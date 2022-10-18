Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
lastwordonsports.com
Where Does Penn State Go From Here?
Game six has not been kind to the Nittany Lions the last several seasons. It all started in 2019, with a scare at Iowa. Penn State clawed out of that one with a walk-off touchdown to escape Kinnick Stadium with a 17-12 win. This kept the undefeated season alive for another few weeks. Last season, Penn State suffered its first loss of the year at Iowa 20-23. Starting a three-game losing streak in the middle of the season. The only season in the last few that was a good game six? The shortened 2020 season that didn’t see a Penn State win until week six against Michigan. Now, two years later Michigan handed the Nittany Lions their first loss during, you guessed it, game six. So, where does Penn State go from here?
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin discusses potentially getting pair of Penn State LBs on field at same time, plans for future
James Franklin knows he has a talented Nittany Lions defense that has serious depth and talent. On Wednesday, he has asked about playing both redshirt sophomore Curtis Jacobs and true freshman Abdul Carter simultaneously. Franklin shut down the possibility by stating Jacobs isn’t a mike linebacker but opened the possibility...
Urban Meyer Is Getting Crushed For His Michigan Football Prediction Last Week
Urban Meyer is back in the news following a bold prediction he made prior to the Michigan-Penn State game last week. To the delight of Wolverine fans, Urban's prediction that Penn State would shut down, or at least slow down, Michigan's rushing attack could not have been further from what actually ...
James Franklin gets his panties in a bunch, says Michigan needs to make change
What happened during halftime of Saturday’s game?What is James Franklin upset about?James Franklin should worry about his own team. On Saturday, James Franklin and his Penn State Nittany Lions invaded the Big House with the hopes of taking down undefeated Michigan. Unfortunately, for Franklin and his supporters, Michigan absolutely...
buckeyesports.com
My Thoughts: Michigan-Penn State Gave Glimpse Of What Buckeyes Will Deal With During Final Six Games
Entering Saturday’s game between Michigan and Penn State, I expected to see two fraudulent top-10 teams give lackluster performances en route to one of the teams limping their way to victory. Penn State did not disappoint in that regard, but Michigan emerged from the win as one of the best teams in the country in my mind — on par with Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Visitors react to Michigan’s stomping of Penn State
In the Michigan Wolverines’ biggest home matchup of the season, they did not disappoint the group of visitors they had on hand for the game. In today’s roundup we have reactions from a few of the prospects who got to witness Michigan’s stomping of Penn State live.
Video Emerges From Michigan, Penn State Tunnel Incident
Tempers flared between Penn State and Michigan players in the tunnel at halftime of Saturday's game. We already had some footage of the altercation, and now there's a new angle which shows more of what happened, including Penn State head coach James Franklin appearing to get angry at someone on the Michigan side.
saturdaytradition.com
Video sheds more light on halftime tunnel scuffle between Penn State-Michigan in Week 7
Things got interesting in the Michigan Stadium tunnel between Michigan and Penn State last Saturday. A video was released to show more of what happened. It is hard to fully hear in the video, but James Franklin appears to address someone associated with Michigan’s team. Franklin also appears to tell someone the problem is “this (expletive) guy.”
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin explains why Penn State RB was absent from practice
James Franklin spoke to the media after practice on Wednesday. A member of the Penn State backfield missed practice, and he was asked about why that was. Keyvone Lee was not seen on the practice field. Lee has split time in the Penn State backfield with Nick Singleton and has 319 yards rushing with 4 touchdowns this season. Singleton has done more his carries so far and his 482 yards rushing through six games.
Digital Collegian
Penn State confirms death of third-year student
Ryan O'Malley, a Penn State student, died, according to Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers. O'Malley died early Sunday morning at 4:52 a.m., according to the Centre County coroner's office, and the manner of death is pending. O'Malley was a fifth-semester student in Penn State's College of Engineering, according to Powers.
WOLF
Penn State student with local ties found dead Sunday morning
(WOLF) — State College Police and the Centre County coroner's office are investigating the death of a 21-year-old Junior at Penn State. According to FOX56's sister station, WJAC, authorities with Penn State University say 21-year-old Ryan O'Malley died this past weekend from what investigators described as "excessive drinking off campus."
Penn State student found dead after weekend party
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student’s death over the weekend is currently under investigation, and it appears that excessive drinking may be the cause, according to police. State College police wrote in a press release, that a 21-year-old male student was found unresponsive by his roommate at an off-campus apartment at 330 West […]
How cold will Pennsylvania be for Thanksgiving? The Farmers’ Almanac has predictions
Here’s what to expect in Pennsylvania this Thanksgiving from the Farmers’ Almanac, plus fall weather forecasts from the National Weather Service.
State College
Journey Bringing ‘Freedom Tour’ to Bryce Jordan Center
Beloved rock band Journey is bringing its latest tour to Happy Valley next year. The Bryce Jordan Center announced on Monday that it will host the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers on Friday, March 3. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. ahead of the 7:30 p.m. concert. Journey, inducted...
State College
What’s Up with the Purple Street Lights?
It’s a bit of a mystery that’s happening nationwide and here in Centre County: purple street lights, like you may have seen on Curtin Road, South Atherton Street or Whitehall Road in State College. Lights are turning purple in other states too, including Nebraska, Kentucky, Iowa and Kansas,...
What parts of Pennsylvania are seeing peak color? Here’s an update on this fall’s foliage
Dry summer weather may have affected some of the popping autumn colors in Pennsylvania. What to know and a couple places that offer stunning views.
State College
A Geographic Epiphany
I recently had a local geographic epiphany. Nine years ago we moved from the east side of State College Borough to Ferguson Township west of the borough. Granted, I’m unhappy this placed us into the municipality with the highest resident earned income tax in the State College Area School District at 2.35% (remind me not to move into the Bald Eagle Area School District!), but sometimes you have to suffer a little financially to keep everyone in the family happy.
Centre County students guaranteed admission to Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania
After State College approved an agreement with Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania, other school districts have also announced guaranteed admission.
State College
State College-Area Chick-fil-A Set to Reopen
The State College area’s only Chick-fil-A is ready to reopen after being closed for four months for a drive-thru expansion and renovations. The chicken restaurant at 1938 N. Atherton St. will reopen at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to posts on the franchise location’s Facebook page on Monday night. It has been closed since June 16.
Council effectively pauses more student high-rises in downtown State College. What to know
The move wasn’t looked upon as a long-term solution but should give both council and the borough more time to come up with a better “recipe” for the high-rises.
Comments / 0