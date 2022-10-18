Read full article on original website
I Never Had a Bad Fish Fry at These Restaurants in Connecticut
Fish & Chips originated in England, and is often considered Britain's national dish. Well, we love it here in NEW England too. We call it a fish fry, and it's on menus everywhere around Connecticut. Have you been served fish that was cooked in old oil? Overcooked? Cheap Tilapia that...
NHPR
Officials say bear that attacked 10-year-old in Connecticut did not have rabies
State officials say a black bear that attacked a 10-year-old boy in western Connecticut over the weekend did not have rabies. But a preliminary necropsy report says the animal may have been feeding on trash cans. The report found “rare pieces of macaroni” in the bear’s stomach, which officials said...
Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?
When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
fox61.com
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend leads us into the final, full week of October and even more Halloween and autumn-themed events will take place!. Need something to do this weekend? See what's happening around Connecticut!. Beginning Thursday, follow a ghostly guide on a lantern-lit tour of Old North Cemetery...
Hungry For Connecticut Beef? UConn Beef Cattle Being Auctioned Off
Hey ranchers of Connecticut, here's your chance to show off your Husky pride. Stock your farm with UConn beef cattle, a whole bunch are going to be auctioned off next week. Are you the John Dutton of Pomfret? The Rip Wheeler of Southbury? We're all eagerly awaiting the 5th season of Yellowstone, it premiers in just a few weeks on November 13, 2022. If you have room on your ranch, the University of Connecticut - Department of Animal Science is going to auction off 27 UConn beef cattle at the Middlesex Livestock Auction on Cherry Hill Road in Middlefield on Monday, October 24.
Connecticut doctors see rise in RSV among children
Connecticut hospitals are seeing a wave of people, especially children, with coughs and congestion, but they don't have COVID-19, instead it's a different virus called RSV.
Can Someone Make & Sell Stuffed Peppers Like These in Connecticut?
I love stuffed peppers. Give me a jar full of hot cherry peppers stuffed with provolone and prosciutto and I'll inhale it right now. Stuffed Italian long hots? Yes, please. I want more. I found the beautiful 7 Layer stuffed peppers that you see in the photo above in Cleveland,...
wwnytv.com
Mom’s prank to scare toddler twins backfires when they befriend skeleton instead
WESTON, Conn. (Gray News) – A mom in Connecticut tried to scare her twin toddlers with a prop skeleton, but they made a new friend instead. A video posted on Instagram by mom Cami Boehme shows her twins Ivy and Jack encountering the skeleton dressed in black and gray rags.
Connecticut hospitals seeing dramatic rise in RSV cases in children
Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford says it is out of beds and is now in talks with the National Guard and FEMA about setting up a tent unit on its lawn.
darientimes.com
What to know about daylight saving time in Connecticut
The days are getting darker and colder, and every morning, the sun comes up a minute later than the day before. That means Daylight saving time is soon coming to an end. Daylight saving time refers to one of the two times per year people set the clocks forward one hour from standard time during the summer months, and set the clocks back an hour again in the fall to reflect natural daylight. Daylight Saving Time begins the second Sunday of March and ends on the first Sunday in November. This fall, the date to move the clocks back an hour is Sunday, Nov. 6.
CT children’s hospitals consider calling National Guard for overflowing patients with respiratory illnesses
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut is one of 28 states seeing a surge in children being admitted to hospitals. The state’s two children’s hospitals are overflowing with patients suffering from respiratory illnesses in what has become a national health crisis. Infectious disease doctors are concerned about the trend. For the last few weeks, Connecticut Children’s […]
I95 Rock
Three Far Out Connecticut Urban Legends You May Not Have Heard Of
Urban legends are all over the place, every state and town has its own unique set of them to go along with all of the nationwide garden-variety-type urban legends we are all accustomed to. Legends like 'Bloody Mary', 'Hookman', 'The Kidney Heist', 'The Slender Man', and more. Connecticut has its...
Eyewitness News
CT’s first ‘pay-what-you-can’ restaurant opens for dinner service
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A new unique restaurant opened its doors for its first ever dinner service, and you might see some familiar faces. Gather55 had a soft launch last week but now the doors are officially open. There are some great guest chefs inside who are helping this...
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
a-z-animals.com
Deer Season In Connecticut: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared
Deer Season In Connecticut: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. Deer season in Connecticut runs from the end of September through January. However, this significant season is divided into several smaller seasons. You’ll need the correct permit to hunt in your preferred season and the correct weapon.
A Look at Legendary Connecticut Ghost Hunter’s Beautiful Original Artwork
What can you say about Ed and Lorraine Warren and their Ghost Hunting ability that hasn't already been said? Not a lot, that is for sure, but here is one very interesting fact about the specter-summoning couple is that Ed was an artist and not a bad one at all.
cohaitungchi.com
Fun and Romantic Things for Couples to Do in CT
You are reading: Things to do for couples in ct | Fun and Romantic Things for Couples to Do in CT. Connecticut is a whimsical place to take a romantic getaway this time of year. With so many romantic things for couples to do in CT, you’ll have a lot of ways to get to fall in love all over again. But, to make plans like these, you’ve got to know what you should do while you’re here. We’re confident that you’ll find these fun and romantic things to do for couples in CT to be just what you and yours needed most. So, plan your romantic getaway to Connecticut today!
When It Comes to Classic American Snacks, CT’s Sweet Tooth is King
Wise Voter set out to identify the favorite snack in each state and from that we learned, CT's sweet tooth is king. Wise Voter set a predetermined field of classic American snacks that included but were not limited to:. Fritos. Doritos. Cheetos. M&M's. Skittles. CT's favorite snack food from the...
Eyewitness News
CT sandwich shop named state’s ‘Best Fast Food’
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A popular magazine said it pinpointed the best fast food in each state, including Connecticut. Food & Wine called its 50 quick-service, locally-loved restaurants across the country “the future of fast food.”. For Connecticut, it named Waterbury’s Nardelli’s Grinder Shoppe as the best fast food...
NBC Connecticut
Journey Coming to Connecticut With Toto for 50th Anniversary Tour
Journey is going on tour in 2023 and the band that brought us hits including “Don’t Stop Believin’” along with “Faithfully,” Separate Ways” and so many others will be coming to Connecticut with Toto. Journey’s 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023 will be...
