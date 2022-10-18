Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
probrewer.com
PRO REFRIGERATION CHILSTAR SERIES 3 HP GLYCOL CHILLER MODEL PM103D1R420-A
PRO REFRIGERATION CHILSTAR SERIES 3 HP GLYCOL CHILLER MODEL PM103D1R420-A ( $5,000 ) Selling a Pro Refrigeration ChilStar Series 3 HP Glycol Chiller.
probrewer.com
Two 15 Barrel Jacketed Brite Tanks
We have 2 – 15 bbl jacketed brite tanks available. We have had these in use for the last couple of years with no trouble. They were just emptied and are ready to ship. $6000 each or $11,000 for the pair. Comes with everything needed to put into service, racking arm, carb stone, thermal well, blowoff, spray ball, sample port, butterfly valves, temp controller and solenoids.
probrewer.com
375 GALLON JACKETED TANK / KETTLE – STAINLESS CORE, STEEL JACKET
375 GALLON JACKETED TANK / KETTLE - STAINLESS CORE, STEEL JACKET ( $500 ) This is a 375 gallon tank that was previously used as a boil kettle with 10psi steam at a brewery. The jacket could also be filled with insulation to make an insulated tank. Could be used as a sap/water/brewing storage tank, or a kettle. LOCAL PICKUP ONLY, WE CAN LOAD ONTO TRUCK/TRAILER.
probrewer.com
Used Cask canning line 5 head filler (optional filtec, filter available)
Used Cask canning line 5 head filler (optional filtec, filter available) ( $30,000 ) Used CASK canning solutions five head 16oz can filler plant. It would probably be beneficial to get a Cask tech for a day or two at start up to help install and troubleshoot. While not included...
probrewer.com
30bbl Craftweks Steam Brewhouse w/ 60bbl FVs, CODI canning line, Alfa Laval Brew 80 centrifuge
We have an incredible lineup of non-Chinese manufactured equipment available in the California Bay Area warehoused and ready to ship! Everything is very well maintained and in excellent condition. Please reach out for more info and photos. Also happy to meet up and tour the equipment. Brewhouse features 30bbl lauter...
probrewer.com
3BBL Brewhouse System & Tanks
Moving to a 10BBL system, thus eliminating the need for our 3BBL system. Its lightly used and only three years old. I am selling the entire outfit. Prefer it gets picked up.
probrewer.com
10 BBL Steam Brewery, Price Drop, Must Sell
10 BBL system purchased for an expansion and never installed. 10 BBL Bright Beer Tank (glycol jacketed) Brewers platform, piping, pumps, and heat exchanger. System will need boiler and controls. Many more pictures available. Price is O.B.O. I’m losing my storage area, make an offer. Manufacturer : East Sea...
probrewer.com
Control Costs with Keg Logistics Pay-Per-Fill Program
Get kegs when you need them. Just fill, ship, and forget. We handle the rest. No Upfront Deposits, Lost Keg Fees, or Hidden Fees. Available Keg Sizes: 1/6 BBL, 1/4 BBL, 1/2 BBL, 50 L. Ship Anywhere in the Lower 48 States. Contact Details. Available from Keg Logistics LLC. 9110...
probrewer.com
3bbl system w/7bbl FV’s PRICE DROP!
EVERYTHING you need to start a brewery. Good for start ups, home brew clubs or pilot system for existing breweries. 3 x 7bbl Premier fermenters (from 2020) Glycol jet pack type unit for cooler (new) Mill. Pump, hoses, clamps, valves, hotside hop torpedo, DO meter, CO2 regulators x 10+, controls,...
probrewer.com
Amazing Turn~Key Opportunity!! Restaurant & Nanobrewery in NW KS
Amazing Turn~Key Opportunity!! Restaurant & Nanobrewery in NW KS ( $350,000 ) Amazing Turn~Key Opportunity!! Well established, The Center Pivot Restaurant and Brewery is located in an anchor building in downtown Quinter, Kansas (right on Interstate 70). You will find some of the best food, best beer, and small~town hospitality right on I~70!! It is the home of a well~known brewery, bar, and restaurant. The business has 18 full and part time employees, a fully equipped kitchen and bar, a full liquor license, and a seating capacity of 225. The building is set up for large or small events, including holiday events, dances, and much more. The brewery is a huge part of the success of The Center Pivot adding at this time 14 locally brewed flavors and has had customers from as far away as South Africa, Canada, and Australia. It is the desire of the sellers that the Brewery stay intact with the restaurant (including the brewer) and continue to operate under new restaurant ownership. Negotiable terms for the brewery/brewer arrangement; anything is possible. The options for this turnkey business are unlimited AND there are many rural incentives in place to help with financing!! Don’t miss out on this opportunity to own your own business that is set up and ready to go. Call Tammy Riedel, Coldwell Banker Executive Realty 785~769~6100 for more information, a tour and quite possibly a taste of craft beer brewed right in Quinter KS!!!!
probrewer.com
Schaefer1/6bbl Eco Kegs
Schaefer Sanke Eco Kegs, 1/6bbls. German 304 steel and polypropylene chimes, stackable, clean, no paint or labels, washed, some scratches but mostly very good to new condition. Have 200 kegs for sale, will deliver free anywhere in the Pacific Northwest with purchase of 80 or more kegs. For lesser quantities, delivery fee to be negotiated or buyer to pay third party shipping.
probrewer.com
Oktober Model 7- B canner / seamer for 12, 16oz, & 32oz.
Oktober Model 7- B canner / seamer for 12, 16oz, & 32oz. ( $2,500 ) Oktober Model 7- B for 12oz / 16oz ($2580 value) w/ tooling kit Set – G ($680 value) to easily changeover to 32oz. Lightly used from Spring 2020 to Spring 2022. A true dream of a machine, always held calibration & seam specs. Ships from Watsonville, CA.
probrewer.com
5BBL Brewhouse
5BBL brewhouse, able to get close to 8 BBLs of lower gravity wort with kettle de-foamer. Comes with:. American Made Kettle: 9BBLs preboil capacity with Defoamer. American Made Mashtun – Max Grain around 550lbs, could do more with some finagling. American Made Wort grant. American Made 275 Gallon Electric...
probrewer.com
11 bbl open fermenter
Qty. One (1) Open-Style Glycol-Jacketed Fermentation Vessel – $850.
probrewer.com
Automatic Corker Line – KF05-CP
This is an automatic corking machine that can easily be integrated into a bottling line. It is similar in size to the bottle filler we have also listed. We also have a cork bowl feeder that can attach to this line (posted separately).
probrewer.com
2015 Deutsche Beverage 90 BBL Cold Liquor Tank CLT Glycol Jacketed
2015 Deutsche Beverage 90 BBL Cold Liquor Tank CLT Glycol Jacketed ( $18,750 ) I am selling this 2015 Deutsche Beverage 90 BBL Cold Liquor Tank. It is glycol jacketed and comes with ABB Circulation Pump. It’s Approx. 7’6″ and 17′ O.H. Located in Frankfort, IN, which is about 45 minutes north of Indianapolis. I will consider delivery for an additional fee depending on location.
probrewer.com
Save more than 50%,Nano Brewhouse with cellar tanks for sale,Turnkey available
Pilot System before to help put some new R&D product into the taproom, letting you focus on the larger brewhouse for production. ——————————————————————————————————-
probrewer.com
Used 1/4 BBL kegs Available
Converting our keg fleet so that is leaving us with quite a few 1/4 BBLs we can put up for sale. Most of these are kegs in our active fleet. Some more dinged up than others but all are in good shape and working to our knowledge. No wild fermented products have been putting in these.
probrewer.com
C+114MD Portable Pump Assembly
The C+114MD is the original C-series centrifugal pump re-imagined. It has kept the original casing design and popular external mechanical seal options, however it features a collar that clamps down on the drive shaft over a full 360 degrees removing the minor wobble that can occur from set screwed shafts. The impeller pin was also replaced with a threaded impeller nut that fully secures the impeller in place; there are two specialized gaskets to seal the shaft and to still allow a CIP procedure to clean behind the impeller. The collar and bolted impeller reduce rattling sounds at lower speeds.
probrewer.com
(4) available – Used JV Northwest 30 bbl dimple jacketed brite tanks
(4) available - Used JV Northwest 30 bbl dimple jacketed brite tanks ( $10,750 ) Used 30 bbl dimple jacketed brites – 4 available. JV Northwest 30-BBL Jacketed Stainless Steel Brite Beer / Serving Tank; 304 SS, Dome Top, Dished Bottom, Dimple jacket sidewall that wraps the majority of the body of the tank. Top Manway, 1-1/2″ Center Bottom Outlet, 4-Stainless Steel Legs, 1-1/2″ Sample and CIP Outlets, Copper Beauty Ring, 60″ x 110″ Overall Dimensions.
Comments / 0