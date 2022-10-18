ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, IN

Two 15 Barrel Jacketed Brite Tanks

We have 2 – 15 bbl jacketed brite tanks available. We have had these in use for the last couple of years with no trouble. They were just emptied and are ready to ship. $6000 each or $11,000 for the pair. Comes with everything needed to put into service, racking arm, carb stone, thermal well, blowoff, spray ball, sample port, butterfly valves, temp controller and solenoids.
375 GALLON JACKETED TANK / KETTLE – STAINLESS CORE, STEEL JACKET

375 GALLON JACKETED TANK / KETTLE - STAINLESS CORE, STEEL JACKET ( $500 ) This is a 375 gallon tank that was previously used as a boil kettle with 10psi steam at a brewery. The jacket could also be filled with insulation to make an insulated tank. Could be used as a sap/water/brewing storage tank, or a kettle. LOCAL PICKUP ONLY, WE CAN LOAD ONTO TRUCK/TRAILER.
Used Cask canning line 5 head filler (optional filtec, filter available)

Used Cask canning line 5 head filler (optional filtec, filter available) ( $30,000 ) Used CASK canning solutions five head 16oz can filler plant. It would probably be beneficial to get a Cask tech for a day or two at start up to help install and troubleshoot. While not included...
3BBL Brewhouse System & Tanks

Moving to a 10BBL system, thus eliminating the need for our 3BBL system. Its lightly used and only three years old. I am selling the entire outfit. Prefer it gets picked up.
NEW YORK STATE
10 BBL Steam Brewery, Price Drop, Must Sell

10 BBL system purchased for an expansion and never installed. 10 BBL Bright Beer Tank (glycol jacketed) Brewers platform, piping, pumps, and heat exchanger. System will need boiler and controls. Many more pictures available. Price is O.B.O. I’m losing my storage area, make an offer. Manufacturer : East Sea...
MICHIGAN STATE
Control Costs with Keg Logistics Pay-Per-Fill Program

Get kegs when you need them. Just fill, ship, and forget. We handle the rest. No Upfront Deposits, Lost Keg Fees, or Hidden Fees. Available Keg Sizes: 1/6 BBL, 1/4 BBL, 1/2 BBL, 50 L. Ship Anywhere in the Lower 48 States. Contact Details. Available from Keg Logistics LLC. 9110...
3bbl system w/7bbl FV’s PRICE DROP!

EVERYTHING you need to start a brewery. Good for start ups, home brew clubs or pilot system for existing breweries. 3 x 7bbl Premier fermenters (from 2020) Glycol jet pack type unit for cooler (new) Mill. Pump, hoses, clamps, valves, hotside hop torpedo, DO meter, CO2 regulators x 10+, controls,...
WYOMING STATE
Amazing Turn~Key Opportunity!! Restaurant & Nanobrewery in NW KS

Amazing Turn~Key Opportunity!! Restaurant & Nanobrewery in NW KS ( $350,000 ) Amazing Turn~Key Opportunity!! Well established, The Center Pivot Restaurant and Brewery is located in an anchor building in downtown Quinter, Kansas (right on Interstate 70). You will find some of the best food, best beer, and small~town hospitality right on I~70!! It is the home of a well~known brewery, bar, and restaurant. The business has 18 full and part time employees, a fully equipped kitchen and bar, a full liquor license, and a seating capacity of 225. The building is set up for large or small events, including holiday events, dances, and much more. The brewery is a huge part of the success of The Center Pivot adding at this time 14 locally brewed flavors and has had customers from as far away as South Africa, Canada, and Australia. It is the desire of the sellers that the Brewery stay intact with the restaurant (including the brewer) and continue to operate under new restaurant ownership. Negotiable terms for the brewery/brewer arrangement; anything is possible. The options for this turnkey business are unlimited AND there are many rural incentives in place to help with financing!! Don’t miss out on this opportunity to own your own business that is set up and ready to go. Call Tammy Riedel, Coldwell Banker Executive Realty 785~769~6100 for more information, a tour and quite possibly a taste of craft beer brewed right in Quinter KS!!!!
QUINTER, KS
Schaefer1/6bbl Eco Kegs

Schaefer Sanke Eco Kegs, 1/6bbls. German 304 steel and polypropylene chimes, stackable, clean, no paint or labels, washed, some scratches but mostly very good to new condition. Have 200 kegs for sale, will deliver free anywhere in the Pacific Northwest with purchase of 80 or more kegs. For lesser quantities, delivery fee to be negotiated or buyer to pay third party shipping.
Oktober Model 7- B canner / seamer for 12, 16oz, & 32oz.

Oktober Model 7- B canner / seamer for 12, 16oz, & 32oz. ( $2,500 ) Oktober Model 7- B for 12oz / 16oz ($2580 value) w/ tooling kit Set – G ($680 value) to easily changeover to 32oz. Lightly used from Spring 2020 to Spring 2022. A true dream of a machine, always held calibration & seam specs. Ships from Watsonville, CA.
5BBL Brewhouse

5BBL brewhouse, able to get close to 8 BBLs of lower gravity wort with kettle de-foamer. Comes with:. American Made Kettle: 9BBLs preboil capacity with Defoamer. American Made Mashtun – Max Grain around 550lbs, could do more with some finagling. American Made Wort grant. American Made 275 Gallon Electric...
Automatic Corker Line – KF05-CP

This is an automatic corking machine that can easily be integrated into a bottling line. It is similar in size to the bottle filler we have also listed. We also have a cork bowl feeder that can attach to this line (posted separately).
2015 Deutsche Beverage 90 BBL Cold Liquor Tank CLT Glycol Jacketed

2015 Deutsche Beverage 90 BBL Cold Liquor Tank CLT Glycol Jacketed ( $18,750 ) I am selling this 2015 Deutsche Beverage 90 BBL Cold Liquor Tank. It is glycol jacketed and comes with ABB Circulation Pump. It’s Approx. 7’6″ and 17′ O.H. Located in Frankfort, IN, which is about 45 minutes north of Indianapolis. I will consider delivery for an additional fee depending on location.
FRANKFORT, IN
Used 1/4 BBL kegs Available

Converting our keg fleet so that is leaving us with quite a few 1/4 BBLs we can put up for sale. Most of these are kegs in our active fleet. Some more dinged up than others but all are in good shape and working to our knowledge. No wild fermented products have been putting in these.
C+114MD Portable Pump Assembly

The C+114MD is the original C-series centrifugal pump re-imagined. It has kept the original casing design and popular external mechanical seal options, however it features a collar that clamps down on the drive shaft over a full 360 degrees removing the minor wobble that can occur from set screwed shafts. The impeller pin was also replaced with a threaded impeller nut that fully secures the impeller in place; there are two specialized gaskets to seal the shaft and to still allow a CIP procedure to clean behind the impeller. The collar and bolted impeller reduce rattling sounds at lower speeds.
(4) available – Used JV Northwest 30 bbl dimple jacketed brite tanks

(4) available - Used JV Northwest 30 bbl dimple jacketed brite tanks ( $10,750 ) Used 30 bbl dimple jacketed brites – 4 available. JV Northwest 30-BBL Jacketed Stainless Steel Brite Beer / Serving Tank; 304 SS, Dome Top, Dished Bottom, Dimple jacket sidewall that wraps the majority of the body of the tank. Top Manway, 1-1/2″ Center Bottom Outlet, 4-Stainless Steel Legs, 1-1/2″ Sample and CIP Outlets, Copper Beauty Ring, 60″ x 110″ Overall Dimensions.

