Prairie Lanes adult and junior bowling scores

The Owatonna boys and girls cross country teams made their way back home to the Brooktree Golf Course, as the 11 other Big 9 Conference teams made their way to Owatonna for the Big 9 Championship meet. Both varsity teams finished third in their respective team standings The boys team entered the meet as the reigning Big 9 title holders from last season, but with some turnover due to graduations, the Huskies knew they had some work to do to remain at the top of...

OWATONNA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO