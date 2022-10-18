ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
Sports Radio 940

Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?

When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
TORRINGTON, CT
fox61.com

Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend leads us into the final, full week of October and even more Halloween and autumn-themed events will take place!. Need something to do this weekend? See what's happening around Connecticut!. Beginning Thursday, follow a ghostly guide on a lantern-lit tour of Old North Cemetery...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Hungry For Connecticut Beef? UConn Beef Cattle Being Auctioned Off

Hey ranchers of Connecticut, here's your chance to show off your Husky pride. Stock your farm with UConn beef cattle, a whole bunch are going to be auctioned off next week. Are you the John Dutton of Pomfret? The Rip Wheeler of Southbury? We're all eagerly awaiting the 5th season of Yellowstone, it premiers in just a few weeks on November 13, 2022. If you have room on your ranch, the University of Connecticut - Department of Animal Science is going to auction off 27 UConn beef cattle at the Middlesex Livestock Auction on Cherry Hill Road in Middlefield on Monday, October 24.
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
darientimes.com

What to know about daylight saving time in Connecticut

The days are getting darker and colder, and every morning, the sun comes up a minute later than the day before. That means Daylight saving time is soon coming to an end. Daylight saving time refers to one of the two times per year people set the clocks forward one hour from standard time during the summer months, and set the clocks back an hour again in the fall to reflect natural daylight. Daylight Saving Time begins the second Sunday of March and ends on the first Sunday in November. This fall, the date to move the clocks back an hour is Sunday, Nov. 6.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

CT children’s hospitals consider calling National Guard for overflowing patients with respiratory illnesses

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut is one of 28 states seeing a surge in children being admitted to hospitals. The state’s two children’s hospitals are overflowing with patients suffering from respiratory illnesses in what has become a national health crisis. Infectious disease doctors are concerned about the trend. For the last few weeks, Connecticut Children’s […]
HARTFORD, CT
I95 Rock

Three Far Out Connecticut Urban Legends You May Not Have Heard Of

Urban legends are all over the place, every state and town has its own unique set of them to go along with all of the nationwide garden-variety-type urban legends we are all accustomed to. Legends like 'Bloody Mary', 'Hookman', 'The Kidney Heist', 'The Slender Man', and more. Connecticut has its...
CONNECTICUT STATE
a-z-animals.com

Deer Season In Connecticut: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared

Deer Season In Connecticut: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. Deer season in Connecticut runs from the end of September through January. However, this significant season is divided into several smaller seasons. You’ll need the correct permit to hunt in your preferred season and the correct weapon.
CONNECTICUT STATE
cohaitungchi.com

Fun and Romantic Things for Couples to Do in CT

You are reading: Things to do for couples in ct | Fun and Romantic Things for Couples to Do in CT. Connecticut is a whimsical place to take a romantic getaway this time of year. With so many romantic things for couples to do in CT, you’ll have a lot of ways to get to fall in love all over again. But, to make plans like these, you’ve got to know what you should do while you’re here. We’re confident that you’ll find these fun and romantic things to do for couples in CT to be just what you and yours needed most. So, plan your romantic getaway to Connecticut today!
Eyewitness News

CT sandwich shop named state’s ‘Best Fast Food’

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A popular magazine said it pinpointed the best fast food in each state, including Connecticut. Food & Wine called its 50 quick-service, locally-loved restaurants across the country “the future of fast food.”. For Connecticut, it named Waterbury’s Nardelli’s Grinder Shoppe as the best fast food...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy