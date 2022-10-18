this kind of thing has to stop. people live in small quiet towns to get away from the noise and craziness. why are wanting to put an airport there. and take away peoples homes. the government really does not care about anyone. all it cares about is money. this is just evil. this has to be stopped. there is no need for a airport there.
How about they put the airport out some place like Chehalis or Central There's more land out there It could be developed better Why are you gonna have 2 major airports an hour apart makes no sense. H*** even Yakima would be a better idea
We don’t need an airport in pierce county. Meridian can’t handle the present traffic now let alone adding an Airport. This again is another poor planning example for Washington State. This moronic plan will displace numerous families and forest.
