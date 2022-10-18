BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are investigating a possible attempted child abduction and unlawful contact with a child at a Walmart last weekend. A man was allegedly seen tugging and pulling on a toddler in attempt to remove the child from a shopping cart while the parents were shopping close by at the store at Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem Square Mall on Saturday, according to a news release from Bethlehem Township Police.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO