State College, PA

lastwordonsports.com

Where Does Penn State Go From Here?

Game six has not been kind to the Nittany Lions the last several seasons. It all started in 2019, with a scare at Iowa. Penn State clawed out of that one with a walk-off touchdown to escape Kinnick Stadium with a 17-12 win. This kept the undefeated season alive for another few weeks. Last season, Penn State suffered its first loss of the year at Iowa 20-23. Starting a three-game losing streak in the middle of the season. The only season in the last few that was a good game six? The shortened 2020 season that didn’t see a Penn State win until week six against Michigan. Now, two years later Michigan handed the Nittany Lions their first loss during, you guessed it, game six. So, where does Penn State go from here?
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin discusses potentially getting pair of Penn State LBs on field at same time, plans for future

James Franklin knows he has a talented Nittany Lions defense that has serious depth and talent. On Wednesday, he has asked about playing both redshirt sophomore Curtis Jacobs and true freshman Abdul Carter simultaneously. Franklin shut down the possibility by stating Jacobs isn’t a mike linebacker but opened the possibility...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
buckeyesports.com

My Thoughts: Michigan-Penn State Gave Glimpse Of What Buckeyes Will Deal With During Final Six Games

Entering Saturday’s game between Michigan and Penn State, I expected to see two fraudulent top-10 teams give lackluster performances en route to one of the teams limping their way to victory. Penn State did not disappoint in that regard, but Michigan emerged from the win as one of the best teams in the country in my mind — on par with Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Video Emerges From Michigan, Penn State Tunnel Incident

Tempers flared between Penn State and Michigan players in the tunnel at halftime of Saturday's game. We already had some footage of the altercation, and now there's a new angle which shows more of what happened, including Penn State head coach James Franklin appearing to get angry at someone on the Michigan side.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Video sheds more light on halftime tunnel scuffle between Penn State-Michigan in Week 7

Things got interesting in the Michigan Stadium tunnel between Michigan and Penn State last Saturday. A video was released to show more of what happened. It is hard to fully hear in the video, but James Franklin appears to address someone associated with Michigan’s team. Franklin also appears to tell someone the problem is “this (expletive) guy.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin explains why Penn State RB was absent from practice

James Franklin spoke to the media after practice on Wednesday. A member of the Penn State backfield missed practice, and he was asked about why that was. Keyvone Lee was not seen on the practice field. Lee has split time in the Penn State backfield with Nick Singleton and has 319 yards rushing with 4 touchdowns this season. Singleton has done more his carries so far and his 482 yards rushing through six games.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State confirms death of third-year student

Ryan O'Malley, a Penn State student, died, according to Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers. O'Malley died early Sunday morning at 4:52 a.m., according to the Centre County coroner's office, and the manner of death is pending. O'Malley was a fifth-semester student in Penn State's College of Engineering, according to Powers.
WOLF

Penn State student with local ties found dead Sunday morning

(WOLF) — State College Police and the Centre County coroner's office are investigating the death of a 21-year-old Junior at Penn State. According to FOX56's sister station, WJAC, authorities with Penn State University say 21-year-old Ryan O'Malley died this past weekend from what investigators described as "excessive drinking off campus."
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Penn State student found dead after weekend party

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student’s death over the weekend is currently under investigation, and it appears that excessive drinking may be the cause, according to police. State College police wrote in a press release, that a 21-year-old male student was found unresponsive by his roommate at an off-campus apartment at 330 West […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Journey Bringing ‘Freedom Tour’ to Bryce Jordan Center

Beloved rock band Journey is bringing its latest tour to Happy Valley next year. The Bryce Jordan Center announced on Monday that it will host the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers on Friday, March 3. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. ahead of the 7:30 p.m. concert. Journey, inducted...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

What’s Up with the Purple Street Lights?

It’s a bit of a mystery that’s happening nationwide and here in Centre County: purple street lights, like you may have seen on Curtin Road, South Atherton Street or Whitehall Road in State College. Lights are turning purple in other states too, including Nebraska, Kentucky, Iowa and Kansas,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

A Geographic Epiphany

I recently had a local geographic epiphany. Nine years ago we moved from the east side of State College Borough to Ferguson Township west of the borough. Granted, I’m unhappy this placed us into the municipality with the highest resident earned income tax in the State College Area School District at 2.35% (remind me not to move into the Bald Eagle Area School District!), but sometimes you have to suffer a little financially to keep everyone in the family happy.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

State College-Area Chick-fil-A Set to Reopen

The State College area’s only Chick-fil-A is ready to reopen after being closed for four months for a drive-thru expansion and renovations. The chicken restaurant at 1938 N. Atherton St. will reopen at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to posts on the franchise location’s Facebook page on Monday night. It has been closed since June 16.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

