Athens, GA

ClutchPoints

Commanders HC Ron Rivera reveals why Taylor Heinicke, not Sam Howell, will replace injured Carson Wentz

The Washington Commanders will be turning to a former starter to handle the workload under center in the coming weeks — or until Carson Wentz is healthy enough to play again. With Wentz expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks because of a finger injury, Ron Rivera is tapping Taylor Heinicke to be the temporary starter for Washington. The Commanders also have a rookie quarterback in Sam Howell, but Rivera is not keen on giving the keys to the offense to him just yet.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Patriots’ Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe QB controversy is dead

It turns out there might not be a quarterback controversy after all for the New England Patriots. Mac Jones will regain his role as the Patriots’ starting quarterback whenever he returns fully healthy from his high ankle sprain, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported Thursday. Jones’ return could be...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

How the NFL Has Caught up to Kyle Shanahan’s Scheme

SANTA CLARA -- No offense in the NFL has underperformed more than the 49ers offense this season. They have some of the best weapons in the NFL -- Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle -- and yet their offense ranks just 18th in yards and 19th in points. To understand why, you must understand Kyle Shanahan's scheme.
102.5 The Bone

Charley Trippi, only NFL Hall of Famer with 1,000 passing, rushing and receiving yards, dies at 100

Charley Trippi, a man whose NFL accomplishments will almost certainly never be replicated, died Wednesday, his alma mater Georgia announced. He was 100 years old. Inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1959 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1968, Trippi was among the brightest football stars of pre-Super Bowl era. Saying he was multi-talented was an understatement — he saw time as a quarterback, halfback, defensive back, punter and kick returner in the pros.
ATHENS, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/20

CB Donte Jackson (ankle) CB CJ Henderson (concussion protocol) QB Baker Mayfield (ankle) LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) LB Cory Littleton (groin) DE Henry Anderson (elbow) S Sean Chandler (hamstring) WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) OT Taylor Moton (knee) FULL. N/A. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Commanders Signing QB Jake Fromm To Practice Squad

According to Ben Standig, the team is releasing DT Donovan Jeter in order to make room for Fromm. Fromm, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the fifth round out of Georgia in 2020. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when Buffalo waived him coming out of the preseason.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Chicago

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears Get Offensive Tackle of the Future

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears get offensive tackle of the future originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Wow! What an exciting and satisfyingly entertaining college football weekend fans recently experienced. This past Saturday showcased several marquee contests between ranked teams that battled to fantastic finishes. As a result, not only...
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NFL 2023 Mock Draft: Who Do Bills Take in Round 1?

While the Buffalo Bills continue to steamroll through the regular season, there's always someone who has an eye towards the future. The next NFL Draft is just six months away, and the Bills will have a chance to continue building a championship team ... or shoring up a team to defend the Super Bowl title.
BUFFALO, NY

