ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Early Addition: Joseph R. Biden is a Jos. A. Bank guy

By James Ramsay
Gothamist
Gothamist
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hcaG9_0idSUCew00

Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where Thursday is the new Friday . Here's what else is happening:

  • Kathy Hochul is trying to draw attention to Lee Zeldin's text messages dredged up by the House January 6th committee that show Zeldin giving detailed instructions to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about how to basically discredit the 2020 election results.
  • Despite a law passed in 2021 that guarantees legal counsel for New York City residents facing eviction, a severe shortage of city housing lawyers has led to scores of tenants going to court without attorneys .
  • The recent social media pile-up on a Black Hadestown actor who berated an audience member for using a closed-captioning device (the actor thought it was a smartphone) has spurred controversy around Patti LuPone, a famous white actor who was often lauded for yelling at audience members for having their phones out.
  • The NYPD said a Queens man has confessed to setting a Bangladeshi restaurant on fire because he "was very drunk" and they messed up his chicken biryani order.
  • Comedian James "Bustopher Jones" Corden did not set a restaurant on fire but he did get himself banned-and-then-unbanned from Balthazar after repeatedly being a schmuck to the waiters.
  • British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who got the job in September, is (somehow?) already facing pressure from her own conservative party to resign .
  • According to experts, you shouldn't keep your chocolate in the fridge, eat it at night or chew it. The right way to eat chocolate is to put a room temperature piece in your mouth in the morning and just let it melt.
  • President Joe R. Biden was spotted at a Jos. A. Bank in Delaware over the weekend.
  • Follow Gothamist on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , and like us on Facebook . You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
  • And finally, it's hot tub season:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q 105.7

President Biden is Coming to Upstate NY, and Here’s Where He’s Going

The President of the United States is on his way to Upstate New York this week. Typically, we can only make this kind of statement once per four years, and now, the time has come once again. As political camps around the country begin to build toward the 2024 Presidential Election, U.S. President Joe Biden is bringing his cavalry up to the Hudson Valley.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Daily Mail

Ex-Capitol police chief who was forced to quit after January 6 and made fall-guy by Pelosi for failing to call National Guard gets a million-dollar book deal - where he promises to reveal the 'cover up'

The former U.S. Capitol Police chief who was forced to resign in the aftermath of the January 6 riot has inked a million-dollar book deal where he promises to reveal harrowing new details of the day and a 'cover-up' that followed. Steven A. Sund's 'Courage Under Fire: Under Siege and...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Amid abortion controversy, U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall campaigns with Herschel Walker in Georgia

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall campaigned with embattled Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker in Georgia Thursday, as Walker continues to grapple with the fallout of allegations he paid for the mother of one of his children to have an abortion. Walker, the Republican nominee to take on U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., has denied the allegations, though he admitted to NBC News this week that a $700 check allegedly used to pay for the abortion was his, but...
GEORGIA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Elise Stefanik talks campaign with News10

With the November general election just days away, News10 is speaking with the local candidates for Congress and the state legislature. In the 21st Congressional District, republican Elise Stefanik is trying to hold on to her seat against democrat Matt Castelli.
ALBANY, NY
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
935
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy