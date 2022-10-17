Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and StaffBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
Related
Yardbarker
Yankees Remove Ex-Red Sox From Postseason Roster, Find Value Elsewhere
The New York Yankees will take on the Houston Astros in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series, and they'll be doing so after removing a former member of the Boston Red Sox from the roster. The Yankees removed utility man Marwin González from their postseason roster after appearing on the...
Yankees’ Aaron Hicks Suffers Postseason-Ending Injury Amid ALDS Win
The New York Yankees finished off their best-of-five American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians victoriously, however, they didn’t do so unscathed, losing veteran outfielder Aaron Hicks in the process. Hicks, who patrolled left field in New York’s starting lineup on Tuesday, made an early departure after colliding...
The Yankees have one secret weapon they can utilize in Game 5 of ALDS
The New York Yankees will need to show up offensively in Game 5 of the ALDS on Tuesday afternoon against the Cleveland Guardians. They haven’t scored more than five runs in each of the last four games played, suggesting they haven’t reached their peak capabilities. Game 5 would be a great time for the Bombers’ offense to completely take over and showcase one of their vintage double-digit performances, but it will take everybody and then some to get the job done.
Phillies, Padres Fans Brawl in Street Outside of Petco Park After Game 2
A fight broke out between Phillies and Padres fans after Game 2.
FOX Sports
Houston Astros host the New York Yankees in ALCS Game 1
New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA, .83 WHIP, 185 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
Yardbarker
RHP Frankie Montas among 3 Yankees added to ALCS roster
The New York Yankees made three changes to their American League Championship Series roster on Wednesday, including removing injured outfielder Aaron Hicks. The Yankees added right-hander Frankie Montas, infielder Oswald Peraza and right-hander Greg Weissert. Hicks is out for the rest of the postseason and beyond after injuring his knee...
WTOL-TV
Why Cleveland Guardians players and coaches stayed at a new hotel ahead of ALDS Game 5
BRONX, N.Y. — Hours ahead of the start of Game 5 of the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees, ESPN's Eduardo Perez made headlines when he reported that the Guardians were forced to switch hotels and split up across the city following the game's postponement from Monday to Tuesday after the one they had previously checked out of was overbooked.
WTOL-TV
‘The story of this group is far from over’: Cleveland Guardians thank fans after memorable season
CLEVELAND — What a fun ride!. The Cleveland Guardians took us on quite the journey this year, making it all the way to Game 5 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees. Although Tuesday night’s postseason-ending loss was not the outcome fans had been hoping...
iheart.com
VIDEO: Yankees Severino Makes Fun Of Rays Fans Before Astros Game
Prior to the Yankees starting their ALCS vs the Astros yesterday, New York Pitcher Luis Severino was asked about playing in a hostile MLB environment and said it was something his team was used to... except when they play the Rays in Tampa! Wow, SHOTS FIRED! Watch it Here. More...
Yankees SP Nestor Cortes to Start Game 5 of ALDS
According to Tom Withers of the Associated Press, New York Yankees pitcher, Nestor Cortes will start Tuesday’s Game 5 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. Jameson Taillon was initially tabbed as New York’s Game 5 starter on Monday, but with the matchup being postponed to Tuesday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone has decided to roll with Cortes on short rest.
Comments / 0