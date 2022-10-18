Read full article on original website
Journal Inquirer
Thomas, Rapini talk laws, integrity in CT Secretary of State debate
The two leading candidates vying to become Connecticut’s next Secretary of the State, Democrat Stephanie Thomas and Republican Dominic Rapini, met Tuesday night to debate how the state operates its elections and how voters can access the ballot. The meeting offered a clear picture of the differences between the...
Journal Inquirer
Affordable housing in CT’s elections: What is 8-30g and why is it a major issue?
With less than 30 days until the 2022 elections, affordable housing has emerged as a key issue in Connecticut’s state and local races. Despite its liberal image — and with Democrats controlling the legislature for the last 25 years and the governor’s residence for 11 — Connecticut is one of the most segregated states in the country. For years, Connecticut’s affordable housing has been concentrated in poor cities and towns, an imbalance that has not budged.
hk-now.com
Election 2022/Bob Stefanowski (R) Candidate for Governor
Editor’s Note: All candidates for Governor, Secretary of the State, Attorney General, U.S. Senate, 2nd Congressional District, State Senate and State House Districts for Haddam and Killingworth were invited to send a brief statement and a photo to HK-Now.com. These are being posted online as they arrive. They also will appear in Haddam Killingworth News over four Thursdays in October.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Candidates Disagree Over Security of Connecticut’s Elections
The Democratic and Republican candidates for Secretary of the State clashed Tuesday on the security of Connecticut’s election system, whether to ID voters at the polls and whether voter fraud is a problem. The rescheduled debate was sponsored by the League of Women Voters and CPTV. “Government ID is...
ctexaminer.com
Rats in the State Capitol
No, I’m not talking about rodents or calling people in the legislature names. I’m talking about a legislative procedure that is employed year after year, allowing special interests to evade public scrutiny. As most informed citizens are aware, the State Legislature meets for a few months each year....
ctnewsjunkie.com
ANALYSIS | Legislative Races to Watch – State Senate
Welcome to part two of my look at Connecticut’s legislative races, all about the race for the 36 seats in the state Senate. You can read part one, which focused on the House of Representatives, here. I’ll be using the same methodology here that I used in that previous...
yankeeinstitute.org
Union Officials Sweep Connecticut Communist Awards
The Connecticut People’s World Committee, a progressive and socialist advocacy organization, will honor members of various unions at its annual People’s World Amistad Awards, Dec. 10. The awardees represent the “kind of unity, solidarity and vision needed to build the movement that can transform our country to put people, peace and planet before profits.”
Journal Inquirer
CT contracting watchdog close to adding investigative team
For its entire 15-year history, the state’s contracting watchdog agency has been a shell operation, battling to secure funds to hire an actual investigative staff. And while the State Contracting Standards Board finally won that fight in May, it is well into its fourth month of the new fiscal year with no investigative team in place — though officials say that’s about to change.
Eyewitness News
Race for CT’s 1st Congressional District
(WFSB) – It’s three weeks until the election, and Eyewitness News is trying to help you learn more about the candidates. This week we’re focusing on the congressional races. Tonight, we’re going to the first district. It’s in the north and middle of Connecticut including cities...
Republican seeks resignations over signs
ENFIELD — Republican Town Committee Chairman Kelly Hemmeler is demanding two Town Council members resign after they were seen removing campaign signs from a local business. ACCUSATION: Republican Town Chairman Kelly Hemmeler accused Town Council members Matthew Despard and Nick Hopkins of stealing campaign signs from a local business.
Biden Administration Should Learn From Connecticut's Mistakes on Title IX | Opinion
The Biden administration recently proposed changes to Title IX that would give males who identify as females access to female-specific opportunities.
Tolland council OKs teacher, administrator contracts
TOLLAND — The Town Council unanimously approved the new contracts for the teacher and administrator unions on Tuesday. The Board of Education had approved the updated contracts for the Tolland Education Association and the Tolland Administrative Society during its meeting last month. Council Chairman Steve Jones said it is...
wiltonbulletin.com
Over 100K absentee ballot applications have been sent out in CT - and likely far more than that
Republicans and Democrats are mailing applications for absentee ballots to hundreds of thousands of Connecticut voters – taking advantage of a new law expanding the reasons that people can use mail-in voting. The new law eases restrictions for commuters including doing away with a previous requirement that they be...
Journal Inquirer
South Windsor OKs changes to health license requirements
SOUTH WINDSOR — The Town Council approved changes to the town’s licensing requirements for food truck vendors and tattoo, cosmetology and day care establishments on Monday, effectively requiring them to be licensed with the state before they can open in town. Director of Health Heather Oatis proposed the...
Journal Inquirer
Lamont, Stefanowski joust over the Republican’s work for Saudis
Gov. Ned Lamont said Friday that Republican Bob Stefanowski’s consulting for Neom, a company founded by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, calls into question his opponent’s fitness and independence. Lamont’s comments were the first since Stefanowski confirmed Wednesday that he had been concealing his employment by Neom,...
