Game six has not been kind to the Nittany Lions the last several seasons. It all started in 2019, with a scare at Iowa. Penn State clawed out of that one with a walk-off touchdown to escape Kinnick Stadium with a 17-12 win. This kept the undefeated season alive for another few weeks. Last season, Penn State suffered its first loss of the year at Iowa 20-23. Starting a three-game losing streak in the middle of the season. The only season in the last few that was a good game six? The shortened 2020 season that didn’t see a Penn State win until week six against Michigan. Now, two years later Michigan handed the Nittany Lions their first loss during, you guessed it, game six. So, where does Penn State go from here?

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO