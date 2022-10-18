P.J. Washington, Hornets Fail to Reach Extension

The Hornets forward will be a restricted free agent next offseason.

Monday was the deadline for players on rookie contracts throughout the NBA to reach an agreement on a contract extension. As expected, P.J. Washington and the Charlotte Hornets did not get anything done, meaning that he will be a restricted free agent next summer.

Washington hinted that this could be the case a few weeks ago stating, "I'm just focused on the season. I'm not even worried about that right now."

If you're unfamiliar with how restricted free agency works, it essentially allows other teams from around the league to speak with and even agree to a contract with Washington but the Hornets will have the opportunity to retain him by signing an offer sheet.

The belief is that the Hornets view Washington as a building block in this rebuild and with Miles Bridges' status up in the air, it's hard to see a scenario in which they let Washington walk next summer.

"I've been really happy with him," head coach Steve Clifford said on media day. "He came out to [Las] Vegas and that was the first time I really got a chance to spend time with him. Spent some time out there working with the coaches. He does a lot with Jay Hernandez and they have a good working relationship. But my thing about him is that his role, in terms of the way he should be thinking, it doesn't matter who else is there. He's going to be a big part of this team. If we're going to take a step and become a legitimate playoff team, he's going to be on the floor 28-30 minutes and he's going to be a big part of it. He can play well at both ends of the floor. He gives you roster versatility because he can play the four or the five. And he can also defend different perimeter players. He's a talented player and I think he finished last season on a good note and he's had a good summer."

