Look: Steelers Release Quarterback Depth Chart For This Week's Game
Kenny Pickett still must clear the NFL's concussion protocols before returning to the field, but it appears he'll remain the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback if available. Ahead of Week 7's game against the Miami Dolphins, the Steelers kept Pickett ahead of Mitch Trubisky on their depth chart. Since replacing Trubisky...
Commanders HC Ron Rivera reveals why Taylor Heinicke, not Sam Howell, will replace injured Carson Wentz
The Washington Commanders will be turning to a former starter to handle the workload under center in the coming weeks — or until Carson Wentz is healthy enough to play again. With Wentz expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks because of a finger injury, Ron Rivera is tapping Taylor Heinicke to be the temporary starter for Washington. The Commanders also have a rookie quarterback in Sam Howell, but Rivera is not keen on giving the keys to the offense to him just yet.
Patriots’ Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe QB controversy is dead
It turns out there might not be a quarterback controversy after all for the New England Patriots. Mac Jones will regain his role as the Patriots’ starting quarterback whenever he returns fully healthy from his high ankle sprain, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported Thursday. Jones’ return could be...
2023 NFL Draft Prospects: Five Players Rising After Week 7
Here are five of the top players in college football, including a Michigan running back who was dominant against Penn State.
Bengals Injury Roundup: Updates on Ja’Marr Chase, Logan Wilson, Hayden Hurst And Others
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was limited on Wednesday due to a hip injury. The 22-year-old went through individual drills during the portion of practice that was open to the media. Linebacker Logan Wilson didn't practice after suffering a right shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the...
How the NFL Has Caught up to Kyle Shanahan’s Scheme
SANTA CLARA -- No offense in the NFL has underperformed more than the 49ers offense this season. They have some of the best weapons in the NFL -- Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle -- and yet their offense ranks just 18th in yards and 19th in points. To understand why, you must understand Kyle Shanahan's scheme.
Charley Trippi, only NFL Hall of Famer with 1,000 passing, rushing and receiving yards, dies at 100
Charley Trippi, a man whose NFL accomplishments will almost certainly never be replicated, died Wednesday, his alma mater Georgia announced. He was 100 years old. Inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1959 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1968, Trippi was among the brightest football stars of pre-Super Bowl era. Saying he was multi-talented was an understatement — he saw time as a quarterback, halfback, defensive back, punter and kick returner in the pros.
‘He’s still flying’: WR DeSean Jackson hoping to give Ravens offense a spark in 15th season
When the Ravens signed wide receiver DeSean Jackson to the practice squad Tuesday, one question came to mind: Does the 15-year veteran still have the eye-popping speed that made him a three-time Pro Bowl selection?. After Wednesday’s practice, Lamar Jackson had an answer. “He’s still flying,” the Ravens’ star...
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/20
CB Donte Jackson (ankle) CB CJ Henderson (concussion protocol) QB Baker Mayfield (ankle) LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) LB Cory Littleton (groin) DE Henry Anderson (elbow) S Sean Chandler (hamstring) WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) OT Taylor Moton (knee) FULL. N/A. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on...
How Justin Fields Can Make ‘Improvements' to Get Rid of Ball Faster
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears have a pass protection problem. Who deserves most of the blame for the pass-pro struggles is up for debate, but there's no doubt quarterback Justin Fields can help his beleaguered offensive line by getting the ball out quicker. Per Next Gen Stats, Fields'...
Commanders Signing QB Jake Fromm To Practice Squad
According to Ben Standig, the team is releasing DT Donovan Jeter in order to make room for Fromm. Fromm, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the fifth round out of Georgia in 2020. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when Buffalo waived him coming out of the preseason.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears Get Offensive Tackle of the Future
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears get offensive tackle of the future originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Wow! What an exciting and satisfyingly entertaining college football weekend fans recently experienced. This past Saturday showcased several marquee contests between ranked teams that battled to fantastic finishes. As a result, not only...
NFL 2023 Mock Draft: Who Do Bills Take in Round 1?
While the Buffalo Bills continue to steamroll through the regular season, there's always someone who has an eye towards the future. The next NFL Draft is just six months away, and the Bills will have a chance to continue building a championship team ... or shoring up a team to defend the Super Bowl title.
Shaun Aguano declares Emory Jones as starting quarterback against Stanford
Arizona State's interim head coach Shaun Aguano talks about the quarterback battle and how he always wants to play whoever he believes is going to win them games.
Jeff Brohm Gives his Final Thoughts Ahead of Purdue Football's Road Game Against Wisconsin
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm met with the media after practice on Thursday to give his final thoughts ahead of the team's matchup with Wisconsin. The two teams are scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisc.
