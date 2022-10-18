Read full article on original website
Here's What Ben Simmons Said After The Nets Lost To The Pelicans
Ben Simmons met with the media after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the New Orleans Pelicans.
VIRAL: Paolo Banchero Dunks Over A Player In First NBA Game
Paolo Banchero had a massive dunk in Wednesday’s game between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons. The former Duke star was the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
thecomeback.com
Paolo Banchero throws down poster dunk in sensational NBA debut
It didn’t take long for the 2022 NBA Draft’s top overall draft pick to show off his skills in an NBA game. Paolo Banchero scored 27 points (11-of-18 from the field, 5-of-7 at the line), pulled down nine rebounds, dished out two assists, and blocked two shots in his NBA debut on Wednesday night for the Orlando Magic vs. the Detroit Pistons. It was the 2022-23 season opener for each team.
4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
Knicks’ X-factor in 2022-23 NBA season, and it’s not Julius Randle
One of the teams under the most pressure in 2022-23 is certainly the New York Knicks. After a long-awaited playoff appearance in 2020-21, fans expected an improvement in 2021-22. However, things did not go as planned. The Knicks went just 37-45, finishing 11th in the Eastern Conference. Part of it...
See Ja Morant's highlight block, alley-oop in OT of Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks
Ja Morant might not have made the game-winning shot in regulation but he delivered an insane sequence in overtime during the Memphis Grizzlies' season opener. Morant chased down Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and pinned his shot on the backboard with an incredible block from behind. The Grizzlies' All-Star then followed that by dribbling down the court and throwing an alley-oop pass to Brandon Clarke. ...
Hornets vs. Spurs Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury News, More
The San Antonio Spurs will face off against the Charlotte Hornets in what will be their 2022-23 NBA season opener.
BBNBA: Nick Richards, other UK stars impress in NBA's second night
A plethora of NBA ‘Cats were in action Wednesday night (day two of the 2022-23 season) and there weren’t too many disappointments. Nick Richards added a career-high 19 points in 21 minutes as the Hornets comfortably beat the Spurs 129-102. The big nights kept on rolling for multiple former Kentucky Wildcats with De’Aaron Fox adding a crisp 33-point night and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropping 32, although both in losing efforts.
NBA
Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 20, 2022
What a way to start the season. New Orleans (1-0) went up big on the scoreboard in the first quarter and rarely let up in a 130-108 throttling of Brooklyn in Barclays Center. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/news/panzura-postgame-wrap-pelicans-130-nets-108 Check out photos from the road win. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/photos/brooklyn-nets-new-orleans-pelicans-game-action-photos-10-19-2022. Watch postgame interviews with Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum,...
Knicks fall short in OT thriller in Memphis
RJ Barrett could not buy a bucket. Still, the New York Knicks came within one loose ball away from wielding the upset ax on the Memphis Grizzlies, the second-best team in the Western Conference last season. Tyus Jones hit a clutch triple off a loose ball scramble with 47.8 seconds...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rudy Gobert stars in Timberwolves debut to help beat Thunder, 115-108
MINNEAPOLIS — When last seen at Target Center, the Timberwolves were losing large leads in the second half in their playoff loss to Memphis. In Wednesday's opener, the Wolves let a double-digit lead turn into a deficit in the third quarter against Oklahoma City. But they did enough down...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New-look Jazz beat Nuggets 123-102 in season opener
Nobody is expecting much from the Utah Jazz. That’s just the way they want it. “We all have chips on our shoulders. Everyone here wants to show people that we’re a tough team,” Collin Sexton said. Sexton scored 20 points, Lauri Markkanen added 17 and the new-look...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
HBO Sports To Feature A Documentary On Former Miami Heat Center Shaquille O’Neal
Former Miami Heat center Shaquille O'Neal is the latest athlete to have his story told on the big screen. O'Neal will be the subject of a documentary that will appear on HBO Sports Nov. 23. “We kept this documentary real from the start, and I do feel like it is...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jazz spoil Jamal Murray’s return as Utah knocks off Nuggets in season opener
SALT LAKE CITY – Jamal Murray’s storybook return was undone against the same team where his legend first grew: the Utah Jazz. Playing in his first game since April 12, 2021, when he tore his ACL and underwent a grueling year-and-a-half rehab, Murray had bursts but the Nuggets’ defense was so underwhelming it didn’t matter here Wednesday night. The Jazz upset the Nuggets, 123-102, as Denver opened its season with a resounding dud.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Pining For Buddy Hield-To-L.A. Trade
Following your Los Angeles Lakers' 123-109 opening night loss to the Golden State Warriors, NBA fans all over the Twittersphere thought the club needed a massive perimeter shooting upgrade. And everyone had one candidate in mind: Indiana Pacers shooting guard Buddy Hield. The 6'4" guard is a career 39.8% shooter...
Yardbarker
Turning Reddish: Knicks' Rally Falls Just Short in Memphis
New franchise faces on opening night yielded new heroes for the New York Knicks. Alas for the Manhattanites, it couldn't avoid a familiar, sour result. Cam Reddish and Isaiah Hartenstein, appearing in their first opening night for the Knicks (0-1), united for 38 points off the bench but it wasn't enough to counter Ja Morant mastery and a game-winner from Tyus Jones. The Memphis Grizzlies countered Reddish's equalizing triple with just over three seconds remaining in regulation with his own deep ball, providing the necessary difference in a 115-112 victory for the hosts at FedEx Forum.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/20
CB Donte Jackson (ankle) CB CJ Henderson (concussion protocol) QB Baker Mayfield (ankle) LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) LB Cory Littleton (groin) DE Henry Anderson (elbow) S Sean Chandler (hamstring) WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) OT Taylor Moton (knee) FULL. N/A. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on...
Yardbarker
Knicks’ new uptempo offense faces early test in season opener vs Grizzlies
That’s how Tom Thibodeau wanted the New York Knicks to play this season. They showed a glimpse of that in their 3-1 preseason run. Despite missing out on three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell, the Knicks still had a solid offseason. They went younger, trading away their veterans to sign 26-year-old...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why Russell Wilson is Struggling With the Broncos
Back from New York (here’s what I wrote on the Jim Irsay–Daniel Snyder news there), and now ready for your questions …. From Josh Turnbaugh (@Turns31): WTF is wrong with Russ?. Josh, this is my opinion, and one I expressed in the Oct. 10 MMQB column after talking...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dak Prescott Says He Will Start for Cowboys vs. Lions Sunday
At long last, Dak is back. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters Thursday that he will start the team’s Week 7 game against the Lions, marking his first return to the field since injuring his thumb in Week 1. Prescott was injured during the team’s 19-3 loss to the...
