Yardbarker

Indianapolis Colts Catastrophe: Worst Play in NFL History

On this day in 2015, the Indianapolis Colts attempted the wildest play in football history. On Sunday Night Football, the Indianapolis Colts were trailing the New England Patriots 27-21 with 1:14 to go in the third quarter. Andrew Luck failed to convert a 3rd and 3 to Donte Moncrief so the Colts brought out Pat McAfee to punt.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

How the NFL Has Caught up to Kyle Shanahan’s Scheme

SANTA CLARA -- No offense in the NFL has underperformed more than the 49ers offense this season. They have some of the best weapons in the NFL -- Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle -- and yet their offense ranks just 18th in yards and 19th in points. To understand why, you must understand Kyle Shanahan's scheme.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Why Russell Wilson is Struggling With the Broncos

Back from New York (here’s what I wrote on the Jim Irsay–Daniel Snyder news there), and now ready for your questions …. From Josh Turnbaugh (@Turns31): WTF is wrong with Russ?. Josh, this is my opinion, and one I expressed in the Oct. 10 MMQB column after talking...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Dak Prescott Says He Will Start for Cowboys vs. Lions Sunday

At long last, Dak is back. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters Thursday that he will start the team’s Week 7 game against the Lions, marking his first return to the field since injuring his thumb in Week 1. Prescott was injured during the team’s 19-3 loss to the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘I was unconscious’: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa recalls night of concussion, talks return to face Steelers

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The last thing Tua Tagovailoa remembers was getting tackled by Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou. After that, it wasn’t until he was at the hospital at University of Cincinnati medical facilities and some of the ambulance ride there when he regained consciousness following his Sept. 29 concussion suffered in the second quarter of that Thursday night loss to the Bengals.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/20

CB Donte Jackson (ankle) CB CJ Henderson (concussion protocol) QB Baker Mayfield (ankle) LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) LB Cory Littleton (groin) DE Henry Anderson (elbow) S Sean Chandler (hamstring) WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) OT Taylor Moton (knee) FULL. N/A. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Packers-Commanders Injury Report: Rodgers, Bakhtiari Practice Again

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The daily “Will David Bakhtiari practice?” questions appear to be receding in the rear-view mirror. After practicing all three days last week, the team’s standout left tackle has practiced both days this week as the Green Bay Packers get ready for Sunday’s game at the Washington Commanders.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon Not Happy With Being Benched

The Broncos offense has gotten off to a tepid start to the 2022 season with Russell Wilson now at the helm and frustration is building in Denver. Among those particularly displeased by the way his situation is playing out is running back Melvin Gordon, who has seen his usage plummet in recent weeks.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Alontae Taylor Activated from IR; Saints Elevate Chris Harris Jr. and Kevin White

The Saints have made several roster moves ahead of Thursday Night Football's matchup with the Cardinals. Alontae Taylor has been activated from the injured reserve, while Keith Kirkwood was cut. Kevin White and Chris Harris Jr. were standard elevations from the practice squad. View the original article to see embedded...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers DE DeMarvin Leal Expects to Return This Season

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie DeMarvin Leal was a surprise Injured Reserve placement over the weekend, shutting the defensive end down for the time being. However, according to Steelers Now's Alan Saunders, Leal expects to return this season. Saunders reports Leal has surgery on his meniscus after aggravating his knee...
