's a Big 12 schedule plan
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. New Big 12 Conference commissioner Brett Yormark said Tuesday that Oklahoma and Texas will be in the league through the end of the existing conference media deal, which expires following the 2024-25 sports season. That means they will be in the Big 12 for two more football seasons after this one, and Fitz has a plan he earlier spelled out to make the most of them being around to help boost the profile of the conference's four new members. It's called The Fitz Plan, and it's linked here.
KSAT 12
Both have deep Texas roots, but Sid Miller and Susan Hays offer stark contrast in fight for ag commissioner
LUBBOCK — A mere 44 miles, a flyspeck on the map, separates the Central Texas towns where Sid Miller and Susan Hays grew up. For Miller, it was De Leon, a town with less than 3,000 people. For Hays, it was Brownwood, a one-high-school town. The two towns have rich histories in farming and ranching.
6 THINGS TEXANS ARE PROUD OF ABOUT OUR STATE!
If there is anything non-Texans should know about Texans is that we take pride in our state. We are incredibly proud to be Texans and do not hesitate to let anyone see this fact. We proudly display it on clothing, you might know it by a sticker on the back of our vehicles, I even have several friends who have tattoos of the state of Texas. All things Texas all the time!
TABC Girls Basketball rankings released
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches released its girls rankings for the upcoming season on Monday. Two South Plains 5A teams begin the season ranked led by Lubbock-Cooper. The Lady Pirates are No. 9 in the state, and Lubbock-Monterey checks in at No. 12. In Class 4A, the Levelland Loboettes are ranked […]
Brrr! Will Central Texas Suffer Another Winter Storm This Year?
It’s finally time for us to grab our scarves here in Central Texas due to the chilly weather, and while some are excited about, a lot of us are wondering what winter has in store. That's a natural reaction, sure, but with memories of that devastating 2021 winter storm still fresh in our minds, it's also natural to be a little apprehensive about these incoming cold fronts.
texashsfootball.com
Week 8 Texas HS Football 2A Team of the Week
Axtell headed into its district showdown against Italy knowing a win would allow the Longhorns to jump the Gladiators in the district standings. However, any victory wouldn’t come easy as Italy entered the game as 15-point favorites. The Longhorns looked to be in a promising position up 14-0 after...
Woman Takes Video As She Gets Charged And Gored By Buffalo
In South Dakota, We Know You Don't Get Too Close To The Buffalo! This gal didn't get that message. happen every year in South Dakota where someone gets too close to some of the bison at Custer State Park and it doesn't end well. Tourists are reminded frequently to NOT...
Texas A&M tops newest poll ranking of best colleges in Texas
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M tops latest comparative poll put out by the popular finance website, WalletHub. These rankings were derived from several factors including admission rate, cost and financing, faculty resources, on-campus crime, campus experience, education outcomes and career outcomes. Here’s the breakdown on how Texas A&M...
Stacking Stones Isn’t Allowed in Texas & This Is Why
Sticks and stones will break my bones but words will never hurt me. Stones, however... may hurt wildlife. And that's where we begin. Stacking, or rock balancing, is a form of artistic or recreational expression where - you guessed it - rocks are balanced on top of each other. It's...
cw39.com
What restaurant has the best buffet in Texas? Yelp ranks the best in every US state
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s ready to get so full they can barely sit or lay down and get comfortable? That’s what a buffet can bring you and do it in a delicious way in an array of cuisines. Yelp recently released its report on the best buffet...
foxsanantonio.com
Jay Kleberg: Candidate for Texas Land Commissioner
SAN ANTONIO – Jay Kleberg is a Democrat candidate running for Texas Land Commissioner. “My name is Jay Kleberg. I’m a father to three beautiful daughters, Sophia, Katherine, and Amelia, and a husband to my wonderful wife, Chrissy Kleberg. I’m running for Texas Land Commissioner because I believe that we have to protect our lands, and we don’t have time for inaction. We have so many beautiful, vital landscapes in our state, and I want my daughters to be able to share this beauty with their kids.”
Winter forecast released by NOAA: What to expect in Central Texas
The influence of La Niña is expected to continue through the winter (December-February) for the third winter in a row.
'It was a big shock': New Texas BBQ joint takes #1 spot
Texas is famous for its BBQ with people traveling from all corners of the globe to try it. Find out which spot has claimed the title as best in the state and what people will endure to get a tray.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas
Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
Dallas home to latest $2M Texas lottery winner
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone in Dallas won a second-tier Mega Millions prize worth $2 million for the drawing on Oct. 7. The winning ticket was sold at QuikTrip located at 2001 S. Bowie Drive, in Weatherford. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.It matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (6-11-29-36-55), but not the Mega Ball number (21). The Megaplier number was 2.Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn including the Mega Ball. Players matching fewer numbers may not win the jackpot, but still walk away winners. Mega Millions currently offers a $20 million starting jackpot and a second-tier (match 5+0) prize of $1 million. By choosing the Megaplier for $1 more per play, players can multiply their non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times, winning as much as $5 million. Drawings are broadcast each Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m. CT.
San Angelo LIVE!
TPWD: Quail Could Be Even Harder to Hunt in Texas This Season
AUSTIN – Bobwhite and scaled quail populations continue to battle against drought conditions across Texas as quail season opens statewide Oct. 29. This means hunting opportunities and success will vary throughout the state. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) biologists completed their annual Quail Roadside Survey period in August,...
News Channel 25
Texas Boy Scout troop airlifted to safety after becoming trapped in New Mexico national forest
A Boy Scout troop from Texas was airlifted to safety by law enforcement officials after they became stranded in New Mexico's Gila National Forest. The group from El Paso set out for a weeklong camping trip on Oct. 1 and were set to return a week later, the Silver City Daily Press reported.
KSLA
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Harris County, Texas official said the five missing children from that state were found safe in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and the suspects sought in connection with their disappearance were captured by Louisiana State Police. Constable Ted Heap posted on social media...
Video shows Texas school administrator toss student into wall
A Texas school administrator is no longer on the job after a violent confrontation with a 14-year-old student was caught on camera. KXAN's Kelly Wiley reports.Oct. 19, 2022.
On3.com
