KVOE
Emporia State volleyball to face Washburn
The Emporia State volleyball team plays 12th-ranked Washburn Tuesday night in Topeka. The Lady Hornets were swept by Washburn earlier this season. Sophomore Zuzanna Buchnajzer says she has seen progress this season. Buchnajzer, a native of Poland, transferred to Emporia State from Quincy. The Lady Hornets will host Newman Friday...
KVOE
Emporia Police completes investigation into Emporia High football alleged battery incident
A decision on formal charges is next, with the Emporia Police investigation into an alleged battery incident involving at least one member of the Emporia High football team now completed, but there is still no confirmation when it comes to case details as the regular season comes to a close and playoffs await.
Emporia gazette.com
EHS hazing complaint back in prosecutors' hands
A decision on possible legal action against members of the Emporia High School football team may come by the end of the month, the Lyon County Attorney said Wednesday. “By state law, we will not say anything unless there is a felony charge,” Marc Goodman noted.
KVOE
Emporia officially honored with best-tasting water award through Kansas Water Environment Association, Kansas section of American Water Works Association
With Emporia’s chlorine burnout process nearing the end, city officials are pleased with the results to this point. They are also pleased the city continues to get recognized for the high quality of its drinking water. In late August, the city’s tap water was honored by the Kansas Water...
KVOE
Two to Newman Regional Health after wreck in north-central Emporia
Two people were hurt in a crash Tuesday evening in Emporia. Two vehicles collided at 12th and Chestnut shortly after 6 pm. Emporia firefighters say they took two people from one of the vehicles to Newman Regional Health for observation and possible treatment with undisclosed injuries. Emporia Police officers have...
KVOE
Big 12 holds mens basketball media day
The Big 12 held the men’s basketball media day Wednesday in Kansas City. Kansas Coach Bill Self says he likes this year’s team. Coach Self says the experienced players will need to lead the younger players. Kansas State returns only 2 players from last year’s team, Markquis Nowell...
KVOE
Additional refinement requested for proposed city logo during Emporia City Commission meeting Wednesday
The City of Emporia may be nearing the end of its new logo design process, however, some changes will be needed before the new design is formally approved. During the commission’s regular study meeting Wednesday, commissioners chose to move forward with further refinement of the logo presented by Lot and Illk two weeks ago. Mayor Becky Smith stated during the meeting she was not in favor of the current option as it too closely resembles other recognizable logos.
Walk & Talk: Adrian Martinez and Kansas State can take a huge step at TCU
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on Kansas State football following its weekly press conference:. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald dishes out his Kansas State football thoughts following the program's weekly press conference. K-State and TCU meet Saturday with sole possession of the Big 12 lead on the line, but a victory will make quarterback Adrian Martinez bowl eligible for the first time in his career.
Why K-State is expecting big things from Florida basketball transfer Keyontae Johnson
“He is one of those players who can go get a bucket whenever he wants one.”
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: American Association of University Professors begins ‘investigation’ into staff dismissals
Shortly after Emporia State University announced staff dismissals connected to its realignment and reinvestment plan, the American Association of University Professors called for an immediate reversal. With that not in the picture, AAUP is now taking another step. AAUP says it has authorized an investigation into what it calls the...
WIBW
Emporia teen sent to hospital after rollover accident on I-35
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An 18-year-old was sent to the hospital after a rollover accident on I-35 north of Emporia. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officials were called to the area of mile marker 129 on southbound I-35 less than a mile west of Kansas Highway 99 north of Emporia with reports of an injury accident.
KVOE
Drought persists, but there are signs current pattern may be easing — slowly
Drought continues across the KVOE listening area, but National Weather Service meteorologist Chad Omitt says there are some signs the current weather pattern is breaking down — albeit slowly. Most of the KVOE listening area, including Emporia, is now in severe drought — which covers all of Lyon, Coffey...
Topeka business celebrates 100 year anniversary, wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Kansas’
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local business is celebrating 100 years of their doors being open. Ernest Spencer Metals is a Topeka-based company that builds products for construction companies. On Saturday, the employees and their families gathered to celebrate a century in business. In addition to celebrating 100 years, Ernest Spencer won the “Coolest Thing Made […]
KVOE
Emporia Fire begins participating in R.E.D. Fridays
Emporia Fire is honoring people serving in the military by participating in R.E.D. Fridays. RED, in this case, stands for Remember Everyone Deployed, an effort to both remind residents of heroes serving overseas and show support for the soldiers and their families. Starting Friday, firefighters and other Emporia Fire staffers...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Kansas State vs. TCU: Preview and Prediction
Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Kansas State Wildcats and the TCU Horned Frogs. Saturday, October 22, 2022; 7:00 p.m. CT; Amon G. Carter Stadium; Fort Worth, Texas. TV: FS1 (Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman) Radio: K-State Sports Network (Wyatt Thompson, Stan Weber, Matt...
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game at TCU
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at TCU on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Good afternoon everyone. Hopefully everybody had a good weekend away from football. Our guys got a good three day weekend. Good break and came back yesterday. Had our first workout, today we'll put pads back on for the first time and get ready to play a really good TCU team. We talked about one week seasons and we've got six left and the stakes keep getting higher and we get a really good TCU team at their place. They're playing really well. I was able to watch a little bit of it on Saturday, saw more of the second half but Duggan is playing really, really well, played with a lot of confidence. You can see how their defense has continued to grow in their new system that they're running. And they're playing with a lot of confidence. So it'd be a big challenge for us and we can have a great week of preparation.
KVOE
Emporia teenager hurt in Interstate 35 crash near Merchant Street exit
The Kansas Highway Patrol says an Emporia teenager suffered apparently minor injuries as the result of a crash on Interstate 35 on Wednesday. The crash happened half a mile west of the Merchant Street exit shortly after 5:10 pm. Troopers say Megan Olson was southbound when she lost control of her SUV. The vehicle then rolled to the right shoulder before ending on its top.
KVOE
Emporia narrowly misses record low temperature
After setting a record low temperature early Tuesday, the Emporia Municipal Airport is reporting a near-miss with a record for Wednesday. Low temperatures bottomed out at 22 degrees, just above the record low of 21 degrees dating back to 1972. Tuesday’s overnight low was 24, breaking the prior record of 29 set in 1999.
ESU responds to investigation for mass layoffs
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emporia State University has responded, after the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) authorized an investigation into the university on Wednesday. The national organization announced that it’s opening an investigation after the administration’s dismissal of 33 faculty and staff members, most of them long-serving professors with tenure. ESU spokesperson Gwen Larson gave […]
21st Street construction in southwest Topeka is ahead of schedule
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Construction on 21st Street between Fairlawn Road and Crest Drive is expected to finish ahead of schedule, according to the City of Topeka. The project began this morning and was expected to last a week. Both east bound lanes are closed for pavement repair. East and west bound traffic will be restricted to […]
