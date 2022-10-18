Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys' Jerry Jones, Patriots' Robert Kraft got into heated argument during NFL fall meetings: report
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly got into a heated argument during the NFL fall meetings in New York on Tuesday.
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay calls for removal of Washington Commanders’ Daniel Snyder
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, a highly-respected individual around the league, did not hold back on Tuesday when talking about
NFL World Reacts To The Jerry Jones, Dan Snyder News
Last week, ESPN published a report suggesting NFL owners want to get rid of Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders. However, the report also suggested a move wasn't likely as Snyder claims to have "dirt" on other owners - including Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. With that in mind, NFL insider Ian Rapoport said Snyder will remain the Washington owner until Jerry Jones says otherwise.
NFL World Reacts To Bombshell Ownership Meeting News
NFL team owners met in New York this Tuesday to discuss a plethora of topics. After the meeting was over, Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder was brought up. According to a report from ESPN, Snyder has "dirt" on fellow NFL owners and league commissioner Roger Goodell that could "blow up" certain organizations. The team has denied this story.
ESPN
Lawyer worried Dan Snyder got client names via NFL's probe
In a letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday, an attorney for four dozen former Washington Commanders employees raised "serious concern" that the NFL violated "a very specific promise" of confidentiality that was made to her clients before they testified to investigators about Dan Snyder and the team's toxic workplace culture.
Roger Goodell Asked If He Had Problem With Jim Irsay's Dan Snyder Comment
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay caused a stir on Tuesday when he said there "is merit" to removing Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. Naturally, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about Irsay's comments, and while he didn't endorse them, he didn't condemn them either. "Interesting juxtaposition in NFL commissioner Roger...
Colts Owner Jim Irsay Has Brutally Honest Message For Dan Snyder
Things are starting to get chippy between Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and some of the other owners around the NFL. Last week, an ESPN report came out that said Snyder had "dirt" that could "blow up" several NFL owners. It was also reported that he hired private investigators to collect "dirt" on other NFL owners around the league, one of which is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
Report: Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft get in heated verbal exchange during NFL owners meeting
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly exchanged words Tuesday during an NFL owners meeting.
Dan Snyder and other billionaires who own the NFL's teams
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder may not be on the formal agenda when his counterparts meet in New York on Tuesday. His name is sure to come up anyway. Snyder is the subject of multiple ongoing investigations by Congress and the league, and his status got renewed scrutiny last week following an ESPN report detailing his efforts to influence other owners and the league office to maintain control of the team. There is not expected to be any sort of vote regarding Snyder — it would take 24 owners to agree to remove him — but that doesn’t mean he won’t be talked about. Here is an alphabetical, team-by-team look at Snyder and his peers who control the most popular and powerful sport’s clubs, with owner net worth and franchise value estimates according to Forbes:
CBS Sports
Commanders' Dan Snyder sends letter to NFL owners addressing report of defiance, threats to rest of league
The NFL owners meeting this week has a different vibe to it compared to years past. Apart from conversations about NFL officiating and how the quarterback should be protected, there's also the potential issue of Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder. A recent story from ESPN took aim at the embattled...
ESPN
Colts' Jim Irsay says there is merit to oust owner Daniel Snyder
NEW YORK -- For the first time, an NFL owner publicly has called for serious consideration to remove Washington's Dan Snyder from NFL ownership. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay held an explosive interview scrum at the fall meetings Tuesday and called Snyder's missteps as owner, particularly with workplace misconduct, "gravely concerning."
Frank Reich Reacts To Jim Irsay Calling Out Dan Snyder
Several NFL owners and executives have spoken against Commanders owner Dan Snyder privately. But on Tuesday, Colts owner Jim Irsay became one of the first to do so publicly. “I believe that there’s merit to remove him as owner of the [Commanders]," Irsay said at the owners meeting in New York.
iheart.com
NFL Owner Is First To Call For Removal Of Washington's Dan Snyder
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said "there's merit to remove" Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders during the 2022 Fall NFL Meeting on Tuesday (October 18), making him the first NFL team owner to publicly call for Snyder's removal, Front Office Sports' A.J. Perez reports. "I'm very concerned...
Yardbarker
Commanders' Dan Snyder sent letter to NFL owners saying ESPN reporting is 'patently false'
Last week, ESPN reported that Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder had "dirt" on his fellow owners, coaches and executives in the NFL. He had accumulated this "dirt" via sources, and per ESPN, he even had a private investigative firm looking into people. Snyder has long been seen as "public enemy...
Jim Irsay shares how many NFL owners are ready to vote out Dan Snyder
Jim Irsay on Tuesday became the first NFL owner to publicly say the league should take action to remove Daniel Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders. Saying that is one thing, but being able to make that happen is a complete other. 24 of 32 NFL owners must vote in favor of forcing Snyder to sell in order for a change to happen.
Comments / 0