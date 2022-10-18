Amazing Turn~Key Opportunity!! Restaurant & Nanobrewery in NW KS ( $350,000 ) Amazing Turn~Key Opportunity!! Well established, The Center Pivot Restaurant and Brewery is located in an anchor building in downtown Quinter, Kansas (right on Interstate 70). You will find some of the best food, best beer, and small~town hospitality right on I~70!! It is the home of a well~known brewery, bar, and restaurant. The business has 18 full and part time employees, a fully equipped kitchen and bar, a full liquor license, and a seating capacity of 225. The building is set up for large or small events, including holiday events, dances, and much more. The brewery is a huge part of the success of The Center Pivot adding at this time 14 locally brewed flavors and has had customers from as far away as South Africa, Canada, and Australia. It is the desire of the sellers that the Brewery stay intact with the restaurant (including the brewer) and continue to operate under new restaurant ownership. Negotiable terms for the brewery/brewer arrangement; anything is possible. The options for this turnkey business are unlimited AND there are many rural incentives in place to help with financing!! Don’t miss out on this opportunity to own your own business that is set up and ready to go. Call Tammy Riedel, Coldwell Banker Executive Realty 785~769~6100 for more information, a tour and quite possibly a taste of craft beer brewed right in Quinter KS!!!!

QUINTER, KS ・ 10 HOURS AGO