Read full article on original website
Related
Incredibly rare moment baby girl is born INSIDE her amniotic sac in a one in 80,000 event
Incredible images have captured an extremely rare case of a baby being born while still inside their amniotic sac. The birth took place at Hospital Evangelico in Ipora, Goias State, west-central Brazil on 10th October. The heavily pregnant Naiara Santos needed a caesarean to deliver her twin daughters. While the...
AOL Corp
Meghan Trainor Says Nurses Implied Her Antidepressants Contributed to Why Son Was in NICU
Meghan Trainor is recalling the negativity she was met with while her son was in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). The "Bad for Me" singer opened up about her experience in pregnancy and childbirth with son Riley, 16 months, whom she shares with her husband, Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara, 30, in a new interview with Romper.
BBC
'Speaking about the 22 babies I lost is seen as taboo'
Imtiaz Fazil has been pregnant 24 times, but she only has two living children. She first fell pregnant in 1999 and, over the subsequent 23 years, has had 17 miscarriages and five babies die before their first birthdays due to a rare genetic condition. The 49-year-old, from Levenshulme in Manchester,...
Besides Being a Massive Star, Kerry Washington Is a Mom of 3
Actress Kerry Washington is dedicated to keeping her children out of the spotlight. She and husband Nnamdi Asomugha refrain from publicly sharing any photos of their children, instead choosing to shield them from the limelight to allow them to grow up under as normal of circumstances as possible. The "School For Good and Evil" star has opened up about her children in interviews from time to time, though, and allowed us a glimpse of what it's like growing up in her household.
Mum fears people will mock her after accidentally naming twins after TV characters
A mum of twins has been left worrying that her children will get mocked after she accidentally gave them the same names as two TV characters. Given that it's our parents who choose our names, it's hard to imagine them ever regretting the decision - no matter what we might think of it ourselves.
realitytitbit.com
Brooke Bailey’s daughter Kayla’s funeral was 'tragically beautiful service'
Kayla Bailey tragically passed away last month and her mother, Brooke Bailey, known for reality show Basketball Wives, live-streamed the funeral so family, friends and fans who couldn’t make the service could pay their respects. Kayla was just 25 when she was killed in a car accident on Sunday,...
Mikaben, Haitian singer, dead at age 41 after collapsing on stage
CNN — Haitian singer and musician Mikaben has died following a medical incident on stage in Paris over the weekend, according to a statement from the venue for the performance. He was 41. Mikaben, whose name is Michael Benjamin, was performing with the Haitian group Carimi at the Accor...
BBC
Laurie Williams and Robyn Love on pregnancy: 'A baby seems to bring light to things'
A tiny pair of shoes, placed in front of a board bearing a few simple words: 'Baby Love. Due April 2023.'. With that one post on Instagram, Laurie Williams and Robyn Love - the British wheelchair basketball stars who went viral after announcing their engagement in 2020 - threatened to break the internet once more. This time, it was with the news that Williams was pregnant.
verywellfamily.com
Can I Use Maternity Tape While Pregnant?
Maternity tape is a kinesiology adhesive fabric applied to pregnant bellies in order to alleviate pelvic and round ligament pain. Many pregnant people prefer using maternity tape over other interventions to relieve pain, like belly belts or stockings, because it's lighter. The benefits of maternity tape have not been studied...
Shawn Johnson East Reflects on Losing Baby on Date of Past Miscarriage: 'Always Hits Hard'
The former gymnast suffered a miscarriage in October 2017 before announcing she was expecting again in April 2019 Shawn Johnson East is explaining why she always feels a "little somber" on Oct. 19. The former gymnast, 30, shared an emotional post on Instagram Wednesday, reflecting on the miscarriage she suffered in 2017, two years before she and husband Andrew East welcomed their first child, daughter Drew Hazel, who turns 3 later this month. "October 19th… always hits a little hard for me in such a bittersweet way. It was the day I miscarried our first...
Odette and Dave Annable Welcome Their 2nd Child After Multiple Miscarriages: Meet Baby Girl Andersen
Family of four! Odette Annable and Dave Annable welcomed their second child on Thursday, October 13. “Please give a warm welcome to the little lady that has completed our family and stolen all of our hearts. Andersen Lee Annable, but we call her Andi 💕 #AndiAnnable,” Odette, 37, captioned a black-and-white photo with her newborn […]
Comments / 0