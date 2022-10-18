Early Addition: Joseph R. Biden is a Jos. A. Bank guy
Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where Thursday is the new Friday . Here's what else is happening:
- Kathy Hochul is trying to draw attention to Lee Zeldin's text messages dredged up by the House January 6th committee that show Zeldin giving detailed instructions to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about how to basically discredit the 2020 election results.
- Despite a law passed in 2021 that guarantees legal counsel for New York City residents facing eviction, a severe shortage of city housing lawyers has led to scores of tenants going to court without attorneys .
- The recent social media pile-up on a Black Hadestown actor who berated an audience member for using a closed-captioning device (the actor thought it was a smartphone) has spurred controversy around Patti LuPone, a famous white actor who was often lauded for yelling at audience members for having their phones out.
- The NYPD said a Queens man has confessed to setting a Bangladeshi restaurant on fire because he "was very drunk" and they messed up his chicken biryani order.
- Comedian James "Bustopher Jones" Corden did not set a restaurant on fire but he did get himself banned-and-then-unbanned from Balthazar after repeatedly being a schmuck to the waiters.
- British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who got the job in September, is (somehow?) already facing pressure from her own conservative party to resign .
- According to experts, you shouldn't keep your chocolate in the fridge, eat it at night or chew it. The right way to eat chocolate is to put a room temperature piece in your mouth in the morning and just let it melt.
- President Joe R. Biden was spotted at a Jos. A. Bank in Delaware over the weekend.
- And finally, it's hot tub season:
