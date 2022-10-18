Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WFMZ-TV Online
Several hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Route 22
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A crash tied up traffic on Route 22 in Lehigh County on Thursday. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck around 6:50 a.m. in the westbound lanes near MacArthur Road (Route 145), authorities said. Multiple people were hurt, but police were not sure how many or...
Bethlehem cyclist injured in Airport Road crash with truck, troopers say
A cyclist from Bethlehem was injured after a Tuesday afternoon crash on Airport Road, Pennsylvania State Police said. The crash occurred at 2:45 p.m. on Airport Road near Avenue A in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, troopers said. A 54-year-old man from Bath was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 and...
Monroe County mailboxes damaged by vandals
CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police said they are looking for the vandal, or vandals, that damaged several mailboxes in Monroe County. According to state police, an unknown number of people damaged three separate mailboxes with a blunt object on Palisades Drive, Chestnut Hill Township, sometime between midnight and 7:00 a.m. on […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Gunshots fired in area of 8th Street Bridge in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating gunfire overnight. Shots rang out around 2 a.m. Thursday on the Eighth Street Bridge, in the area of Harrison Street, police said. Investigators found evidence of gunfire, but no victims. Police will continue to investigate who fired the shots and if anyone or...
Woman killed in Pittston Township crash
PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner’s office has released information on a deadly crash Tuesday in Pittston Township. According to the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office, Carol Wolfe, 49 from Trucksville, was killed in a car crash in the 1100 block of Suscon Road Tuesday around 11:45 a.m. Investigators say Wolfe was driving her […]
californiaexaminer.net
Bethlehem Township Police Arrest Guy For Attempted Kidnapping
A guy suspected of abducting a kid and making illicit contact with a youngster on Saturday at a Walmart in Bethlehem Township was arrested by police on Monday. No conclusions have been drawn from the ongoing inquiry. According to the Bethlehem Township Police Department, a guy attempted to touch a...
wrnjradio.com
1 flown to hospital after multi-vehicle crash involving school bus on Route 57 in Warren County
MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – One person was flown to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus on Route 57 in Warren County Tuesday afternoon, according to a post on the Tri-County Volunteer Fire Company’s Facebook page. The crash happened before 4:30 p.m. on...
Deptford, NJ driver dies after colliding with 2 FedEx trucks
DEPTFORD — A 24-year-old township man is dead after the car he was driving collided with two FedEx trucks. According to police, the driver of the late model Honda Accord was driving on Clements Bridge Road, near the Camden County border on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at approximately 8:52 a.m., when he collided with the pair of FedEx trucks.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Twp. Police investigating possible attempted child abduction at Walmart
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are investigating a possible attempted child abduction and unlawful contact with a child at a Walmart last weekend. A man was allegedly seen tugging and pulling on a toddler in attempt to remove the child from a shopping cart while the parents were shopping close by at the store at Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem Square Mall on Saturday, according to a news release from Bethlehem Township Police.
Nearly $3K worth of items stolen during Luzerne County burglary
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say someone broke into a Luzerne County man’s property and stole nearly $3,000 worth of items and various titles and deeds. According to investigators, an unknown number of people broke into a 29-year-old man’s home in the 200 block of Ebervale Road, Hazle Township, and stole several […]
Bear sighting leads to deadly vehicle crash
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a deadly, two-car crash is connected to a bear sighting. The incident reportedly happened Saturday night on Route 11 in Plymouth Township. State Police say 58-Year-Old Richard Kazmerick of Exeter was driving Northbound when he slowed down for a bear in the road and another […]
Six-Car Crash With Multiple Victims Jams Route 22
A six-car crash with multiple injuries closed Route 22 eastbound early Monday, Oct. 17, authorities said. Multiple people were reportedly hurt in the crash between Routes 512 and 191 in Bethlehem around 5:15 a.m., according to PA State Police. The roadway had reopened as of 8 a.m. to follow Daily...
Toddler fatally shot infant in Lancaster: Police
An infant died Tuesday after a reported shooting in Lancaster, according to police.
Pennsylvania State Police make 5 arrests, give 168 tickets during local enforcement action
Pennsylvania State Police from Troop M made five arrests -- four for driving under the influence and one involving drugs -- during a traffic enforcement effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. There were also 168 traffic tickets issued and 76 warnings across the Bethlehem-based troop’s coverage area in...
Reading Man Stole Gas From Parked Cars For Months: Police
A Reading man stole gas from parked cars across Berks County for weeks, according to a report by the Reading Eagle. Jeremy R. Griffith-Cardinal, 30, was arrested around 5 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 after Central Berks Regional police said he was caught trying to steal copper coils from a property in Oley Township, the outlet reported.
Route 22 East reopens after being shut by 6-vehicle crash between Routes 512 and 191 (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Route 22 East reopened about 7 a.m. Monday after a six-vehicle crash near Route 191 in Bethlehem Township shut it about 5:15 a.m. INITIAL REPORTING: A six-vehicle crash shut Route 22 East about 5:15 a.m. Monday between Route 512 and Route 191 in the Bethlehem area, Pennsylvania State Police said.
NBC Philadelphia
Masked ‘Clown' Caught on Cam Using Sword to Rob Poconos Store
It was no joking matter for the cashier of a Poconos-area convenience store last week as a sword-wielding suspect in a clown mask robbed the business. The incident took place shortly before 5 a.m. on Oct. 13, according to Pennsylvania State Police Troop N – Fern Ridge Station. Léelo...
Teen charged with stealing two cars, crashing one
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A teen, out on bail for charges alleging that he shot at a Back Mountain school, was arrested for stealing two cars, crashing one, and fleeing the scene over the weekend, according to police. According to the Jackson Township Police Department, on Sunday around 2:15 a.m., officers responded to […]
Elderly Man Suffers Traumatic Brain Injury After Being Struck By Car In Bucks County: Police
An elderly man suffered a traumatic brain injury after being struck by a car in Bucks County, authorities said. The 66-year-old pedestrian was hit by the vehicle not far from where he lived on Street Road just east of Taylor Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, Warrington Township police said.
WGAL
UPDATE: All lanes open after Rt. 30 crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: The incident is now cleared, and all lanes are open. According to emergency dispatch, a two-vehicle crash is causing traffic delays in Lancaster County on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on Route 30 westbound in East Lampeter Township at around 3:26 p.m. between Exit...
